Owasso city manager retiring, new city manager named

OWASSO, Okla. — A new City Manager was named at an Owasso City Council meeting this week.

The City Council voted 5-0 on a resolution accepting the retirement of Owasso’s City Manager Warren Lehr. The resolution also extends a future offer to Assistant City Manager Chris Garrett.

Garrett will take over immediately following Lehr’s retirement.

Lehr was named the interim City Manager on May 23, 2013, and became the permanent City Manager on January 13, 2014.

“I’m excited to move on to the next season of life, and I confidently and strongly endorse Mr. Garrett as the best possible person able to assure a continuity of leadership and direction for all City of Owasso departments and services. It has been and will be for another year, my extreme pleasure to serve the citizens of Owasso,” Lehr said in a statement.

He will remain in his current capacity as City Manager until his retirement in March of 2024, the city said.

