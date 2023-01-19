Read full article on original website
More Relief Going Out for Californians Past-Due Utility Bills
With energy prices soaring, many in California are getting help paying past-due utility bills. It comes as a second installment of the $1.6 billion automatic debt relief program was released in November. The first installment was paid to utility companies in January of 2022. Anyone who incurred charges, and if those charges remain unpaid, between March 4, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021, qualifies for help through the California Arrearage Payment Program, or CAPP. Utility companies have sixty days to put funds in customers’ accounts which means about 1.4 million California households should see a credit hit their utility bills by February.
Why natural gas prices are skyrocketing in SoCal
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Southern Californians may be stunned by high gas bills this January as SoCalGas warned consumers that prices will dramatically increase because of cold weather, pipeline constraints and high gas consumption. SoCalGas told its customers a shrinking inventory has resulted in January bills that “are likely...
California natural gas bills are soaring, and help is limited
Californians are getting hit with outrageously high natural gas bills this January as utility companies pass on the increased cost of procuring gas to their customers. According to SoCalGas, which serves most of Southern California, prices are running about five times higher than last January. Among the reasons: below-normal temperatures along the West Coast which […]
Transit ridership falters, posing a ‘fiscal cliff’
California wants more people to use public transit for transportation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but ridership is down and transit systems face a "fiscal cliff."
Group asks California Attorney General to investigate soaring natural gas bills
A consumer advocacy group is asking California’s attorney general to investigate why SoCalGas customers have seen their natural gas bills soar to record highs this winter, and whether the utility’s parent company is improperly profiting. “Southern California Gas doubled consumers’ natural gas bills with virtually no notice, leaving its customers with large, unexpected bills,” said Jamie […]
These are the highest paying jobs in California, according to 2023 report
(NEXSTAR) – If you can’t stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise. U.S. News & World Report recently released its 2023 jobs report, including a breakdown of the cities where workers can take home top dollar. The analysts took every job title that U.S. News & World Report tracks and found the metro areas where those professions earn the most.
California's record high gas prices have set the stage for showdown with oil companies and
Gas prices rose in every state in 2022. The lowest prices were in Texas and the southeast. The highest prices were in California and the west. The gasoline prices per gallon in California were $2.60 more expensive than the national average in 2022. On November 19th, Californians paid $5.30 per gallon of gasoline, while Texans paid $3.02.
California's Controversial Fast Food Law: Fast Food Chains Unite To Oppose California's FAST Act
California representatives were looking to enact a state-wide food-related law, the California FAST Act, that would improve working conditions for those in the fast food industry.
Analysis: California’s Single-Family Zoning ‘Killer’ Barely Making a Dent So Far
California’s Senate Bill 9 (also known as the HOME Act) took effect on January 1, 2022, making it possible for homeowners to build up to four homes on a single-family parcel. YIMBYs described the approval and implementation of SB 9 as a milestone victory for zoning reform, while homeowner and neighborhood groups describe the bill as a death knell for existing communities.
California oysters are in short supply. Here's why the rain is to blame
The recent parade of storms has brought relief to much of drought-striken California. But it has brought headaches to many of the state’s oyster harvesters.
California Reports 1 in 5 New Cars Sold in 2022 were Zero-Emission Vehicles
If you’re seeing more electric vehicles on the roads in San Diego, it’s not an optical illusion. The Governor’s office announced this week that zero-emission vehicles, which include battery electric, plug-in hybrid and fuel-cell vehicles, made up 18.8% of sales in 2022. “California continues to lead the...
Petition: Ask California to End Cash Bail
Illinois recently became the first state to eliminate cash bail. Cash bail doesn’t keep our communities safe because it incentivizes people to plead guilty who can’t pay bail and creates economic hardship. California almost eliminated this harmful practice in the past, but the bail-bonding industry used its immense resources to fight against it. Please sign this petition to tell California to end cash bail once and for all!
Scammers target Californians' middle class tax refund
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As millions of Californians receive their middle class tax refund, some said their debit card was drained before they ever got a chance to use it. Like so many others, ABC 10News photojournalist Michael Kenney was waiting for his refund. When he received it, it came in the form of a debit card. Kenney said he activated it, but he didn’t use the money right away.
Opinion: As Recession Looms, California’s Unemployment Insurance Must Be Fixed
California’s recent political history is studded with episodes of short-sighted, irresponsible governance. We’re experiencing one example now — a decades-long neglect of the state’s water infrastructure that leaves us ill-prepared to deal with both drought and periodic deluges. Among the many other examples, albeit less spectacular,...
An Auto Insurance Crisis Is Looming In California
These big name providers are on the verge of cancelling policies with California drivers.
California to Close COVID Testing Sites as State of Emergency Nears End
California is preparing to close dozens of state-run COVID-19 testing and treatment sites ahead of the planned end of the state of emergency in February. Sites that are operating under 50% capacity are scheduled to close before the end of January. Forty-four OptumServe sites were to be shuttered this week, and 48 mobile “mini-buses” will begin closing in two weeks, according to the California Department of Public Health.
That weird-looking debit card with the bear on it? It’s a legit ‘gift’ from California | Opinion
“It looked like a scam to me. I almost threw it away.”
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in California
The state of California is one of the most popular tourist destinations and for good reason. The state boasts of beautiful Pacific coastlines and some of the most amazing hiking trails and national forests. If you’re looking for a great place to explore the great outdoors, then California should definitely be on your bucket list. Since California is home to such amazing forests, that also means that it has some spectacular wildlife. Some of this wildlife is adorable and skittish like deer, while others, like black bears, are more scary than cute. With that in mind, have you ever wondered what the largest bear ever caught in California was?
'A game-changer': San Joaquin Valley farmers help replenish groundwater by flooding their fields
CERES, Calif. — For farmers throughout California, dealing with drought is one of many stressors. San Joaquin County almond farmer Christine Gemperle says it's something she thinks about every single day. "I guess I've had anxiety over it, sometimes despair," Gemperle said. She and her brother Eric have been...
California Inflation Relief: See If You’ll Get Paid in February
If you live in California and haven't received your Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) yet, it is on the way. According to the Los Angeles Times, the state has extended the schedule for direct payments to...
