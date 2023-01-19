Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Rochester Celebrities Gathered To Celebrate New Christmas BookHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Winter Home Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Rochester, NY Home In Tip-top ConditionKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
‘Homegrown’ festival returns in-person Saturday
The food, drink, and live music festival at Lovin Cup returns after two years of remote programming.
Rochester organizations team up plus-sized clothing swap
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A clothing swap for plus-sized people called Our Bodies ROC was put on Saturday by several local organizations. Roc Only Events, Flower Power Magazine, 962 East and Moxie Image Consulting teamed up, inviting anyone with plus-sized clothing in good condition was invited to come and donate, and pick up anything they […]
rochesterfirst.com
Your News 8 Forecast for Rochester at 6 Saturday
Town of Irondequoit has pup reunion during WinterFest. Despite the lack of snow, the Town of Irondequoit turned into a frozen wonderland for this year's WinterFest! The day was also special reunion for some furry friends, as attendees got the chance to see first-hand the happy outcome to a story birthed out of community concern.
wxxinews.org
Former Rochester Catholic Bishop Matthew Clark has died
Former Rochester Catholic Bishop Matthew Clark has died. The announcement was made by the current Bishop, Salvatore Matano, early on Sunday morning. Matano said that Clark died in his room early Sunday morning at the Sisters of Saint Joseph Motherhouse, following a period of declining health. Clark was 85. It...
13 WHAM
Finger Lakes Winter Carnival returns this weekend
Canandaigua, N.Y. — The second annual Finger Lakes Winter Carnival is back in Canandaigua this weekend. The event showcases some of the best shops, food, and activities the area has to offer. "It's a time of year when so many of us think of warmth - whether it be...
rochesterfirst.com
Old Pueblo Grill in Rochester broken into overnight
Old Pueblo Grill, a Tex-Mex restaurant on Atlantic Avenue in Rochester was broken into last night. Both the restaurant and Rochester police confirmed the break-ins. Old Pueblo Grill in Rochester broken into overnight. Old Pueblo Grill, a Tex-Mex restaurant on Atlantic Avenue in Rochester was broken into last night. Both...
Kucko’s Camera: Wychmere donkey farm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After yet another gloomy Western New York day, I needed to lift my spirits. A good old farm does the trick every time. Wychmere Farms is located in Ontario, New York, and dates back to the 1820’s. At Wychmere, Karen and Bob Pinckney have made raising donkeys this their passion for […]
13 WHAM
Winter coming out of hibernation
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - So far this Winter hasn't featured much cold air and has been a 'top-ten' least snowy Winter for Rochester. Historically, the heart of Winter cold occurs over the next 2-3 weeks in WNY and it looks like a more Winter-like pattern is ahead this week and possibly into early February.
13 WHAM
Woofs Canine Club and Indoor Dog Park in Webster holds grand opening
Webster, N.Y. — Woofs Canine Club and Indoor Dog Park hosted its grand opening on Saturday. The facility is located at 187 West Main Street in Webster and includes a 5,000 square-foot indoor dog park complete with special turf and dog agility equipment for dogs, cardio and weights, a café, lounge, retail shop, and more for humans.
wdkx.com
Regal Movie Theater to close Mall at Greece Ridge Amid Bankruptcy
If you are a regular at the Regal, unfortunately, you will have to find a new theater. The Regal Cinemas movie theater at The Mall at Greece Ridge is reportedly closing as part of its parent company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Cineworld will be closing 39 theaters, in Greece, Buffalo, Williamsville, Ithaca, and other locations across the country. The company initially filed for bankruptcy protection in September and already closed 11 theaters across the country.
Regal theaters on Elmwood Avenue, Transit Road to close
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The second-biggest movie theater chain in the country is closing 39 locations. This comes after Business Insider reports Regal's parent company Cineworld has filed for bankruptcy. It includes two locations in Western New York: the one on Transit in Williamsville and another on Elmwood in North...
13 WHAM
RPD: Front door glass smashed at New City Café
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers responded to the New City Café on Parsells Ave for the report of a possibly burglary around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. The caller had arrived to the location and noticed the front door glass was broken. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the damage done to...
Very Creepy “White Indian” with Sword Spotted in WNY
Who is this person in the white Indian suit that we keep seeing? There is someone in an Indian suit that is kind of creepy, walking around Cheektowaga, Lancaster, and West Seneca. I was driving down Transit Road a couple of weeks ago and I saw this person slowly walking...
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
Woofs Canine Club & Indoor Dog Park Hosts Grand Opening this Saturday
Dog lovers rejoice! Rochester, New York will now have a year-round oasis for dogs and their families to come together in a safe, fun, and holistic environment at Woofs Canine Club & Indoor Dog Park, beginning with their grand opening event this Saturday, January 21st from 1-6pm. Woofs Canine Club...
Police: Front door to café smashed on Parsells Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating an incident that took place Saturday morning at New City Café & Roastery on Parsells Avenue in Rochester. According to officers, when the caller arrived to the location they noticed the front door glass was broken. When officers arrived to the scene, they […]
6 Regal Theaters Locations Closing In New York
Business has been rough for theaters for years. But the pandemic certainly didn't help. Now, more theaters will continue to close across the country. We've often said that there's just nothing like going to see a movie at a movie theater. It's a whole different experience there. The smell of the popcorn is the first thing that hits you. Then it's larger than life screens and incredible sound that you can almost feel. It's just cool to see a movie...at the movies.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: What’s happening with the Former Monroe Avenue Theatre?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe Theatre has a controversial past. Some of you might still have fond memories of seeing classic movies like Oklahoma or the Sound of Music at the theatre. Others might have a very different view of the space that used to screen adult films. Either...
NY Army Natl. Guard from Rochester, statewide leave for Kuwait deployment
400 New York Army National Guard aviation soldiers from Rochester, Dunkirk, and Long Island will leave for training in Pennsylvania and Texas on Sunday.
Researching Devil's Rock in Genesee County
Did you know there is an unusual rock formation just outside Batavia? Daybreak Kevin O'Neill checked it out. It's easy to spot, and looks out of place in the Genesee County countryside. Likely several million years old, it’s a 10-foot tall mushroom-shaped glacial deposit. The unique shape has sparked...
Comments / 1