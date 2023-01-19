Read full article on original website
10 Dead and Several Injured in California Shooting, Gunman on the Loosehard and smartLos Angeles, CA
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year FestivalDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Standoff With Mass Shooting Suspect Ends In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
9 Dead and Multiple Injured in Monterey Park Mass ShootingcreteMonterey Park, CA
Police Searching For Duo Who Stole Nearly A Dozen Vacuums In An Armed Robbery At A Costco Near GlendaleWestmont Community NewsGlendale, CA
Albany Herald
Raptors end skid while handing Knicks fourth straight loss
Fred VanVleet scored 28 points and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting New York Knicks 125-116 on Sunday. Gary Trent Jr. and Pascal Siakam each added 24 points for the Raptors, who ended a three-game losing streak.
Albany Herald
Tyler Herro, Heat turn back Pelicans
Tyler Herro scored a game-high 26 points, and Kyle Lowry scored nine straight points in the fourth quarter, leading the host Miami Heat to a 100-96 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler had 18 points each for Miami, and Lowry added 17.
Albany Herald
Wolves' Anthony Edwards out to dominate Rockets again
With Rudy Gobert unavailable and unable to patrol the paint defensively, the Minnesota Timberwolves still proved quite able at protecting their rim and scoring down low against the Houston Rockets on Saturday. In need of a boost, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch turned to third-year center Nathan Knight who, in concert...
Albany Herald
Gordon Hayward back in Utah as Hornets eye 3rd straight win
For only the fourth time since he opted to leave Utah to play for the Boston Celtics, Gordon Hayward is expected to face his former team in Salt Lake City on Monday night when his Charlotte Hornets take on the Jazz. Hayward returned to the Hornets' lineup Saturday after missing...
Albany Herald
Clippers take control late to beat Mavericks
Kawhi Leonard had 30 points and nine rebounds, and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers dominated the fourth quarter in a 112-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Paul George scored 21 points and Norman Powell added 19 for Los Angeles, which outscored the Mavericks 33-19 in the final period.
Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks on NBA referees: 'They're picking on me every night'
PHOENIX-- Dillon Brooks was whistled for a flagrant-1 foul call when his hand swiped Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson in the face late in the second quarter. Brooks told Memphis Grizzlies teammates Ja Morant that he wasn't sure if he fouled Johnson or not, but the referees determined that the play was flagrant. Brooks, playing on his 27th birthday, was unsure why he was called for a flagrant foul on the play by the officials. ...
Albany Herald
Shorthanded Celtics aim to salvage season split with Magic
The Boston Celtics could be missing some key pieces when they travel to face the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Injuries prevented guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams from playing in the second half of Boston's 106-104 victory at Toronto on Saturday.
Albany Herald
Bucks look to continue dominance of Pistons
The Milwaukee Bucks have lost three of their last five games, coinciding with the injury absence of franchise player Giannis Antetokounmpo. It's questionable whether he'll play Monday night in Detroit, but the Bucks might not need him against a rebuilding Pistons team they have dominated in recent seasons.
Albany Herald
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard leaves before halftime with ankle injury
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field late in the first half of Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers with an ankle injury. The team said at halftime that he would not return to the game. Pollard was hurt after catching a short...
Albany Herald
Winning streak over, Grizzlies aim to start new one in Phoenix
The Memphis Grizzlies will look to return to the win column on Sunday night when they continue their season-high five-game road trip against the Phoenix Suns. The Grizzlies squandered a 13-point lead in the third quarter and saw their franchise-record-tying 11-game winning streak end with a 122-121 setback at the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.
Albany Herald
Jaret Anderson-Dolan scores twice to lift Kings over Blackhawks
Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored both goals for the visiting Los Angeles Kings in a 2-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday evening. Pheonix Copley bounced back after getting replaced in each of his past two starts and made 18 saves for the Kings, who avoided losing four in a row for the first time this season.
