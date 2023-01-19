Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
59-year-old man wanted in fatal shooting of woman in Pittsfield Township parking lot found dead
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The 59-year-old man wanted in the fatal shooting of a woman in a car in Pittsfield Township parking was found dead by police. Suspect Michael Elinski was found dead in Clare, Michigan, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Elinski was identified as the suspected shooter on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne County woman 1 of 6 charged with multiple felonies in violent Atlanta protest
ATLANTA – A Wayne County woman has been charged with multiple felonies after she was arrested in protests that turned violent in Downtown Atlanta on Saturday. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, in Georgia, released the names of six people charged in the Atlanta protests that ended violently on Jan. 21.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit child shoots self while playing with gun in home on city’s west side
DETROIT – A child shot himself while playing with a gun in a home on Detroit’s west side on Saturday. According to Detroit police, a 5-year-old boy sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound in a home on the 2900 block of Kendall Street in Detroit Saturday morning. Officials say...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community rallies around Sterling Heights police officer fighting cancer
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – As brand new parents, Colton and Amber Conley should be able to spend every second they have with their 5-month-old daughter Meredith. She’s an adorable baby with an adorable smile, but the shirt she was wearing when Local 4 visited also served as a reminder. Her dad, Colton, who’s also a Sterling Heights police officer, is fighting a battle within.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for suspect involved in aggravated assault at liquor store on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a suspect involved in an aggravated assault that took place at a liquor store on the city’s east side. According to a tweet from the Detroit police, a suspect is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred on Jan. 4, 2023, at approximately 7:53 p.m. on the city’s east side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man facing 7 charges for selling drugs in Warren, Eastpointe, Roseville
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – One man is facing seven charges for selling drugs in multiple Metro Detroit cities, which include Warren, Eastpointe, and Roseville. Over the past month, undercover Sterling Heights officers had an ongoing narcotics investigation against the man, which led to his arrest. The man was caught...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Superintendent says high school student killed after turning left in front of bus in Oakland County
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The superintendent of a school district in Oakland County said a student was killed Thursday after turning left in front of an oncoming bus. “I write this communication with a heavy heart,” Huron Valley Schools Superintendent Paul Salah wrote in a message to the community. “There is no tragedy more awful than that of losing a child.
ClickOnDetroit.com
27-year-old Detroit man sentenced for conducting criminal enterprise
DETROIT – A 27-year-old man from Detroit has been sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise. Kevin Adolph was sentenced on Jan. 8 in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman arrested for stealing mail, checks, credit cards from several Troy residents, police say
TROY, Mich. – A woman was caught stealing mail, checks, and credit cards after several Troy residents filed complaints about the thefts, police said. Troy police officers were patrolling the area of Crooks and Big Beaver roads on Monday (Jan. 16) because several people from the neighborhood had reported their mail being stolen, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan baby formula plant under investigation -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis formula plant under criminal investigation by Department of Justice. According to a report, Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis Michigan infant formula plant is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how a shattered fence is being used to heal a heartbroken community in Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A shattered fence in Lincoln Park is a grim reminder of a tragic moment that shattered an entire community. Four young lives were lost in November 2022 when a teenager on a joy ride crashed an SUV. “Every day when you drive by, and you...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Livonia’s Bill Brown Ford deemed No. 1 Ford dealership in the world
LIVONIA, Mich. – A Wayne County Ford dealership has been ranked as the No. 1 Ford dealership in the world. Tom Brown, of Bill Brown Ford, couldn’t contain his excitement. “We’re tickled, kind of on cloud nine right now!”. The Livonia dealership is officially the best...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Garbage juice’: Farmington Hills community concerned over leakage coming from trash trucks
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Lorna Slenkai was out with her best bud, her dog named Magnum, for their afternoon stroll in Farmington Hills. A few weeks ago, though, she noticed something strange on the road. “If you’ve seen oil sheens, it’s like the rainbow, the sheen that will go...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit's area code 313 to run out by late 2025
DETROIT – Detroit’s 313 area code is running out, and 679 may be the new 313. According to the Michigan Public Service Commission, the 313 area code is expected to run out of unassigned numbers by late 2025. A public hearing in Detroit will be held in March...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Wayne County car dealership ranked as No. 1 in the world -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Livonia’s Bill Brown Ford deemed No. 1 dealership in the world. A Wayne County Ford dealership has been ranked as the No. 1 car...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football fires co-OC Matt Weiss as police investigate computer access crimes
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football has fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss after police launched an investigation into “computer access crimes” at the team facility. The athletic department confirmed earlier this week, following an ESPN report, that Weiss, who also served as the team’s quarterbacks coach, had...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County prosecutor apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ Robert E. Lee social media posts
The Macomb County prosecutor has issued an apology after coming under fire for social media posts marking the birthday of Robert E. Lee, a Confederate general in the U.S. Civil War. On Thursday, Jan. 19, a post commemorating Lee’s birthday was shared to the official Facebook and Twitter accounts for...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Michigan updates guidelines for eating freshwater fish; Former Freep journalist talks layoffs
DETROIT – Pretty strange winter we’re having -- cloudy, we’re used to that. But very mild, and I guess we’re getting more used to that. When I first moved to Michigan years ago, I remember being fascinated by the ice fishing shanties you’d see on the area lakes. Pretty impossible this year with the warm temperatures. But maybe it’s doing us a favor, especially if you’re inclined to eat what you catch.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Fire engulfs building in downtown Ann Arbor near University of Michigan campus
ANN ARBOR – Firefighters with the Ann Arbor Fire Department were called to investigate smoke in a downtown building around 7 a.m. on Friday morning. Upon arrival, they found a fire in a commercial one-story building on Maynard between Liberty and William. According to AAFD fire chief Mike Kennedy, the blaze originated in smoke vape shop Vape City.
