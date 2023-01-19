ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Community rallies around Sterling Heights police officer fighting cancer

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – As brand new parents, Colton and Amber Conley should be able to spend every second they have with their 5-month-old daughter Meredith. She’s an adorable baby with an adorable smile, but the shirt she was wearing when Local 4 visited also served as a reminder. Her dad, Colton, who’s also a Sterling Heights police officer, is fighting a battle within.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man facing 7 charges for selling drugs in Warren, Eastpointe, Roseville

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – One man is facing seven charges for selling drugs in multiple Metro Detroit cities, which include Warren, Eastpointe, and Roseville. Over the past month, undercover Sterling Heights officers had an ongoing narcotics investigation against the man, which led to his arrest. The man was caught...
ROSEVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Superintendent says high school student killed after turning left in front of bus in Oakland County

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The superintendent of a school district in Oakland County said a student was killed Thursday after turning left in front of an oncoming bus. “I write this communication with a heavy heart,” Huron Valley Schools Superintendent Paul Salah wrote in a message to the community. “There is no tragedy more awful than that of losing a child.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

27-year-old Detroit man sentenced for conducting criminal enterprise

DETROIT – A 27-year-old man from Detroit has been sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise. Kevin Adolph was sentenced on Jan. 8 in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Livonia’s Bill Brown Ford deemed No. 1 Ford dealership in the world

LIVONIA, Mich. – A Wayne County Ford dealership has been ranked as the No. 1 Ford dealership in the world. Tom Brown, of Bill Brown Ford, couldn’t contain his excitement. “We’re tickled, kind of on cloud nine right now!”. The Livonia dealership is officially the best...
LIVONIA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit's area code 313 to run out by late 2025

DETROIT – Detroit’s 313 area code is running out, and 679 may be the new 313. According to the Michigan Public Service Commission, the 313 area code is expected to run out of unassigned numbers by late 2025. A public hearing in Detroit will be held in March...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: Michigan updates guidelines for eating freshwater fish; Former Freep journalist talks layoffs

DETROIT – Pretty strange winter we’re having -- cloudy, we’re used to that. But very mild, and I guess we’re getting more used to that. When I first moved to Michigan years ago, I remember being fascinated by the ice fishing shanties you’d see on the area lakes. Pretty impossible this year with the warm temperatures. But maybe it’s doing us a favor, especially if you’re inclined to eat what you catch.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Fire engulfs building in downtown Ann Arbor near University of Michigan campus

ANN ARBOR – Firefighters with the Ann Arbor Fire Department were called to investigate smoke in a downtown building around 7 a.m. on Friday morning. Upon arrival, they found a fire in a commercial one-story building on Maynard between Liberty and William. According to AAFD fire chief Mike Kennedy, the blaze originated in smoke vape shop Vape City.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy