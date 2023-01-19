Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, who was one of the first people to walk on the moon, has married his “longtime love” in a small ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin wrote in a Facebook post that the wedding took place on Friday, which was his 93rd birthday. The post announcing his marriage to Anca V Faur included several photos of the couple and received 53,000 Facebook “likes” and “loves” by Saturday. On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Aldrin made history when they walked the lunar surface. Michael Collins was the third member of the crew.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO