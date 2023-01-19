Read full article on original website
What David Crosby said about heaven in final messages to fans
David Crosby labelled heaven “overrated” in his final tweets. The late singer’s last messages to fans on the platform also hailed The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’ as the band’s best song and praised the work of Greta Thunberg. A founding member of both the...
Lisa Marie Presley ‘declared brain dead when she was hospitalised’
Lisa Marie Presley was reportedly declared brain dead when she was hospitalised. Details of the singer’s death were revealed ahead of her memorial service on Sunday (22.01.23), which saw thousands of mourners and her family pay tribute to the mum-of-four after her death aged 54 from two heart attacks on January 12.
Riley Keough and husband Ben Smith-Petersen have secretly had a daughter
Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen have secretly had a daughter. A representative for the actress, 33, confirmed the news after her eulogy at the memorial service for her mum Lisa Marie Presley – who died aged 54 on January 12 – referenced she was a mum.
Priscilla Presley tells Lisa Marie she will always be loved at emotional Graceland memorial
Priscilla Presley has told her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley she will always be loved at an emotional memorial service for the singer. She spoke at the star-studded ‘celebration of life’ ceremony on the front lawn of Elvis’ Graceland estate on Sunday (22.01.23) after 54 year old Lisa was killed by two heart attacks on January 12, with her family signing a Do Not Resuscitate order while she lay in a Los Angeles hospital with loved ones including Priscilla at her side.
Buzz Aldrin-Wedding
Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, who was one of the first people to walk on the moon, has married his “longtime love” in a small ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin wrote in a Facebook post that the wedding took place on Friday, which was his 93rd birthday. The post announcing his marriage to Anca V Faur included several photos of the couple and received 53,000 Facebook “likes” and “loves” by Saturday. On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Aldrin made history when they walked the lunar surface. Michael Collins was the third member of the crew.
