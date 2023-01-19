ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

Nelly Korda’s J. Lindeberg collection is 50% off in the Pro Shop

Nelly Korda launched her first-ever apparel collection with J. Lindeberg in November, and the results are fresh, colorful and inspired. Now, since Korda’s signing a sponsorship deal with Nike, these pieces are on sale for 50% off in the Pro Shop. The light jewel tones and geo prints are...
Golf.com

Fully Equipped mailbag: Stuff you need in your bag in 2023

Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. What should I add to my bag this off-season so I’m good to go when the weather heats up?. For most of you, the 2023 golf season hasn’t...
FLORIDA STATE
Golf.com

Danielle Kang’s brilliant reason for aiming away from the pin

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sometimes the best strategies in golf are counterintuitive. We’ve all heard the advice that going bombs away off the tee and getting it as close to the green as possible is statistically advantageous. Advanced analytics back up the claim, and distance has become king in the sport.
Golf.com

The best golf tip Max Homa ever received is genius in its simplicity

The best golf tip five-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa ever received came not from a Tour range or in a private session with a high-priced instructor but from his first golf coach when Max was only 10 or 11 years old. “We were talking about a tournament I had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy