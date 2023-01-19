Read full article on original website
Winner’s bag: Brooke Henderson’s TaylorMade clubs from LPGA Hilton Vacations TOC
Brooke Henderson won the first event of the 2023 LPGA tour season at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, held at Lake Nona with a final round 70 to finish at 16-under par. This is Brooke’s first week with an all-new bag of gear from TaylorMade after her recent...
Nelly Korda’s J. Lindeberg collection is 50% off in the Pro Shop
Nelly Korda launched her first-ever apparel collection with J. Lindeberg in November, and the results are fresh, colorful and inspired. Now, since Korda’s signing a sponsorship deal with Nike, these pieces are on sale for 50% off in the Pro Shop. The light jewel tones and geo prints are...
Fully Equipped mailbag: Stuff you need in your bag in 2023
Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. What should I add to my bag this off-season so I’m good to go when the weather heats up?. For most of you, the 2023 golf season hasn’t...
‘That’s a disaster’: Ryder Cup captain putts ball into bunker — and drops 19 spots
Luke Donald was rolling. Just a day earlier, in fact, this year’s European Ryder Cup captain was being asked whether he would pick himself to play in the biannual event. “1975 I think the last time that happened,” Donald said. “No, we are a long way from that.”
Want to sharpen your 100-yard-and-in game? Find your deficiency with this drill
As a busy teacher, I don’t have nearly as much time to practice as I’d like — but I still want to be competitive and score well. This requires me to be efficient with my practice time. Apart from some general fitness and swing speed training, the...
Danielle Kang’s brilliant reason for aiming away from the pin
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sometimes the best strategies in golf are counterintuitive. We’ve all heard the advice that going bombs away off the tee and getting it as close to the green as possible is statistically advantageous. Advanced analytics back up the claim, and distance has become king in the sport.
Winner’s bag: Jon Rahm’s Callaway gear at the 2023 American Express Championship
Jon Rahm birdied the 16th hole to win to claim the American Express Championship by one shot over Davis Thompson. The victory was Rahm’s fourth in his last six starts worldwide. Take a closer look at his Callaway equipment setup. Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (Aldila Tour Green 75TX...
The best golf tip Max Homa ever received is genius in its simplicity
The best golf tip five-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa ever received came not from a Tour range or in a private session with a high-priced instructor but from his first golf coach when Max was only 10 or 11 years old. “We were talking about a tournament I had...
The secret to making delicious poke at home, according to a renowned Hawaiian restaurant chef
Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. Though the PGA Tour already wrapped up a brief swing through Hawaii, there’s never a bad time to pay homage to a staple dish of the islands: ahi poke (pronounced “poh-kay”).
WATCH: Pro has two incredible breaks — one bad, one good — on back-to-back holes
Good and bad breaks — the “rub of the green” — are usually part of the fun in a round of golf. Players do the best they can, but there are parts of the game — a lie, the way a ball bounces — that simply come down to luck.
