UPDATE: Elmore, Coosa and Hale Counties Now Eligible for FEMA Tornado Relief
Tornado victims in Elmore, Coosa and Hale counties can now join those in Dallas and Autauga counties in being eligible for federal help. People in these counties can apply for individual assistance from the Jan. 12 tornadoes through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. That aid may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.
MPD: Suspect arrested and charged in shooting death of a Midtown woman
A Montgomery man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Midtown woman. Montgomery police say 18-year-old Jamorian Bell shot and killed 64-year-old Stephanie Stone Thursday in the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane. Gatsby Lane is located off Zelda Road. Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said they...
UPDATE: Montgomery Police Identify Woman Shot and Killed Near Zelda Road
Montgomery police have identified the woman shot and killed near Zelda Road. Police say 64-year-old Stephanie Stone of Montgomery was found shot to death in the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane at about 12:20PM Thursday. Police say they don’t yet know when she was shot. Police say the circumstances...
Homicide investigation underway after victim dies in shooting on Westview Drive
Montgomery police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday. Officers were called to the 800 block of Westview Drive around 6:20 p.m. on a person shot. Once they arrived, officers found 37-year-old Andrew Russell, of Montgomery, with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Russell was taken to a local hospital for treatment,...
Montgomery police investigate two separate shootings
Montgomery police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Saturday morning. The first happened around 4:30 a.m. when MPD was called to a local hospital in response to an adult male showing up there with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. It was later determined that the shooting incident occurred in...
