Vikings: Valhalla's Leo Suter And Sam Corlett Discuss The Challenges Of Filming Season 2's Frozen River Scenes - Exclusive

Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
Sylvester Stallone Was Stunned At The Difficulty Of Filming For TV During Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone hasn't done a lot of work in television. The action star did an episode of "Kojak" and an episode of "Police Story" early in his career (the latter, appropriately, as a character named Rocky), in 2002 he voiced Paul Revere on "Liberty's Kids," and in 2005 he did two episodes of "Las Vegas" as "Frank the Repairman." Aside from those brief appearances, "Tulsa King" marks the actor's very first foray into television.
Tess' Final Stand On The Last Of Us Paints A Tragic Picture Of How Joel Failed Her
The first episode of HBO's "The Last of Us" put Nico Parker's Sarah in the spotlight. Her role in the grand scheme of things may be just as short and tragic as it is in the game, but she still receives plenty of attention. As a result, the character is much more fleshed-out than in the video game.
Jimmy's Season 4 Shameless Return Sent Chills Down Justin Chatwin's Spine
At the end of "Shameless" Season Three, the fate of Jimmy Lishman (Justin Chatwin), Fiona Gallagher's (Emmy Rossum) on-again, off-again criminal boyfriend, didn't look good. Jimmy and Fiona had committed to each other at the end of Season Two. But Jimmy's discovery that his father (Harry Hamlin) is gay and having an affair with Ian Gallagher (Cameron Monaghan), and the presence of Estefania (Stephanie Fantauzzi), Jimmy's wife in a previous "green card" marriage, creates tension between the couple.
Eve Best Believes Her House Of The Dragon Character Is The Greatest Possible Ruler
The first season of HBO's "House of the Dragon" focuses primarily on the growing tension surrounding Viserys I Targaryen's (Paddy Considine) line of succession, particularly in reference to his daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock/Emma D'Arcy). Indeed, one of the most pivotal moments in the entire series is the scene in Episode 1, in which Viserys decides to remove his brother Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) from the succession after the latter insults his stillborn child, making Rhaenrya the heir to the Iron Throne.
The Last Of Us: Episode 2 Recap - A Tess Of Friendship
After last week's gripping premiere, HBO's "The Last of Us" is back again to test our nerves and emotions with another top-tier installment. The show's second episode sees Joel (Pedro Pascal), Tess (Anna Torv), and Ellie (Bella Ramsay) hit the road to get the youngest of the trio back into the hands of The Fireflies. The reason for this is finally revealed to Joel and Tess, who take the information in very different ways. One of them, in particular, clings to it as their last bit of hope all the way until their bitter end.
M3GAN Star Allison Williams Parodies The Film On Saturday Night Live
It hasn't even been a month since its release and "M3GAN" is already becoming a pop culture icon. The Gerard Johnstone-directed science fiction horror film follows a roboticist named Gemma (Allison Williams) who develops an artificial intelligence doll named M3GAN to befriend and look after her niece Cady (Violet McGraw), who recently lost her parents. But things take a downward spiral when M3GAN takes her protective instincts a bit too far.
Fans Of The Kingkiller Chronicle Fear The Series Being Ruined By A TV Adaptation
Patrick Rothfuss' best-selling fantasy novel series "The Kingkiller Chronicle" brings readers into the world of Temerant, where magic runs deep. The first book, "The Name of the Wind," begins the saga of Kvothe, a mysterious wizard whose life story makes up the plot of the series. His adventure starts at a young age and is filled with numerous tragedies and hardships as he learns to harness magic, eventually resulting in Kvothe earning the "Kingkiller" moniker.
Young Sheldon's Annie Potts Doesn't Let Her Past Injury Get In The Way Of Living Life
Annie Potts has been showing up on screens of all sizes for an impressive amount of time. The Nashville native first began popping up in the late '70s, with small roles in TV series and the occasional film. However, it was her role as Janine Melnitz in 1984's "Ghostbusters" that sent her career in an upwards direction. That success led Potts to arguably her most well-known role as Mary Joe Shively in the sitcom "Designing Women," which began airing in 1986 on CBS.
Why The First Season Of CSI: NY Feels So Different To Fans
If the first season of "CSI: NY" has a different feel than the rest of the series, then it's in good company. It's not uncommon for hit shows to take a while to find their groove. Sometimes, as is the case with "Sex and the City," it takes as little as a first episode. "The pilot of 'Sex and the City' feels different from the seasons that follow it," wrote Haley Nahman at Repeller. "It's grittier, Carrie speaks directly into the camera, and maybe most surprisingly, the fashion's extremely forgettable."
Who Plays Jay From That '90s Show?
"That '90s Show" is the sequel series fans didn't know they needed from "That '70s Show." Naturally, "That '70s Show" ended on New Year's Eve 1979 with Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) seeming to reignite their relationship. Apparently, they managed to make things work over the years because 15 years later, they have a daughter by the name of Leia (Callie Haverda), who decides to spend the summer of 1995 at her grandparents' house in Point Place, Wisconsin.
We've Actually Seen Detective Bruno Actor Kevin Kane In The Law & Order Universe Many Times Before
"Law & Order" is a behemoth of a TV show, totaling more than 475 episodes and still showing no signs of slowing down as of its revival in 2022. Spin-offs, most notably including the similarly sizable "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," compound the franchise's size considerably. Over the course of such a long run, all sorts of guest stars have appeared in capacities that can be considered notable for various reasons.
The Last Of Us Fans Are Tearing Up Over One Tiny Detail On Sarah's Outfit
Nearly a decade after Naughty Dog's release of the groundbreaking and brutal "The Last of Us" video game, HBO has brought the harrowing series to life on television screens. Starring "Game of Thrones" veterans Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the unflinching adaptation was met with rave reviews from both critics and diehard fans (via Rotten Tomatoes).
Yellowstone Star Kai Caster's Acting Career All Started With A Temper Tantrum
Like any crime family, the Duttons of "Yellowstone" fame are raised in a life of brutality and violence. Though cattle ranching may not seem the most high-stakes enterprise on the outside, the reigning kings of Montana would tell you differently. Living on that land since 1883, John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) family isn't likely to give it up without a fight, whether their foes be his son Jamie (Wes Bentley) trying to impeach him from the office of Governor or the modern world forcibly trying to take his land.
Every Dish In The Menu, Ranked
When the trailer for Mark Mylod's "The Menu" first premiered, there was a lot of anticipation around the film. The premise had an air of mystery, especially because it falls under the horror and comedy genres. However, upon release, the film wasn't mysterious at all: It is arguably the most clear-cut adaptation of "eat the rich" audiences have ever seen.
Star Trek: Picard Teases Impending Season 3 Trailer Drop
Ever since the thrilling conclusion of Season 2 of "Star Trek: Picard," those who enjoyed the series have probably been eager for a glimpse at what's to come in the third and final set of episodes. Luckily, fans will not have to wait an extended amount of time to get a look at what's in store, as the franchise has announced when the first full-length trailer for "Star Trek: Picard" Season 3 will be released.
Star Trek Into Darkness Fumbled Its Khan Mystery
"Star Trek Into Darkness" is one of those rare sequels that does its predecessor proud. The follow-up to J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" exceeded the original film's box office numbers, making nearly $81 million more globally than Captain Kirk (Chris Pine) and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise's first adventure in the Kelvin timeline (via The Numbers). However, the saying that a hero is only as good as his villain truly lives up to the cliché in "Star Trek Into Darkness," and Benedict Cumberbatch steals the show as the genetically engineered Khan Noonien Singh.
If You're Waiting For A Big Abby's Mother Reveal On Night Court, Have Faith
The following article contains general spoilers for "Night Court." Now that fans have met Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), it's time for "Night Court" to start digging deeper into the perky and fair justice's background. We're learning bits and pieces about her past and present as the show's first two episodes play out; that she has a long-distance fiancé, that she was close to her dad — and that, over time, he lost contact with many of his work friends, but they all loved him and carried happy memories of him.
Sebastian Roché Names 1923's Father Renaud The Most Hateful Character Of His Career
The success of the Paramount series "Yellowstone" has led to several spinoffs, all created and co-created by "Yellowstone" mastermind Taylor Sheridan. The first spinoff series is titled "1883" and focuses on the Dutton family's travel to Montana, where the current generation resides. The latest spinoff is titled "1923" and focuses on the Dutton family as they already own the Yellowstone ranch, fighting against outside forces trying to wrestle it away from them. The series sees Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Timothy Dalton, and Sebastian Roché join the "Yellowstone" franchise.
How Close Does Netflix's Dog Gone Stick To The True Story Behind It?
If you've ever been a dog owner, chances are there's at least one movie out there featuring our canine companions that you're bound to love. And with titles from "Old Yeller" to "One Hundred and One Dalmatians," there's no shortage of cute and cuddly cinematic offerings out there. Sure, dog movies can be overly sentimental at times, but it's a feeling dog owners can resonate with nevertheless. And the top of 2023 saw Netflix throw a bone into the game with the film "Dog Gone."
