This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your Amazon Echo device probably usually lives in your kitchen or living room. Sure, it's great you can use it to look up recipes or call loved ones hands-free, but there are many added benefits to placing it in your bedroom -- and the best part is anyone with an Alexa smart speaker can enjoy these features.

2 DAYS AGO