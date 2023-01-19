Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘Game Of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke has “avoided” watching ‘House Of The Dragon’
Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke says she has “avoided” watching spin-off House Of The Dragon as it’s “too weird”. The spin-off series is one of many Thrones-related projects in the works at HBO, and shared its first season last year. House Of The Dragon,...
NME
Eddie Redmayne on ‘Cabaret’, ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and the physical cost of performance
From playing Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything to Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, British actor Eddie Redmayne knows how to disappear into a role. Which brings us to Cabaret, the astounding 2021 production of the classic musical that won seven Olivier awards, including Best Actor for Redmayne for his turn as ‘The Emcee’ of the decadent Kit Kat Club in 1920s Berlin. With the cast album now available, the 41-year-old star took time to reflect on what’s been one of the highlights of an already astonishing career.
NME
Sam Smith shares ‘Gloria’ title track, their “queer love hymn”
Sam Smith has shared the title track from their imminent new album ‘Gloria’, describing it as a “queer love hymn” – check it out below. Sam Smith – ‘Love Goes’ review: pop crooner leans further into heartbreak. ‘Gloria’ the album is set...
NME
Sam Smith joined by Kim Petras to perform ‘Unholy’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Sam Smith was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night (January 21) – watch them perform ‘Gloria’ and ‘Unholy’ with Kim Petras below. Sam Smith – ‘Love Goes’ review: pop crooner leans further into heartbreak. The singer is releasing their...
NME
Headie One shares energetic new song ‘Martin’s Sofa’
Headie One has returned with his first new music of 2023 – watch the official video for new track ‘Martin’s Sofa’ below. The drill star ended 2022 by dropping collaborative mixtape ‘No Borders’, which saw him teaming up with a series of European talent including German artists Luciano, Pajel, and Kalim, Italy’s Shiva, French musicians Gazo, Koba LaD, and Nej, as well as Frenna and Chivv of the Netherlands.
NME
Cat Burns to perform at the 2023 BRIT Awards
It’s been confirmed that Cat Burns is set to perform at the 2023 BRIT Awards next month. The BRIT Awards are due to take place February 11 at the O2 Arena and will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan. Burns is nominated for two BRIT Awards, including Song Of...
NME
‘Babylon’ review: razzle dazzle meets rock debauchery in Old Hollywood epic
In a recent interview with NME, Margot Robbie described her new film Babylon as “overwhelming”, “insane” and “ridiculous”. The good news is that’s all true… which is also the bad news. Damien Chazelle’s bonkers biopic about the excess of Old Hollywood will bowl you over in the best way – but it might leave you scratching your head in confusion too.
Beyoncé welcomes Blue Ivy onstage for 'Brown Skin Girl' in first live performance since Renaissance debut
Beyoncé welcomed daughter Blue Ivy Carter to the stage for a performance of "Brown Skin Girl" in her first live show in four years. The mother-daughter duo wowed an invite-only crowd in Dubai to celebrate the launch of the city's luxurious new hotel The Atlantis Royal on Saturday night. In clips circulating on social media, Beyoncé introduced her 11-year-old daughter and collaborator on the song from her 2019 Lion King live-action companion album as her "brown skin girl."
NME
Margot Robbie says Stevie Nicks “would be fun” to play in a biopic
Actor Margot Robbie has revealed to NME which musician she’d most like to play on-screen. Watch the exclusive interview in full above. Famous for roles in films like The Wolf Of Wall Street and I, Tonya, as well as the psychotic anti-hero Harley Quinn in DC’s superhero films, Robbie was speaking to NME in promotion of filmmaker Damien Chazelle’s Old Hollywood epic Babylon when asked about a potential music biopic.
Comments / 0