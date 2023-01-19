Want more proof of Ja Morant's rising popularity? Consider the Memphis Grizzlies guard's jersey sales during the first half of the NBA's regular season. Morant has the sixth-selling jersey among NBA players according to a joint release from the NBA and National Basketball Players Association on Friday. It's the highest ranking of his career after he was seventh in sales during the first half of last season. ...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO