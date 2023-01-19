Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley ‘declared brain dead when she was hospitalised’
Lisa Marie Presley was reportedly declared brain dead when she was hospitalised. Details of the singer’s death were revealed ahead of her memorial service on Sunday (22.01.23), which saw thousands of mourners and her family pay tribute to the mum-of-four after her death aged 54 from two heart attacks on January 12.
Stormzy working on new music
Stormzy is working on new music. Although the 29-year-old rapper only released his chart-topping third album 'This Is What I Mean' two months ago, Stormzy has already been in the studio working on new music. A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Stormzy isn’t resting on his laurels and...
What David Crosby said about heaven in final messages to fans
David Crosby labelled heaven “overrated” in his final tweets. The late singer’s last messages to fans on the platform also hailed The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’ as the band’s best song and praised the work of Greta Thunberg. A founding member of both the...
Buzz Aldrin weds Anca Faur
Buzz Aldrin tied the knot for the fourth time on his 93rd birthday. The astronaut - who was part of the historic first-ever moon landing mission in 1969, alongside Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins - took to Twitter to share that he and Dr. Anca Faur, 63, had wed in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles.
Jack O'Connell and Eddie Marsan cast in Amy Winehouse biopic
Jack O'Connell, Eddie Marsan and Lesley Manville have been cast in the Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black'. The trio have boarded the new movie that will star Marisa Abela as the tragic Grammy-winning singer. The film is being directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, who was close friends with the music...
Priscilla Presley tells Lisa Marie she will always be loved at emotional Graceland memorial
Priscilla Presley has told her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley she will always be loved at an emotional memorial service for the singer. She spoke at the star-studded ‘celebration of life’ ceremony on the front lawn of Elvis’ Graceland estate on Sunday (22.01.23) after 54 year old Lisa was killed by two heart attacks on January 12, with her family signing a Do Not Resuscitate order while she lay in a Los Angeles hospital with loved ones including Priscilla at her side.
