Priscilla Presley has told her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley she will always be loved at an emotional memorial service for the singer. She spoke at the star-studded ‘celebration of life’ ceremony on the front lawn of Elvis’ Graceland estate on Sunday (22.01.23) after 54 year old Lisa was killed by two heart attacks on January 12, with her family signing a Do Not Resuscitate order while she lay in a Los Angeles hospital with loved ones including Priscilla at her side.

6 HOURS AGO