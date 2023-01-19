ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox40

These are the highest paying jobs in California, according to 2023 report

(NEXSTAR) – If you can’t stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise. U.S. News & World Report recently released its 2023 jobs report, including a breakdown of the cities where workers can take home top dollar. The analysts took every job title that U.S. News & World Report tracks and found the metro areas where those professions earn the most.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

LA mass shooting suspect kills 10 near Lunar New Year fest

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect in the latest mass shooting tragedy in an American community. Capt. Andrew Meyer of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations ended Sunday when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the van he used to flee after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
One Green Planet

Petition: Ask California to End Cash Bail

Illinois recently became the first state to eliminate cash bail. Cash bail doesn’t keep our communities safe because it incentivizes people to plead guilty who can’t pay bail and creates economic hardship. California almost eliminated this harmful practice in the past, but the bail-bonding industry used its immense resources to fight against it. Please sign this petition to tell California to end cash bail once and for all!
CALIFORNIA STATE
L.A. Weekly

Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise

We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Tijuana Is Buying Emergency Water from California, Again

The lifeline carrying all of Tijuana’s water from the Colorado River failed last month, so the city once again had to purchase water from California for millions of dollars. Tijuana has been buying emergency water from California since the 1970s. But the recent drought compounded by Tijuana’s growing population and now problems with its infrastructure have caused the metropolis to buy more water from California last year than it had in the previous five.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area

Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
claremont-courier.com

New ‘Care Court’ aims to treat severe mental illness

Los Angeles County has elected to fast track a new “court” aimed at delivering mental health disorder services to Californians who need it most. Signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in September 2022, the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Act, called CARE Court, aims to break the cycle of incarceration and homelessness for people with severe mental illness by implementing a court-ordered 12-month plan to get those people into critical care.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Grist

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Pandemic-era tenant protections about to end in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County will end its COVID-19 Tenant Protections Resolution, which protected county residents from evictions and other housing hardships during the pandemic, on Jan. 31. Officials created the resolution, in part, to protect tenants in unincorporated Los Angeles County areas, as well as cities in the county that don’t have a moratorium in place, […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

