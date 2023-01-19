Read full article on original website
Gandalf’s Pub, Great Lakes Brewing Co. team up for wild-game dinner
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Gandalf’s Pub & Restaurant is holding an annual wild-game dinner paired with beers from Great Lakes Brewing Co. The dinner is 7 p.m. Monday, March 6. Executive chef Edward West’s menu (beers have not been announced):. • Oxtail and onion shooter - onion soup...
Why is crowdfunding not being considered to help avert loss of Horseshoe Lake?
Sad, disturbed, and perplexed. I am, of course, very sad about the impending permanent loss of Horseshoe Lake and the wonderfully peaceful environment it has provided for decades. However, I am also disturbed by the implications for other nearby bodies of water. The type of Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District...
Consistent, plowable snow falls on Northeast Ohio on Sunday
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The snow has returned to Northeast Ohio Sunday morning and the National Weather Service says it could continue into Monday. Meteorologist Keith Jaszka with the National Weather Service says to expect periods of steady to heavy snow Sunday afternoon, which will likely continue into the evening. And the most persistent snow can be expected on the east side of Cleveland. He also notes that there could be 2 to 4 inches of snow throughout the area with Lake, Northern Geauga and Ashtabula Counties possibly seeing 5 inches.
Military monuments back on display in North Ridgeville: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Finally after three years of sitting in storage, the city’s military monuments are back on display in front of the Old Town Hall, 36119 Center Ridge Road. According to information from the North Ridgeville Historical Society, the monuments were removed in 2016 during preparations for the widening of Center Ridge Road. Members of the Historical Society, whose museum is housed at the Old Town Hall, were excited to see the foundations and plantings appear last month in preparation for the monument’s return. The monuments were installed last week.
Fans’ memories of meeting Jim ‘Mudcat’ Grant show faith at work – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – My column last week on former Tribe pitcher Jim “Mudcat” Grant brought in some amazing emails from fans who had met him over the years. “I had a mysterious disease that eventually became a brain stem glioma. My summers were filled with the Cleveland Indians. Baseball made my physical pain lessen and loneliness go away … I sent letters to players, with actual letters sent back. One being from Mudcat, who was a Tribe broadcaster at the time.
A dozen Cuyahoga County cities now use sharpshooters to reduce their deer numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The use of trained sharpshooters to cull the growing number of deer in Cleveland’s suburbs has increased over the past several years, while opposition to the lethal method of controlling the population appears to be waning. That’s according to Geoff Westerfield, assistant wildlife management supervisor...
Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio as cold front brings strong winds
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Wind gusts topping 40 mph Thursday night in Northeast Ohio were resulting in a large number of power outages, including more than 4,000 in Cuyahoga County. According to FirstEnergy, more than 1,600 outages were reported in Cleveland just after 10:30 p.m. Mayfield Heights had nearly 900 outages, while Cleveland Heights, Richmond Heights, Shaker Heights and Solon all had over 300.
The symphony of fall football, Browns style: Tom Gadbois
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- Ohioans are warm people. The kind that will bring you in from the cold, feed you to the brim and send you on your way after toasting up your gloves and hat in the dryer. Pure Midwest. They are not moved by much and aren’t prone to oversharing.
At Guardians Fest, Triston McKenzie and Myles Straw wonder aloud: Why don’t Cleveland fans hate the AL Central?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The man in the Chief Wahoo crewneck refuses to say their name. When New York’s baseball team – you know which one – travels to Cleveland, longtime Guardians fan Marty identifies them only by their pattern. “Anybody who plays against Pinstripes, I hope...
Guards Fest 2023: Familiar event was a completely different experience for Cleveland baseball players and fans
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the first time since 2020 Cleveland baseball fans got up close with their favorite Guardians players, interacting, collecting autographs and snapping a photo or two on Saturday. Guards Fest 2023 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland looked pretty much the same as its predecessor...
Being a life preserver: Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk
Guest columnist Robert Nosanchuk is Senior Rabbi of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, a community that nurtures love, justice, hope, joy, connection and growth. For more information, see http://fairmounttemple.org. There’s a Jewish young man named Havi. He is a son and brother, an active swimmer and an elementary-age student. He also...
Cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25: Laurel moving up, Midview and Stow moving down
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two big upsets caused a major upheaval in this week’s cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25, as only 10 teams are ranked in the same spot they were last week. Olmsted Falls and Magnificat continue to claim the top two spots for the third week in...
‘Perennials’ is a perfect term for those who have lived long, but have more to give
I was also inspired by letter writer Robert Brownlee’s thoughts on aging (”'Elderly’ does a disservice to people with much to offer,“ Jan. 14). I am in his “age group.” For years, I have been fighting my own war against the words that seem to lump us into a boring group of humans.
Cuyahoga County still yellow, but Medina, Summit, Portage now green for low COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio —Cuyahoga County remained classified yellow, but three Northern Ohio counties flipped from yellow to green classification for low COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map this week. Those counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — were last designated green in early...
Young people chained to social-media ‘news’ need revitalized civic education: Richard M. Perloff
CLEVELAND -- The statistics are alarming. Only 34% of Americans believe that the “mass media -- such as newspapers, TV and radio” -- report information fairly and accurately, Gallup reported last October. Pew Research reported around the same time that young adults under 30 were “now almost as likely to trust information from social media sites as they are to trust information from national news outlets.”
Looking back at the Caris LeVert trade, and what could be ahead – Terry Pluto’s Cavs Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Cavs notebook about Caris LeVert and the team so far:. 1. On Feb. 7, 2022, the Cavs traded a 2022 protected first-round pick and Ricky Rubio (out with knee surgery) to Indiana for Caris LeVert. The idea was to add another scorer in the backcourt to help Darius Garland. Remember, the Cavs had no clue they would acquire Donovan Mitchell in September of 2022. There were zero rumors of Utah trading Mitchell anywhere as the 2022 trading deadline approached.
Witness reports vehicle theft: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Detroit Avenue. Police officers at 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 9 responded to a report of a grand theft of a motor vehicle from a parking lot on Detroit Avenue near Matthews Avenue. A witness heard glass break and saw males running. Two vehicles, one of which was a Kia, took off, according to a police event report. An officer gave pursuit but terminated the chase on I-90 eastbound and notified Cleveland police.
Would the Browns be interested in trading for Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In this edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer questions about DeAndre Hopkins, Kevin Stefanski, and more. Hey, Mary Kay: If the Cardinals make receiver DeAndre Hopkins available, would the Browns have what it takes to get a deal done? — Corey Huey, Brook Park, Ohio.
North Olmsted starting 2025 master plan process
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Per city charter, North Olmsted is mandated to update its master plan once every decade. With that in mind, the city is preparing for the required 2025 master plan revision, with North Olmsted Director of Economic and Community Development Max Upton expecting a late winter planning team RFQ.
Man would rather people not walk in the woods: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A resident called police Jan. 15 about someone walking through the woods behind his property. He said he did not like that. It was noted that the caller did not own the woods. The walker did not go onto the caller’s property. Police advised the caller that there was nothing they could do to stop the walker from enjoying the woods.
