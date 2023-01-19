SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A resident on San Antonio’s East side tells police he was shot by two men as he was mowing his lawn Saturday evening. FOX 29 reports the man was cutting the grass at his home in the 100 block of Ohio at around 5:30 P.M. when he was approached by two men who opened fire on him. He was hit one time and was in good condition when he arrived at the hospital.

