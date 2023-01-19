Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Medical examiner working to identify man shot dead after allegedly firing at SAPD officer
SAN ANTONIO – Staff members at the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office say it appears that a man who was shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer Tuesday night was 50-years-old. However, they say they are still working to positively identify him. According to SAPD’s Police...
Texas Teens Found Hiding In Dumpster After Chaotic Police Chase
Five teenagers were arrested.
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed by SAPD officer in exchange of gunfire in Motel 6 parking lot, Chief McManus says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police Department Street Crimes officer shot and killed a suspect at a motel on the city’s far West Side late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. at a Motel 6 in...
KSAT 12
Wanted man with multiple felony convictions arrested again near Converse, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO – A man with a lengthy criminal record and several active warrants was arrested late last week on multiple additional charges. David Gilbert, 43, was arrested Friday after someone called 911 to report seeing Gilbert in the 7000 block of Overview Place on the Northeast Side near Converse.
KSAT 12
17-year-old arrested after stabbing girl in Seguin, police say
SEGUIN, Texas – A 17-year-old is in jail after police say he stabbed a 15-year-old girl early Sunday morning. Seguin Police Department officers arrested Christopher Kain Guerra Jr. after he allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in her upper back and shoulder. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police release incident video of officers shooting man during disturbance at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: The video provided by SAPD may have images that are not suitable for all ages. Viewer discretion is advised. The San Antonio Police Department has released a critical incident video in which two officers shot and wounded a man at a West Side Motel in early January.
KSAT 12
Drug-filled diapers found in traffic stop on South Side, BCSO says; 4 people arrested
SAN ANTONIO – Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in a drug bust including a woman who had heroin-filled diapers under her shirt. BCSO said the investigation started when deputies conducted a traffic stop on Sunday at Loop 410 and Roosevelt Avenue on the South Side.
KSAT 12
Man sentenced to prison in October 2021 killing of driver who stopped to help him
SAN ANTONIO – A man who fatally shot another man during a robbery in October 2021 has been sentenced to prison. Auguston Kane Medelez, 20, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 24 years in prison on Monday. He was sentenced in the 226th District Court. San Antonio...
KSAT 12
Authorities arrest man accused of pistol-whipping ex, forcing her to withdraw cash from ATM
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, pistol-whipping her and then forcing her to withdraw money from an ATM. Ojoree Hebert, 28, has been charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident that happened on Dec. 20 on the North Side, booking records show.
KSAT 12
27-year-old woman shot, killed while riding in vehicle on I-10 WB; SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the slaying of a 27-year-old woman back in December. According to police, Rayne Elaine Rice was shot and killed Dec. 17, 2022, around 5:40 p.m. while...
'Not an Accident' - Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage with carbon monoxide odor.
Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage while there was a carbon monoxide odor present. A family of six was discovered dead in their house, prompting police in Texas to look into a potential murder-suicide.
7 people killed in crash in Comal County, DPS confirms
SAN ANTONIO — Seven people were killed in a crash in Comal County Sunday evening, officials say. A little before 6:30 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to the crash at FM 2722 which is half a mile north of Buffalo Springs Road in Comal County, officials say.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after fatally striking pedestrian on East Side street and fleeing scene, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on the East Side last week. San Antonio police said Alvin Charles Bates, 43, hit Jon Abraham Ortega, 25, before 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of S. WW White Road, just south of Interstate 10.
KSAT 12
Do you recognize this person? Bexar County seeks tips to identify body found on East Side
BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man whose body was found on the East Side more than five years ago. Officials say the man’s body was found in a roadway and unresponsive on August 24, 2017. The county described the...
kurv.com
Head-On Collision Kills Seven
Police are investigating a head-on collision in Comal County over the weekend that killed seven people and injured a child. The accident happened Sunday night on FM 2722 near Buffalo Springs Road, north of New Braunfels. State troopers say a pickup truck went the wrong way and hit an oncoming SUV.
KTSA
7 killed in head-on collision in Comal County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Seven people are dead following a head on collision that happened in Comal County over the weekend. KSAT -12 reports the Sunday night crash was on FM 2722 near Buffalo Springs Crossing just north of New Braunfels. That’s where the driver of a Ford...
mycanyonlake.com
Car Crash on FM 2722 Kills Seven, Seriously Injures Juvenile Passenger
A head-on collision between a car and a pickup killed seven people Sunday on FM 2722 approximately a half-mile north of Buffalo Springs Road in New Braunfels. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kenny Mata said a preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a black Ford F-150 traveling west on FM 2722 veered into the eastbound lane and struck a black Chrysler Aspen traveling east on FM 2722.
foxsanantonio.com
Big rig jackknifes, crashes into SUV along Southwest Bexar County highway
VON ORMY, Texas - Slick roads are believed to be the cause of a big rig accident along a Southwest Bexar County highway. The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday along Interstate 35 near Benton City Road. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies and Von Ormy Police arrived to find an 18-wheeler...
KTSA
Resident on San Antonio’s East side shot by two men while mowing his lawn. Police locate one shooter, still searching for second
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A resident on San Antonio’s East side tells police he was shot by two men as he was mowing his lawn Saturday evening. FOX 29 reports the man was cutting the grass at his home in the 100 block of Ohio at around 5:30 P.M. when he was approached by two men who opened fire on him. He was hit one time and was in good condition when he arrived at the hospital.
Student found with gun at Bandera Middle School, district confirms
SAN ANTONIO — A student was found with a gun at Bandera Middle School Wednesday morning, Bandera ISD confirmed in a letter to parents. The district said a student was reported to be in possession of an 'antique-type' firearm which was inside of the student's backpack. The school administration took the student into their custody and law enforcement was called.
mySanAntonio.com
