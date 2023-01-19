ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

KSAT 12

17-year-old arrested after stabbing girl in Seguin, police say

SEGUIN, Texas – A 17-year-old is in jail after police say he stabbed a 15-year-old girl early Sunday morning. Seguin Police Department officers arrested Christopher Kain Guerra Jr. after he allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in her upper back and shoulder. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to...
SEGUIN, TX
kurv.com

Head-On Collision Kills Seven

Police are investigating a head-on collision in Comal County over the weekend that killed seven people and injured a child. The accident happened Sunday night on FM 2722 near Buffalo Springs Road, north of New Braunfels. State troopers say a pickup truck went the wrong way and hit an oncoming SUV.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KTSA

7 killed in head-on collision in Comal County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Seven people are dead following a head on collision that happened in Comal County over the weekend. KSAT -12 reports the Sunday night crash was on FM 2722 near Buffalo Springs Crossing just north of New Braunfels. That’s where the driver of a Ford...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Car Crash on FM 2722 Kills Seven, Seriously Injures Juvenile Passenger

A head-on collision between a car and a pickup killed seven people Sunday on FM 2722 approximately a half-mile north of Buffalo Springs Road in New Braunfels. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kenny Mata said a preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a black Ford F-150 traveling west on FM 2722 veered into the eastbound lane and struck a black Chrysler Aspen traveling east on FM 2722.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KTSA

Resident on San Antonio’s East side shot by two men while mowing his lawn. Police locate one shooter, still searching for second

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A resident on San Antonio’s East side tells police he was shot by two men as he was mowing his lawn Saturday evening. FOX 29 reports the man was cutting the grass at his home in the 100 block of Ohio at around 5:30 P.M. when he was approached by two men who opened fire on him. He was hit one time and was in good condition when he arrived at the hospital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

