The wrestling world experienced a huge loss as Jay Briscoe passed away at the age of 38. His untimely passing led to an outpouring of support and prayers on social media. The pain of his loss will be felt for a long time, but fans and pro wrestlers alike continue to give his family monetary support. In fact, Jay Briscoe’s memorial fundraiser has now smashed its original goal of $50K by a huge margin.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO