Medical Updates on Jay Briscoe’s Daughters Following Car Accident
As PWMania.com previously reported, Jay Briscoe’s daughters were injured in the car accident that killed him on Tuesday. Friends of the family shared updates in a Facebook video on Thursday evening. “Currently the girls are stable, but they both have a very long road of recovery ahead of them....
Leslie Jordan Did Not Die in Car Crash, Cause of Death Revealed
Nearly three months after Leslie Jordan passed away, new details have been revealed about his sudden death. It turns out that the queer icon already died before the unfortunate car crash which people thought was the cause of his demise. Leslie Jordan Died of Natural Causes. Back in late October,...
Jay Briscoe’s Memorial Fundraiser Smashes Original Goals
The wrestling world experienced a huge loss as Jay Briscoe passed away at the age of 38. His untimely passing led to an outpouring of support and prayers on social media. The pain of his loss will be felt for a long time, but fans and pro wrestlers alike continue to give his family monetary support. In fact, Jay Briscoe’s memorial fundraiser has now smashed its original goal of $50K by a huge margin.
