Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Centre Daily
Bills Dominated Burrow’s Bengals In Playoff Loss
At one point, the Buffalo Bills seemed to be the 2022 NFL team of destiny. They had the quarterback. They had the supporting cast. They had the coach. They had the story. But not everything has a storybook ending, and by the time the clock hit zeros on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium, it was all over, with the Cincinnati Bengals running away with a 27-10 win.
Centre Daily
Bills Notebook: Rushing Woes, Defense Haunt Buffalo in Blowout Loss to Bengals
While the highly anticipated AFC Divisional Round showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was expected to be a shootout, it was anything but early on. The Bengals took control of this game early, getting whatever they wanted on offense while their defense shut down the Bills' offense. They took a 14-0 lead into the second quarter and were seemingly on cruise control.
Centre Daily
Bengals RB Is Potential Free Agent Lions Should Watch Sunday
The Detroit Lions have a running backs room that contributed significantly to the team's solid run to end the 2022 season. Ben Johnson's offense showed the necessary versatility to be successful in his first year as offensive coordinator. Under Johnson's watch, the team recorded over 4,000 yards passing and over...
Centre Daily
Colts Set to Interview Pair of Playoff Coaches Sunday
The playoffs quickly became an afterthought for the Indianapolis Colts as their season spun out of control. However, they are now set to interview a pair of coaches who got a taste of the postseason and are fresh off of their exit in New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.
Centre Daily
Report: Buccaneers’ Players Suspect Tom Brady Has Made Decision in Tampa Bay
Even prior to the Buccaneers' season coming to an abrupt end in the first round of the NFL playoffs, speculation was already swirling regarding Tom Brady's intentions following the 2022 season. Now a free agent, there are three specific paths Brady could take, each of which has been predicted, discussed,...
Centre Daily
Report: Bengals Poised to Offer Burrow Massive Contract Extension
As Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow aims for another shot at the Super Bowl, he apparently is set to earn a huge raise this offseason. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bengals are expected to offer Burrow a huge contract extension in the offseason. Cincinnati still has Burrow under team...
Centre Daily
Report: Seahawks’ Abram Not Fined for Deebo Samuel Incident
View the original article to see embedded media. The NFL reportedly made a decision this weekend regarding on potential discipline for Seahawks safety Jonathan Abram for a tackle on 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel during San Francisco’s 41–23 wild-card win last Sunday. The incident occurred after Abram appeared to...
Centre Daily
49ers vs. Cowboys: Five Matchups That Will Dictate the Winner
It is almost time for the 49ers and Cowboys to reignite their historic rivalry in the Divisional playoff round. This game will not be an easy outing for either side, especially compared to their Wild Card opponents. Fans are sure to get their fair share of anxiety in this one with so many matchups being intriguing in this game. But there are some matchups that are more influential than others.
Centre Daily
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Have Two Firsts After Trading Rodgers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers has two decisions to make. Does he want to play in 2023? And, if so, does he want to play for the Green Bay Packers?. With the possibility both sides will be looking for a fresh start, a new mock draft by Pro Football Network has Rodgers being shipped to the New York Jets – just like Brett Favre in 2008 – with Green Bay getting a couple draft picks in return.
Centre Daily
By The Numbers: Cincinnati Punches Historic To AFC Championship Game
Check out some of the cool nuggets from the victory. The Bengals become the first team in NFL history to follow up losing a Super Bowl by starting 0-2 and still making it back to their conference championship game. The Bengals are 3-0 all-time in AFC title games (Only undefeated...
Centre Daily
Vikings Request Defensive Coordinator Interviews With Sean Desai, Ryan Nielsen
The Vikings are up to three candidates for their open defensive coordinator position, a list that will presumably continue to grow in the coming days. The latest reported names they've requested for interviews are Seahawks associate head coach/defensive assistant Sean Desai and Saints co-DC Ryan Nielsen. They join Steelers linebackers coach/senior defensive assistant Brian Flores, the former head coach of the Dolphins.
Centre Daily
How Sean Payton Could Duplicate Brees’ Success With Russell Wilson
Getting Russell Wilson back to an elite level is high on the Denver Broncos' priority list as the team searches for a new head coach. That makes Sean Payton the top candidate. There is ample evidence revealing that Payton has the knack for creating an elite quarterback. To see that evidence, one has to look no further than future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, Drew Brees.
Centre Daily
LOOK: Damar Hamlin Arrives to Bills vs. Bengals Game
The Buffalo Bills are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Divisional on Sunday, and safety Damar Hamlin is in attendance. Hamlin has shown incredible recovery since suffering from cardiac arrest against the Bengals on Jan. 2, but still has a "lengthy recovery" ahead of him. "Despite being out of...
Centre Daily
Playoff Bills Again Can’t Rush, Run or Win: Bengals Bash Buffalo
There's a trend developing in the last three playoff losses for the Buffalo Bills following Sunday's Divisional Round exit after falling 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills' pass rush and their rushing offense are nowhere to be found in those contests. Sunday, Buffalo's defense sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow...
Centre Daily
Mahomes and His ‘Rogue Ninjas’
JuJu Smith-Schuster is seated by his locker at the Chiefs’ practice facility one afternoon in early December, nodding along to a reporter’s opening line of inquiry: Given his well-documented passion for anime—as a rookie in 2017, he celebrated a touchdown catch by mimicking a Dragon Ball Z attack move—to which of his favorite character ensembles would Smith-Schuster compare himself and his fellow Kansas City wide receivers?
Centre Daily
Report: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Diagnosed With High Ankle Sprain
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain following Kansas City’s victory over the Bills in the AFC divisional round, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Mahomes, who returned to his team’s 27–20 win after a brief hiatus, already underwent X-rays that came back negative...
Centre Daily
PFF Ranks NFL Head Coach Openings, Colts on the Rise
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and all rankings are subjective, but just two weeks after ESPN's Bill Barnwell rated the Indianapolis Colts the worst possible job opening, Pro Football Focus (PFF) thinks it's one of the best. PFF ranks the Colts second behind the Denver Broncos in...
Centre Daily
HBCU Players To Watch Ahead Of The 2023 NFL Draft
Last April, HBCU Football had four players drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. DB Decobie Durant (South Carolina St.), DB Joshua Williams (Fayetteville St.), OL Ja'Tyre Carter (Southern), and LB James Houston (Jackson State) are making their mark in professional football. Today, several highly-regarded players have pro aspirations and will be available for the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.
Centre Daily
Falcons Free Agency: Should Atlanta Re-Sign WR Olamide Zaccheaus?
Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith views his players similarly to how most view their children - he doesn't have any favorites. That is, unless he's talking about receiver Olamide Zaccheaus. After making the Falcons roster as an undrafted rookie in 2019, Zaccheaus has steadily improved year-over-year, besting his previous career...
Centre Daily
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Adding Some Big Ben to Game in Offseason
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are marching into 2023 with high expectations for quarterback Kenny Pickett. And the now second-year passer is going to add a little bit to himself to help improve his game. At the NFL level, Pickett quickly showed he's not afraid to take hits. That being...
