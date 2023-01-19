NEW YORK & RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) today announced the appointment of Wassim Al-Khatib as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the firm’s Financial Advisory business in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and CEO of Lazard Saudi Arabia, subject to regulatory approval. Wassim Al-Khatib will be based in the Riyadh office, which will serve as Lazard’s regional MENA Investment Banking hub. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230122005027/en/ Wassim Al-Khatib Joins Lazard as Chief Executive Officer, Middle East and North Africa Investment Banking (Photo: Business Wire)

41 MINUTES AGO