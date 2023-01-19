VISALIA – Rivals Golden West and Redwood faced off for the first time this season and the Golden West Trailblazers came out with a 5-2 win. The Trailblazers and Rangers met for the first time this season after both teams had their first losses of league play earlier this week. Both were 2-1 coming into the game and both teams were determined to come out on top. But after an early goal by the Trailblazers, the Rangers lost momentum and never managed to catch back up.

