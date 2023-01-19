Read full article on original website
Town hall offers dose of fentanyl’s danger
VISALIA – The number one threat to a Visalia student’s life isn’t COVID or violence, it’s a pill. On Jan. 18, Visalia Unified School District partnered with the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency and the District Attorney’s Office to hold a town hall meeting to discuss opioid/fentanyl overdose at Rotary Theater.
Tulare slaps panhandlers with emergency ordinance
TULARE – After an influx of complaints hit city administrators’ ears this holiday season, city staff came up with an emergency ordinance that would prohibit panhandling in certain areas of Tulare. Manny Correa, Tulare’s safety and compliance officer, received multiple calls from residents regarding potentially dangerous practices of...
TCOE spreads awareness on nation’s spiking drug use
TULARE COUNTY – As a general increase of drug use has been observed across the nation, the Tulare County Office of Education has set up a path to combat potential substance abuse amongst students. The Tulare County Office of Education (TCOE) is hosting a Drug Impairment Training for Educational...
Woodlake Boys, Girls Clubs honor Dr. King
On the third Monday of every January, the Boys and Girls Club of the Sequoias (BGCS) staff invites a guest speaker from the community who will inspire the local youth in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year, over 60 members from BGCS locations across Tulare County met at the Woodlake club on Jan. 16 to hear from well-known local Terrance Anthony about strength in the community.
Two sentenced to life in prison for 2021 shooting
VISALIA – Two Visalia men land themselves a life sentence after firing a shot that killed one and left fragments in another’s neck. On Jan. 19, a judge sentenced Eliazar Guerra, 25, to 15 years to life in prison. Guerra previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and assault with a firearm in November. He was the second individual to receive a life sentence from a 2021 Visalia murder.
Police arrest suspect linked to seven Visalia robberies
VISALIA – Police officers responded to several calls for burglary alarms which eventually led to an individual in the Tri-Counties Bank on Main Street. On Jan. 18, at approximately 12:50 a.m., officers responded to SP’s Burgers in the 100 block of south Church Street regarding a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, officers located a broken glass window. It was determined that entry was made, the cash register was opened, but nothing was taken.
Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Jan. 21
SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS: Dried peas, legumes, and beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, Martinique, and France, as well as domestically. Winter grain and forage crops such as wheat, oats and barley are being planted throughout Tulare County as weather allows. Recent rains have aided with germination of newly planted grain fields. Wet field conditions have halted any mechanical field work. Some aerial pesticides application is ongoing on forage crops. For the last few weeks heavy rain has been hitting the valley floor, which has really helped to moisten the soil for upcoming crop rotations.
None hurt during armed robbery in Cutler
Around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the Ruvalcaba Market in Cutler for an armed robbery. When deputies arrived, they were told a man armed with a gun walked into the store and demanded money from the clerk. No one was hurt during the incident. TCSO detectives were called out and took over the investigation.
SOCCER: Trailblazers triumph over rival Rangers
VISALIA – Rivals Golden West and Redwood faced off for the first time this season and the Golden West Trailblazers came out with a 5-2 win. The Trailblazers and Rangers met for the first time this season after both teams had their first losses of league play earlier this week. Both were 2-1 coming into the game and both teams were determined to come out on top. But after an early goal by the Trailblazers, the Rangers lost momentum and never managed to catch back up.
SOCCER: Cardinals conquer Aztecs
After 80 minutes of aggressive back and forth play between the Cardinals and the Aztecs, the Cardinals got a break with the opportunity for a penalty kick. The Cardinals scored in the final seconds of the game, narrowly avoiding going to overtime, and walked away with a score of 1-0. It was a tough game, with both teams putting forth their best effort to take down a friendly rival.
