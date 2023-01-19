(25 News Now) - Metamora tipped off its annual Redbird Roundball Classic in style on Friday night as the host Redbirds topped Chicago Bogan 77-47. Ethan Kizer scored 32 points on a whopping 10 three-pointers to lead Metamora. Also at the RRC, Peoria Manual beat South County (VA) 68-53. South County is coached by Peoria Richwoods legend Mike Robinson scored 2,944 points in his career with the Knights and was a McDonald’s All-American. In Mid-Illini action, Washington rallied from 13 points down to beat East Peoria 45-41. In the Big 12, Peoria Notre Dame scored a big conference win over Normal Community 44-31. Normal West was also a Big 12 winner, edging Peoria High 60-58.

METAMORA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO