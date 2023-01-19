Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Prep Sports Recap: Jan. 21, 2023 (Part 1)
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Fieldcrest boys and Dee-Mack girls took home the McLean County/HOIC Tournament championships on Saturday. Fieldcrest beat Eureka 46-36 while Dee-Mack demolished Tremont 52-17. Highlights from the 3rd and 5th place games can be found here. Other basketball winners included Metamora, Lexington, Illini Bluffs and Dunlap...
MyStateline.com
Illinois figure skaters coming to Loves Park for high school competition
Figure skaters from all over the state will head to the Carlson Ice Area in Loves Park on Sunday for the Illinois High School Skating Competition. Illinois figure skaters coming to Loves Park for …. Figure skaters from all over the state will head to the Carlson Ice Area in...
Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, January 20
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball results from games involving Rockford area teams from Friday, January 20 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch for ‘Overtime’ Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m.) […]
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Friday - January 20, 2023
(25 News Now) - Metamora tipped off its annual Redbird Roundball Classic in style on Friday night as the host Redbirds topped Chicago Bogan 77-47. Ethan Kizer scored 32 points on a whopping 10 three-pointers to lead Metamora. Also at the RRC, Peoria Manual beat South County (VA) 68-53. South County is coached by Peoria Richwoods legend Mike Robinson scored 2,944 points in his career with the Knights and was a McDonald’s All-American. In Mid-Illini action, Washington rallied from 13 points down to beat East Peoria 45-41. In the Big 12, Peoria Notre Dame scored a big conference win over Normal Community 44-31. Normal West was also a Big 12 winner, edging Peoria High 60-58.
KWQC
Young billiards players competition
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - All sports are striving to reach the younger generation, and for one local tournament they’re offering tough competition to catch kid’s attention. The American Cue Sports Alliance (ACS) and the Davenport Rivercenter hosted one of the largest tournaments in our area for years, and have noticed significant growth in younger players competing each year.
