ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

JetBlue plane bumps aircraft on ground at JFK airport

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ljd7_0kKAMSjz00

NEW YORK — A JetBlue flight bumped into a second plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday morning, days after another incident nearly had two planes collide on a runway at the same airport.

A JetBlue spokesman told WNBC that Jet Blue flight 1603, which was scheduled to fly from New York to Puerto Rico, bumped into another plane in the gate area on Wednesday morning.

The plane “came into light contact with a parked unoccupied aircraft during pushback,” the spokesman told USA Today. The unoccupied plane is also owned by JetBlue.

Flight 1603 returned to the gate and the flight was assigned to another plane, JetBlue said in a statement to WNYW. There were no injuries reported.

Both planes were taken out of service for inspection. The Federal Aviation Administration said that it is investigating the incident.

The incident came days after a close call at JFK airport when a plane crossing a runway nearly crashed into a plane preparing for takeoff. A Delta Air Lines flight that had been given clearance for takeoff came to a safe stop after an American Airlines plane crossed the wrong runway in front of the Delta plane. The FAA is investigating that incident as well, according to The Associated Press.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Black mayors call public safety, homelessness biggest issues for New York, LA and Houston

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- For the first time in history, Black mayors are leading America's four largest cities. ABC News' Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl recently sat down with three of them -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner -- in Washington, D.C., on the sidelines of the annual gathering of the countries' mayors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

Body of NYC woman found tied up under pile of clothing in apartment

NEW YORK — A New York City woman was found dead in her Upper West Side apartment on Wednesday, bound and gagged and underneath a pile of clothing, authorities said Friday. According to police, Maria Hernandez, 74, was discovered by her sister, Maria Terrero, who also lives in the Manhattan apartment building, at about 10 p.m. EST, WNBC-TV reported. The apartment had been ransacked, and Terrero found her sister with her hands and feet tied and unresponsive under the pile of clothes, according to WABC-TV.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
114K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy