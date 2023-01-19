Read full article on original website
philomathnews.com
Philomath wrestlers 2nd at 17-school Screamin’ Eagle
Philomath High School’s wrestlers had to settle for second place at Saturday’s Santiam Christian Screamin’ Eagle with a squad out of Washington snagging the top team trophy in a close finish. The final tally showed Columbia River with 196 points and Philomath in second with 191 points....
KGW
Treasures in the sand at the Oregon Coast
NEWPORT, Oregon — Oregon’s winter months offer a roller coast ride of sorts in the great outdoors, when wind and rain are often followed by stunning sunny days. We travelled to the rugged edge of Oregon discovered that the grey clouds disappear when you go hunting for Treasure in the Sand.
klcc.org
Oregon loses yet another newspaper
The year is less than a month old, and Oregon has already lost three newspapers. The latest to shut down is the Lebanon Express, a weekly that’s served its namesake Linn County community for nearly 136 years. The final edition was published Jan. 18. It comes less than a...
philomathnews.com
Three Things: Update on burglar, veterans’ park and superintendent search
A 35-year-old man suspected of committing multiple burglaries in Benton County, including a case in Philomath in which valuable musical instruments were stolen, was sentenced to 7-1/2 years in prison Tuesday by a Lane County judge. Faisal Farid Al-ansari, of the Eugene-Springfield area, pled guilty to committing three burglaries in...
philomathnews.com
Alsea Schools column: Hallway mural project completed
Fourth and fifth graders at Alsea Elementary recently learned mural making from a real pro, who happens to also be the instructional assistant for Renee Mason’s fifth-grade class. David Lynch has extensive background as artist-in-residence at public schools in Pennsylvania and also doing large-scale public installations in central Pennsylvania.
thatoregonlife.com
This Popular Oregon Diner Bought An RV For A Homeless Man
One of our most favorite places to eat, in my hometown of Springfield, Oregon, has helped a homeless man get off the streets. Addi Farnsworth, who owns Addi’s Diner, raised over $1,500 in three months to buy the man, Bob Ady an RV. “Finally came to the spot where...
yachatsnews.com
Oregon Coast CC plans to ask voters in May to approve $32 million bond for new workforce training center, other projects
NEWPORT – The Oregon Coast Community College board intends to ask Lincoln County voters in May to approve a $32 million bond to replace one expiring next year. The bond would be used to build a facility on its Newport campus to house new trades programs and make upgrades to facilities on that campus and at satellite campuses in Waldport and Lincoln City. The bond would be for no more than 21 years.
hh-today.com
A riverfront update: Look at that log pile
As you would expect, the pile of trash, logs and smaller bits of driftwood under the Albany railroad bridge on the Willamette River is getting bigger this winter. On a bike ride along the Dave Clark Riverfront Path in a cold drizzle on Saturday, I took a look at the pile from the bank under the bridge. Once again I’m wondering how big the pile is going to get before somebody does something to dislodge it.
focushillsboro.com
A Prohibition On Gay Pride And Other Displays Is Lifted By The Oregon School Board
After reaching a deal with a teachers’ union in court, an Oregon school district quietly lifted its prohibition on teachers wearing Black Lives Matter or LGBT pride pins. A town of only 25,000 people in the heart of Oregon’s wine country, Newberg, Ore., has found itself at the center of a national debate between liberals and conservatives over public education. Twenty-five miles (forty kilometers) to the southwest of Portland is where you’ll find Newberg.
cardinaltimes.org
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to change Oregon for the better
After a tight gubernatorial race against Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson, Governor Tina Kotek emerged with the title and the support of the state. Kotek has a long four years ahead of her, where she hopes to lead Oregon to a future of affordable housing and accessible mental health treatment.
Nurses, hospital administrators push for changes to current health care system
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hospital staffing shortages have gone from bad to worse during the COVID-19 pandemic over the past three years, with a growing number of nurses leaving the bedside overwhelmed and exhausted. Caregivers have been stretched thin in Oregon even as the number of new patients coming in...
Dad, domestic partner booked in death of Salem child
The father and his domestic partner of a 6-year-old Salem child who died under suspicious circumstances were arrested Saturday.
philomathnews.com
Four PHS swimmers win 5 events at Sweet Home
Philomath High’s Allison Neelands, Kathleen Donovan, Kellen Houchin and Carrson Hirte all had victories on Friday in a four-school meet at Sweet Home Community Pool. Neelands, senior, won both of her individual events with firsts in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:18.12 and in the 500 freestyle in 6:29.64. Neelands win in the 200 free was by a 2.55-second margin over the runner-up. In the 500 free, she edged teammate Kyah Weeber, who finished second in 6:38.45. Warriors senior Emma Holden was third in 7:14.70.
kezi.com
Eugene-based Arcimoto facing bankruptcy
EUGENE, Ore. --- Electric vehicle company Arcimoto is facing some serious financial issues, according to documents filed to the Security Exchange Commission. As a result of those challenges, they recently halted production at their newly-opened Eugene factory. Without additional funding, it could become a permanent closure. Arcimoto recently closed a...
Emerald Media
Lane County mountain with controversial name may be changed
In Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest, nearly 60 miles south of Eugene, a mountain has had a controversial name since the 1900s. Swastika Mountain stands at an elevation of 4,180 feet and people have recently pushed to rename it. Dec. 6, 2022, the Oregon Geographic Names Board voted for an...
Eugene city council schedules work session to hear terms of land swap that will pave way for new Oregon football indoor practice facility
Oregon athletics may soon have the go ahead to begin rerouting Leo Harris Parkway and construction for a new indoor football practice facility. After more than six months, the Eugene city council has scheduled a work session Monday night during which the outline of terms for the proposed land swap between the city and University of Oregon that will be used to reroute Leo Harris Parkway in order to accommodate maintaining two outdoor practice fields in addition to the proposed 170,000-square-foot indoor practice facility, which was announced in Oct. 2021 with the goal of completion in 2024.
Icy Marion County roads, 4 vehicles down embankment
Icy conditions led to a crash that sent 4 vehicles down an embankment on Sunnyside Road Southeast in Marion County.
WWEEK
Jamie McLeod-Skinner and Interim Director Leah Feldon Are Finalists for Top Environmental Quality Job
As Gov. Tina Kotek rounds out the hiring of new agency directors, two finalists have emerged for one of the most visible government executive jobs in Salem. WW has learned that the remaining candidates to replace Richard Whitman as director of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality are interim director Leah Feldon, a longtime senior DEQ staffer, and Jamie McLeod-Skinner, an environmental lawyer.
kcfmradio.com
Stretch of 126 To Get Widening; Missing Man; Gas Prices; Reedsport School Board; FloGro
The seven mile stretch of Highway 126 between West Eugene and Veneta is mostly a long, flat stretch of roadway with no space for anyone to get off the road if they have a mechanical problem. Plus, it’s an area that can be prone to crashes. Molly Cary is a Project Manager with the Oregon Department of Transportation. She says safety is one big reason for widening the highway sandwiched between Fern Ridge Reservoir and a railroad.
kcfmradio.com
Old Town Break-in; Green Building; Mapleton School Board; Crab Delay
Old Town Break-in Brazen thieves hit a local business in Old Town on late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. When Tracy Foster arrived to work Sunday morning to open her mother-in-law’s shop Books and Bears in Old Town she knew right away there was a problem. “There was...
