FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen next week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84Best of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
This Florida Dessert Buffet Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenMiami Beach, FL
At least 8 people are hurt in a shooting at a Miami parkSan HeraldMiami, FL
Gulfstream park exercise rider killed in house racing accidentcreteHallandale Beach, FL
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over oceanRoger MarshDelray Beach, FL
Related
NBC Miami
Taking to the Skies: Commuters Using Pricy Helicopters to Avoid South Florida Traffic
How do you get to and from work? Most people would probably say a car. But some are choosing a different mode of transportation - one that has a higher level both literally and figuratively. Some in South Florida are opting to travel locally on a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter. The...
NBC Miami
Suspicious Packages Being Investigated at Miami International Airport: MDPD
Police and bomb squad units are at Miami International Airport after being alerted to two suspicious packages Friday. Miami-Dade Police said dogs alerted officials from American Airlines, who later called police. Gates D1 to D22 were evacuated as a precaution at this time. Miami International Airport said they are experiencing...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Officer, Woman Hospitalized After Fiery Crash in Miami Gardens
A Miami-Dade Police detective was among two people hospitalized after a fiery crash in Miami Gardens early Friday. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Northwest 183rd Street and 12th Avenue. The police detective was driving westbound on 183rd Street when there was a collision with a car that was...
NBC Miami
Political Commentator Allegedly Kicked Out of Restaurant in Miami
A political commentator for Fox News was allegedly kicked out of a North Miami bookstore and restaurant for speaking about politics. Paradis Books and Bread has closed its doors for a while after the incident with analyst Gianno Caldwell. The situation is getting a lot of attention on social media.
NBC Miami
Deputies Investigating Pembroke Park Crash That Killed 2, Left Several Injured
Authorities are investigating a crash in Pembroke Park that left two people dead and several others injured Thursday night. The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 5100 block of Southwest 41st Street and involved two vehicles. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and fire rescue responded, and several...
NBC Miami
Florida Teacher Had Gun at School, Said He was Being Watched Through Phone: Police
A South Florida teacher arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to his high school told investigators that he was being watched and listened to through his phone, authorities said. Robert Krasnicki, 42, was arrested Thursday at Royal Palm Beach High School on a charge of possession of a firearm at...
NBC Miami
Hundreds Rally Outside Miami-Dade Courthouse for Reproductive Rights on Roe V. Wade Anniversary
Hundreds rally on the steps of the Miami-Dade County Courthouse Sunday as part of a national day of action in support of reproductive freedom. Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Roe V Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. On June 24, 2022, the U.S....
NBC Miami
Drunk Driver Who Killed Four in 2018 Crash on I-95 Takes Plea Deal
A drunk driver who struck and killed four people on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County nearly five years ago took a plea deal Friday. Lionel Orrego was sentenced to 10 years in prison as opposed to life and addressed the judge and the courtroom before he was taken away in handcuffs.
