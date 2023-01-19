Lehigh Acres man, 39, sentenced to 39 years in 2020 pregnant woman's death

A Lehigh Acres man will serve nearly four decades in prison for the 2020 killing of a pregnant woman at Cypress Court Apartments in Fort Myers where four children were in a separate room.

Lee Circuit Judge Frank Porter on Tuesday sentenced Serge Lefevre, 39, to 39 years in prison for the homicide.

Lefevre was also charged with partial birth abortion; aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; aggravated battery to a pregnant victim; kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Sievers motion denied: Judge denies motion for Mark Sievers, accused in wife's 2015 murder-for-hire

High-profile case airs: 'It can't be easy to start your career back': Attorney speaks about exonerated defendant

He was held on $2.8 million bond in the Charlotte County Jail, later extradited to Lee County. He remained in Lee County Jail.

On Nov. 30, 2020, shortly after 1 p.m., the Fort Myers Police Department Communications Division received a 911 call from a male, later identified as Lefevre, requesting an ambulance respond to the 3600 block of Seminole Avenue, in reference to a female, who reportedly had a seizure, was unconscious and not breathing.

The female died minutes after the call.

Police escorted Lefevre and four small children from the residence, police said.

Fort Myers police said its Homicide Unit immediately began investigating the case.

On Feb. 5, 2021, detectives received the Medical Examiner’s report calling the death a homicide, police said.

Seven days later , U.S. Marshals arrested Lefevre in Charlotte County for his suspected role in the woman's death.

Lefrevre was found guilty Dec. 21, 2022, court records indicate.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran , Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews .

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lehigh Acres man, 39, sentenced to 39 years in 2020 pregnant woman's death