Eagles star Lane Johnson is learning how to block his biggest opponent, anxiety, and helping others confront it, too

DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionWilmington, DE
employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol stationcretePhiladelphia, PA
Erin Andrews' Husband Is Obsessed With 1 NFL Quarterback
Erin Andrews is supposed to be unbiased when covering the National Football League, but that doesn't mean her husband has to be an impartial fan. The husband of the longtime NFL sideline reporter is a massive fan of Tom Brady. Andrews explained how she caught her husband obsessing over Brady ...
Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
Giants legend Eli Manning booed mercilessly by Eagles fans on videoboard
PHILADELPHIA – Even three years into retirement, Eli Manning gets booed at Lincoln Financial Field. During a break in the first-half action Saturday night, the Eagles went to a live shot of the former Giants quarterback watching the game in a seat next to one of his daughters. The crowd immediately booed. The joke got a good laugh from the fans, including former Eagles great Malcolm Jenkins, who was still chuckling when the camera panned from Manning to Jenkins. The noise turned to cheers for Jenkins and then for Brent Celek, a fellow former Eagle. The cameras went back to Manning once more...
Sean Payton Interview Postponed After Tragic Death
JAN 20 PAYTON INTERVIEW ON HOLD Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died following a boat crash in Florida, authorities said Thursday, a tragedy that impacts on the sports world in Charlotte. Walkes, 25, was a player for the MLS club Charlotte FC, owned by David Tepper, who also owns...
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet
Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season
Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Top Football Coach Fired
In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
Skip Bayless Predicts Pair of Stunning Upsets from This Weekend’s NFL Playoff Slate
One of the loudest voices in the sports talk industry made a couple of bold predictions about the NFL playoffs.... The post Skip Bayless Predicts Pair of Stunning Upsets from This Weekend’s NFL Playoff Slate appeared first on Outsider.
NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news
The New York Giants made quite a turnaround this year. After posting just a 4-13 record last season, the team bounced back this year with a 9-7-1 record to make the playoffs, and then beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But it could be difficult to replicate that success Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Genius Eagles Fans Find Workaround To Get Their Tailgating Started Extra Early
Philadelphia Eagles fans found a genius workaround to start their tailgate early before the playoff game against the New York... The post Genius Eagles Fans Find Workaround To Get Their Tailgating Started Extra Early appeared first on Outsider.
Giants, Eagles loyalties are split in Central Jersey
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) — Saturday’s big football matchup between New York and Philadelphia points to another important thing between the two cities: the state of New Jersey. Team loyalties in the Garden State vary, depending largely on a person’s location, and the two sides tend to split along one line — a literal one that […]
Hall of Famer offers to help struggling Giants defense amid Eagles blowout
Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor didn’t like what he was seeing from the New York Giants defense, which gave up 28 first-half points to the Philadelphia Eagles in their NFC Divisional Playoff game Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That...
Fans show up at 6 a.m. to tailgate for Eagles-Giants playoff game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It feels like the whole city is shaded green ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff matchup against the New York Giants.The skyline and plenty of city buildings were decked out in green, even the Philadelphia Family Court building. Bakeries are selling green bread. The team's playoff hype video is getting traction. In households with both Eagles and Giants fans, it's probably getting a little tense.Greg Matza from Northeast Philadelphia was getting antsy too.We found Greg, from Northeast Philadelphia, in a group of fans who just wanted to get down to the stadium early. They were feeling the anticipation."I...
NFL World Reacts To J.J. Watt's Sunday Announcement
J.J. Watt's professional football career has come to an end, but it's possible he will stay as close to the game as possible. On Sunday, Watt answered a few questions from fans on Twitter. One fan asked him about a potential future in the broadcasting business. Early on during Watt's ...
Giants vs. Eagles highlights: Hurts, Philly headed to NFC championship
The NFL divisional round continued Saturday on FOX, and all eyes were on the NFC. After getting a week off, Jalen Hurts and the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles opened their postseason run by dominating Daniel Jones and the sixth-seeded New York Giants, 38-7. With the win, the Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game where they will face either the No. 5 Dallas Cowboys or the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers.
Birds fly! Eagles tower over Giants in 38-7 rout
The Philadelphia Eagles are two wins away from their second Super Bowl championship in five seasons after demolishing the New York Giants 31-7 in the NFC Divisional Playoff. The Eagles’ run game and stout defense destroyed New York all game long.
Miami Dolphins Fire Coach
Following a season of ups and downs ending in their defeat in the NFL Wild Card Round, the Miami Dolphins have decided to make a major shakeup to their coaching staff, letting a coach go that had been a part of the staff for several years.
Skip Bayless, shameless Cowboys fan, talks trash to Eagles
Skip Bayless just can’t help himself. The FOX Sports talking ahead, a well-documented Dallas Cowboys fan, is having fun on Twitter during the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. With the Eagles opening up a...
Watch: Jason Kelce's daughter sings Eagles' fight song after win over Giants
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles fans across the Delaware Valley are still celebrating Saturday night's impressive 38-7 victory over the New York Giants in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, including Jason Kelce's daughter. On Sunday morning, Kelce, the Eagles' starting center, shared a video of his daughter, Wyatt, singing "E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles! Yay!" from her crib. "What have we done?" Kelce jokingly says in the video. Well, you haven't done anything wrong. Starting them young as an Eagles fan is the best way to do it. Has Kelce created a monster? Quite possibly. But, that's not a bad thing. The Eagles will play the winner of the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL championship game next week. Tickets for the game will go on sale later this week.
