Eagles star Lane Johnson is learning how to block his biggest opponent, anxiety, and helping others confront it, too

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles fans across the Delaware Valley are still celebrating Saturday night's impressive 38-7 victory over the New York Giants in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, including Jason Kelce's daughter. On Sunday morning, Kelce, the Eagles' starting center, shared a video of his daughter, Wyatt, singing "E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles! Yay!" from her crib. "What have we done?" Kelce jokingly says in the video. Well, you haven't done anything wrong. Starting them young as an Eagles fan is the best way to do it. Has Kelce created a monster? Quite possibly. But, that's not a bad thing. The Eagles will play the winner of the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL championship game next week. Tickets for the game will go on sale later this week.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO