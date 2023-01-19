ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Luxury mixed-income apartment community coming to Uptown

CHARLOTTE — A new luxury apartment complex that will feature affordable housing is coming to Uptown Charlotte. Inlivian and the Urban Atlantic Secure Innovative secured a $84 million debt and public financing package to build a luxury mixed-income apartment community that be called “Trella Uptown.”. CVS Health recently...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Equity at the forefront' | Charlotte-area groups plan to build hundreds of affordable housing units

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County awarded $40 million to 19 affordable housing projects and most of the grant winners are local organizations. "We all collaborated and said, ‘Yes grassroots organizations ought to have an opportunity to construct their own housing and not be dependent on the big corporations',” Kenny Robinson, Executive Director of Freedom Fighting Missionaries said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Food and nutrition services emergency allotments ending soon in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Waivers that allowed monthly increases in Food and Nutrition Services allotments are set to end on February 28, 2023. Those emergency allotments have been in place since April 1, 2020. The supplemental benefits are issued beginning on the 22nd of the month as a second...
thecharlotteweekly.com

Mecklenburg commissioner says ‘OMG’ about fuzzy Union County boundary

CHARLOTTE – The boundary shared by Mecklenburg and Union counties is different depending on which county you ask. Mecklenburg Assessor Ken Joyner told county commissioners Jan. 18 that he had been contacted by Union’s assessor in recent months about a county line discrepancy. Joyner said each county is using a slightly different line.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
thepulseofnh.com

Planning Board in Concord Approves Proposal for Casino

The Concord Planning Board approved a proposal Wednesday night for the construction of a 45,000-square-foot casino and hotel. A company called Big Step put forth its plan to construct a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District.
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

NC Homeowner Assistance Fund adjusting to speed up mortgage relief payments

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A state lawmaker is now asking questions in response to WCNC Charlotte's extensive reporting on NC Homeowner Assistance Fund delays. Rep. Nasif Majeed (D), NC-Mecklenburg, said based on his conversation with the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency's executive director, the agency is making the necessary changes to speed up the payment process.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Where's the Union-Mecklenburg county line? Turns out, no one's quite sure.

Do you live in Union County or Mecklenburg County? For some residents at the county line, that simple question could soon be a lot more complex. Mecklenburg County tax assessor Ken Joyner told county commissioners on Wednesday that the line between the two counties is in dispute because the maps they’re using don’t match. The problem first surfaced in 2001. Joyner says he doesn’t know why the issue wasn’t resolved then — and he told commissioners his office hasn't been able to locate anyone working at the time who could clarify — but it could have big consequences now.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
qcitymetro.com

Update: Housing development Varick on 7th to be complete this fall

Varick on 7th, an apartment complex named to honor the first A.M.E. Zion Bishop, is set to be complete this fall, Rev. Dwayne Walker of Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church, told QCity Metro. Once completed, the complex will have 105 total units. 52 of the units will be income restricted.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Big CMS bond, big changes. What’s planned for your school?

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools plan unveiled this week would bring changes in facilities, boundaries, magnet programs and/or grade levels to almost half the district’s 180 schools. The changes hinge on a proposal to ask voters to approve almost $2.9 billion in school bonds this November. That’s more than triple the...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
qcitymetro.com

Preserving the community through real estate investment

Dianna Ward is committed to investing in places that are important to her. She owns a building, located at 1800 Rozzelles Ferry Road, that houses Rita’s Italian Ice and Jet’s Pizza — two vastly popular shops — and recently, she added two more properties to her investment portfolio.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell commissioners approve contract with Stewart Engineering for phases II and III of Jennings Park

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve a design and engineering services contract with Stewart Engineering for phase II and III of the Jennings Park project. The contract is for $462,800, which will include consulting, design, engineering and basic construction administration. Stewart was also the designer...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

