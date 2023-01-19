Do you live in Union County or Mecklenburg County? For some residents at the county line, that simple question could soon be a lot more complex. Mecklenburg County tax assessor Ken Joyner told county commissioners on Wednesday that the line between the two counties is in dispute because the maps they’re using don’t match. The problem first surfaced in 2001. Joyner says he doesn’t know why the issue wasn’t resolved then — and he told commissioners his office hasn't been able to locate anyone working at the time who could clarify — but it could have big consequences now.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO