WVNews
Future uncertain in West Virginia Senate for Gov. Justice personal income tax bill
CHARLESTON — If one were to ask a Magic 8 Ball what the future holds for Gov. Jim Justice’s bill to cut the state’s personal income tax rate by 50% over the next three years now that the bill is in the West Virginia Senate, the response might be “ask again later.”
WVNews
Ohio death row inmate resentenced, could get parole
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio prison inmate who has spent nearly four decades on death row in the murder of a convenience store clerk has been resentenced to a term that could allow his release on parole. Lucas County Judge Stacy Cook vacated Gregory Esparza's death sentence and...
WVNews
Newly-released holiday retail sales data shows growth, but falls short of expectations: West Virginia experts predict growth to continue
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Holiday retail sales saw growth of 5.3%, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF), although overall growth was lower than the projected 6-8% that industry experts had estimated for 2022. For the holiday period, defined as Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 by the NRF,...
WVNews
Public viewing at palace for 'last Hawaiian princess'
HONOLULU (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess went on public display Sunday in the downtown Honolulu palace that benefited from her wealth. Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa's casket, handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm on the...
WVNews
Will the Senate deliver tax relief for West Virginians?
With the House of Delegates overwhelmingly on board with Gov. Jim Justice’s plan that would cut personal income tax by 50% over the next three years, the pressure is clearly on the state Senate. It appears highly likely the Senate will come up with its own plan, perhaps because...
WVNews
Hawkins, Sanogo lead No. 15 UConn to 86-56 rout of Butler
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The NCAA championship trophy made a visit to UConn this weekend, providing just the inspiration the struggling Huskies needed. Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and No. 15 UConn snapped a three-game losing streak in emphatic fashion by routing Butler 86-56 on Sunday.
