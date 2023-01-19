ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Ohio death row inmate resentenced, could get parole

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio prison inmate who has spent nearly four decades on death row in the murder of a convenience store clerk has been resentenced to a term that could allow his release on parole. Lucas County Judge Stacy Cook vacated Gregory Esparza's death sentence and...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
Public viewing at palace for 'last Hawaiian princess'

HONOLULU (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess went on public display Sunday in the downtown Honolulu palace that benefited from her wealth. Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa's casket, handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm on the...
HONOLULU, HI
Will the Senate deliver tax relief for West Virginians?

With the House of Delegates overwhelmingly on board with Gov. Jim Justice’s plan that would cut personal income tax by 50% over the next three years, the pressure is clearly on the state Senate. It appears highly likely the Senate will come up with its own plan, perhaps because...
Hawkins, Sanogo lead No. 15 UConn to 86-56 rout of Butler

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The NCAA championship trophy made a visit to UConn this weekend, providing just the inspiration the struggling Huskies needed. Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and No. 15 UConn snapped a three-game losing streak in emphatic fashion by routing Butler 86-56 on Sunday.
STORRS, CT

