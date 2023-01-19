Read full article on original website
NHL Three Stars: Hyman, MacKinnon and Montembeault Excelled
Welcome once again to THN.com’s Three Stars of the Week. In this regular feature, we identify a trio of players who’ve stood out above all others in hockey’s top league. Let’s get to it. 3. Samuel Montembeault, Montreal. The Canadiens goaltender had a stellar week, going...
Bruins beach toothless Sharks , 4-0
BOSTON — Beating the Boston Bruins has not only proven to be extremely difficult for the rest of National Hockey League this season, doing so apparently makes the B’s very angry. Since the Seattle Kraken handed the B’s their first regulation loss at the Garden on January 12,...
Flyers rally back from a three-goal deficit, but fall to the Winnipeg Jets, 5-3
PHILADELPHIA — The Flyers needed goalie Felix Sandström to give them one more save against the Winnipeg Jets, rising to the challenge coach John Tortorella issued pregame. Instead, he allowed another goal. After the Flyers rallied back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game, 3-3, in the...
Development Takes Center Stage for Raptors Following Heartbreaking Loss to Celtics
At this point, the Toronto Raptors might as well just focus on development. View the original article to see embedded media. It's been one squandered opporunity after another this season. Each loss seems more innovative that the last. After two straight losses to the Milwaukee Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton and Minnesota Timberwolves without Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, Toronto came up with a new one Saturday. This time, turning in a 106-104 loss to the Jayson Tatum-less Boston Celtics who lost Robert Williams III and Marcus Smart in the first half.
