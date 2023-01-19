Read full article on original website
Princeton Area Community Foundation awards $2M in grants to local nonprofits
The Princeton Area Community Foundation awarded about $2 million in Community Impact and COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund grants to local nonprofits. More than 60 organizations working on a broad variety of needs in the community, including arts education, community building, education, food insecurity, health, supporting senior citizens and other vulnerable populations, and youth development received this funding, made possible by generous community contributions.
South River pharmacist discovers antique pharmacy items during renovations
They opened much more than a new pharmacy this month in South River – they opened a look back on history.
Downtown Westfield: Cafe Coming, French Martini Shutting, Williams Sonoma Closed, More
WESTFIELD, NJ — An international cafe chain will open a location in the space previously occupied by Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, which moved to Cranford in 2020. Fortis Coffee is coming to 218 East Broad St., as announced at the Jan. 18 Downtown Westfield Corporation meeting. The chain’s website lists two locations in Indonesia. Its menu includes hot and iced espresso and tea drinks, quick bites and entrées. “Our goal is for all customers to see Fortis as a second home,” the website says. “We want all customers to come to hang out or get work done while enjoying our service.” DWC Executive Director...
Angel Haven finds new home to offer holistic health at Mission 50 in Hoboken
The Angel Haven offers a safe space for those looking for holistic health and wellness and the harmonious transformation of mind, body and spirit. But, for owner Shalina Joy, the search for the ideal space to welcome her clients was more complicated than she ever imagined — until her journey led her to Mission 50 in Hoboken.
Plans For $97M Route 17 Bottleneck Project Revealed
Preliminary plans for the $97 million Route 17 Bottlebeck Project have been released, and county officials are urging the public to weigh in.A third lane of travel, additional bridges, and improvements to some local streets are among the changes that Bergen County officials hope will relieve some o…
Synagogue approved by zoning board inside East Veterans Highway 205 unit development
JACKSON, NJ – A 205-unit development project being built by Bil-Jim Construction and Cardinale Enterprises on East Veterans Highway will now have an 8,200-square-foot synagogue within it. The Synagogue, referred to by the Orthodox Jewish community as a shul will feature a mikvah and kiddush in the basement. The project by Maple Lake, Inc. will feature six low-income housing buildings totaling 48 units and 157 single family homes. The synagogue is the second approved house of worship on East Veterans Highway. A third is being planned at the intersection of East Veterans and Whitesville Road. The property is the former The post Synagogue approved by zoning board inside East Veterans Highway 205 unit development appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hudson Atlantic Realty closes $14.7M deal in Madison
Hudson Atlantic Realty on Wednesday said it closed the $14.7 million sale of Tudor House Apartments in Madison, which works out to total approximately $565,000 per unit. Built in 2015, this exceptional property included 26 luxury apartments in a classic Tudor-styled building with garage parking and in-unit laundries. The property...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Newark
Newark, New Jersey is the largest city in the state and a thriving center for commerce, culture, and entertainment. It offers a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
2 Hudson Valley hospitals named among America's Top 250 hospitals
Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh and Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie have been recognized for superior performance in providing care for dozens of conditions.
19 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
Another busy week has come and gone in Montclair and Essex County. We’ve rounded up all the latest news to keep you up to date on everything happening in the community. Some highlights include: AeroFarm expands its partnership with Newark Public Schools; a teenage boy was killed in a one-car accident in Bloomfield; and a pet vaccination clinic will take place for pet owners in Montclair and Cedar Grove. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
Marcus & Millichap closes $46M retail and office portfolio sale with Horizon Equities
Marcus & Millichap said it recently closed the sale of the Ocean County Middle Market Portfolio, a 10-property, 310,023-square-foot retail and office portfolio in the Ocean County townships of Toms River and Brick. Leased to over 100 tenants, the portfolio is 70% occupied. The portfolio sold to Horizon Equities for...
Future look of this former Lord & Taylor site changed after public input
The plan to redevelop a shuttered Lord & Taylor and nearby properties in Westfield’s downtown has under gone changes following input from the public. The major changes include a reduction in the number of residential units, parking and traffic modifications, reducing the height of an office building and improvements to public spaces.
County wants public comments on $97M plan to banish Route 17 bottleneck
Anyone who’s driven the traffic-stopping, three-lanes merging into-two section of Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 probably has probably had very specific thoughts and comments about it that aren’t suitable to be repeated in front of the kids. But someone really does want your thoughts about...
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious Hazards
Biding their time – at the children’s parent’s expense.Photo by(@Juanmonino/iStock) Goddard is an extremely well-known preschool in New Jersey and across the United States. That is what makes this story crazy, how did all of this slip through the cracks? Let’s put a pin in “cracks.” Goddard of Wall Township is the school in question.
New York-based K. Bell and Associates joins World Insurance
Iselin-based World Insurance Associates LLC acquired the business of K. Bell and Associates Inc. of Cold Spring Harbor, New York, on Jan. 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. K. Bell and Associates was founded in 2005 and provides personal and commercial casualty insurance products. “Our agency believes...
Two of the Top 50 Hospitals in America Are in Northern New Jersey
Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center are the only two hospitals in NJ named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals. Every year, Healthgrades.com curates a list of America’s Best Hospitals – ranking the top 250, or top 5%, in the nation for overall clinical excellence. Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance for 31 procedures and conditions using Healthgrades Mortality and Complication Outcomes Methodology. (You can read more about their methodology here.)
N.J. woman burned during surgery when oxygen supply caught fire, lawsuit says
A 79-year-old Essex County woman has filed a lawsuit against a surgical center in New Jersey, claiming she suffered severe burns two years ago when oxygen supply caught fire while undergoing a procedure to remove tumors. The woman says in court papers she went to the New York Bariatric Group’s...
Long Valley Middle School Removes LGBTQ Rainbow Signs After Backlash
Long Valley Middle School in Morris County has replaced its rainbow signs that once symbolized their school as a safe place for LGBTQ students after facing backlash. Once a symbol for equality and safety, the rainbow signs that hung around Long Valley Middle School will come down, says Peter Turnammian, Washington Township School district Superintendent.
Funds Raised For Family Of Late Toms River Teacher
TOMS RIVER – The Toms River community came together to raise money for the family of a local teacher who recently passed away. At the recent Toms River Board of Education meeting Mayor Mo Hill and Police Chief Mitch Little presented over $3,400, which was raised by Township employees and officers, for the family of Jena LeRiche.
Amazing eatery has been named top bucket-list restaurant in NJ
If you have been looking for an absolutely great restaurant to try, one website has named a New Jersey eatery the top bucket list restaurant in the whole state. When you think about all the amazing restaurants Garden State has to offer, the thought of naming a single one as the place you should put on your bucket list seems to be a daunting one.
