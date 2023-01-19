Valley-Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care offers scalp cooling treatment to help prevent hair loss due to chemotherapy

Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Identifies the 78 Shelter to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New Jersey?Ted RiversNew York City, NY
N.J. woman burned during surgery when oxygen supply caught fire, lawsuit says
A 79-year-old Essex County woman has filed a lawsuit against a surgical center in New Jersey, claiming she suffered severe burns two years ago when oxygen supply caught fire while undergoing a procedure to remove tumors. The woman says in court papers she went to the New York Bariatric Group’s...
roi-nj.com
Angel Haven finds new home to offer holistic health at Mission 50 in Hoboken
The Angel Haven offers a safe space for those looking for holistic health and wellness and the harmonious transformation of mind, body and spirit. But, for owner Shalina Joy, the search for the ideal space to welcome her clients was more complicated than she ever imagined — until her journey led her to Mission 50 in Hoboken.
Ridgewood Recap: Solutions for PFAS in Drinking Water, Late Night Crash Possible Caused by DUI
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - With water quality notices arriving in mailboxes, concerns linger over the presence of PFAS in Ridgewood's water. With the council taking another step towards system-wide treatment, there is still a long wait before completely safe drinking water is available. TAPinto Ridgewood has tips from experts to keep your family safe. A late night crash is still being investigated after drugs and/or alcohol were believed by authorities to be at play. Friends of the Ridgewood Public Library are preparing to host author Patricia Engel for a conversation and signing of her new book The Faraway World on Sunday. Tickets are sold out, but a waitlist has started. Stay up-to-date on these and other local stories at the links below: Tickets Sold Out for Ridgewood Library’s Author Event with Patricia Engel Ridgewood's Valley Hospital Named One of America's 100 Best Hospitals Meet Ridgewood Deputy Mayor Pam Perron Ridgewood Girls Basketball: Leads from Start to Finish Against Passaic Late Night Crash in Ridgewood Possibly Caused by DUI Ridgewood Emergency Services Recognizes Community Volunteers How to Treat PFAS in Ridgewood’s Water Before System-Wide Treatment Starts Ridgewood High School Makes Quarterfinals of NJ State History Bee & Bowl Championships Richard Joel Sworn In as Ridgewood Planning Board Chair
They try to keep this tiny NJ eatery a secret. I’m revealing it
If you’ve lived in New Jersey long enough, you know that we’re pretty jaded when it comes to eating out. After all, we’ve tasted the best in North, South, Central, and everywhere else in New Jersey. So we can be pretty picky about our restaurants. And also,...
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious Hazards
Biding their time – at the children’s parent’s expense.Photo by(@Juanmonino/iStock) Goddard is an extremely well-known preschool in New Jersey and across the United States. That is what makes this story crazy, how did all of this slip through the cracks? Let’s put a pin in “cracks.” Goddard of Wall Township is the school in question.
Stray Dog Found in Bloomfield Available for Adoption
BLOOMFIELD, NJ--This past Friday night a dog was found in the area of Byrd Ave in Bloomfield. The female dog was found with no tags in the area of Vassar Field and St Thomas Church with a pink harness and blue leash attached, on online plea was made by the Bloomfield Animal Shelter to find her owner. Today, the owner was located. The dog was voluntarily surrendered to the Bloomfield Animal Shelter and will be available for adoption soon. Stay tuned for updates on how you could make this pup a part of your family.
South River pharmacist discovers antique pharmacy items during renovations
They opened much more than a new pharmacy this month in South River – they opened a look back on history.
NJ Amazon worker’s Prime Day death wasn’t from workplace conditions, feds say
Amazon workers at a company warehouse. OSHA is continuing to investigate two Amazon worker deaths in New Jersey that took place during the summer of 2022, and cleared the company in a third. OSHA concluded its investigation of Rafael Mota Frias' July death at the Carteret facility, known as EWR9. [ more › ]
2 Hudson Valley hospitals named among America's Top 250 hospitals
Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh and Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie have been recognized for superior performance in providing care for dozens of conditions.
wrnjradio.com
NJ state troopers help woman deliver baby inside Warren County police station
HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – New Jersey state troopers helped deliver a baby Saturday morning inside their police station in Hope Township. According to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan, on Jan. 21, at around 4:27 a.m., a husband drove his wife to the NJ State Police Hope Barracks, located on Route 521, for assistance because she was in labor.
Wayne’s Bravest Tackles Overnight Fire and Heavy Smoke in a Residence on Carol Place
WAYNE, NJ – Volunteers from Fire Companies #1, #4 and #5 were woken up in the wee hours of the morning on Saturday to take on a fire that created what was described as a “heavy smoke condition” in a single-family home on Carol Place in Wayne. Residents of the home were smart to keep the batteries in their smoke alarms fresh, because those devices did their job, alerting the homeowners of the presence of smoke in the house. A call to 911 had Wayne Police on their way, and the volunteers of Wayne’s Fire Department up, out of bed and...
mypaperonline.com
Roxbury Resident—Morris County Sheriff’s Office Detective Corporal Michael McMahon—and K-9 Kai’s Special Bond
2020’s title of “America’s Top Dog” belongs to New Jersey, specifically to Roxbury natives Dt. Cpl. Michael McMahon and his trusted K-9, Kai. The two took top prize at A&E Network’s “America’s Top Dog” competition, which was televised from Santa Clarita, CA in March of 2020. McMahon and his then 4-year-old partner beat out six of the country’s most impressive K-9 teams to secure the grand prize of $25,000—which, was given to a non-profit animal welfare organization that specializes in caring for retired police dogs.
Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery: An age-old family recipe is a staple of the Lower East Side
NEW YORK - On the Lower East Side, the name Yonah Schimmel calls to mind one thing: the knish."A knish is potato, or something mixed with potato, with onions and spices, like salt and pepper, wrapped in a very, very thin dough, round and baked," co-owner Ellen Anistratov said. "The taste is very soothing. It's very warm. You just want more of that."At Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery on Houston Street, the soft knishes are handmade in the basement kitchen and hoisted upstairs to the storefront on an original dumbwaiter. The business first got its start as a pushcart at the turn of...
House fire that killed 1 and injured 10 was sparked by lithium-ion battery, FDNY says
A man is dead after a late-night house fire was sparked by a lithium-ion battery in New York City, according to officials. According to the FDNY, firefighters were alerted to a blaze at a three-story home in Elmhurst, Queens, just after 11 p.m. on Friday. The second and third floors of the home were on fire.
East New York tenant says enough is enough after years of deteriorating conditions
Adrian Robinson, 52, has been renting a room in his East New York home for over five years. Beyond what he says is insufficient heating, he says the issues run much deeper.
Plans For $97M Route 17 Bottleneck Project Revealed
Preliminary plans for the $97 million Route 17 Bottlebeck Project have been released, and county officials are urging the public to weigh in.A third lane of travel, additional bridges, and improvements to some local streets are among the changes that Bergen County officials hope will relieve some o…
Rats on the rise at NYCHA housing: ‘They got bigger’
An unlucky rat in a trap at the Elliott-Chelsea Houses in Manhattan. NYCHA's 335 developments compose a major front in the mayor's war on rats. But pest complaints at the developments are on the rise. [ more › ]
NBC New York
Good Samaritans Who ‘Found' Alligator in NJ Lot Actually Abandoned Reptile There: SPCA
The owner of a young alligator discovered earlier this week inside a plastic container in an empty New Jersey lot was located and is now facing charges, according to officials, after authorities found out that the "good Samaritans" who called in the discovery were actually behind the reptile's abandonment. Savion...
Dept. of Labor: New Windsor Amazon facility among 3 found to have exposed workers to hazards
OSHA investigators found Amazon warehouse workers at the facilities were at high risk for lower back injuries related to lifting heavy packages.
omahanews.net
New Jersey home explodes, injuring 5 firefighters
POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer firefighters were inside, injuring five and sending two to a local hospital. On its facebook page, the Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department in Passaic County said that firefighters were dispatched...
