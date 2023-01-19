ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgewood, NJ

Valley-Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care offers scalp cooling treatment to help prevent hair loss due to chemotherapy

By Editor’s Desk
roi-nj.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roi-nj.com

Angel Haven finds new home to offer holistic health at Mission 50 in Hoboken

The Angel Haven offers a safe space for those looking for holistic health and wellness and the harmonious transformation of mind, body and spirit. But, for owner Shalina Joy, the search for the ideal space to welcome her clients was more complicated than she ever imagined — until her journey led her to Mission 50 in Hoboken.
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Recap: Solutions for PFAS in Drinking Water, Late Night Crash Possible Caused by DUI

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - With water quality notices arriving in mailboxes, concerns linger over the presence of PFAS in Ridgewood's water. With the council taking another step towards system-wide treatment, there is still a long wait before completely safe drinking water is available. TAPinto Ridgewood has tips from experts to keep your family safe. A late night crash is still being investigated after drugs and/or alcohol were believed by authorities to be at play. Friends of the Ridgewood Public Library are preparing to host author Patricia Engel for a conversation and signing of her new book The Faraway World on Sunday. Tickets are sold out, but a waitlist has started. Stay up-to-date on these and other local stories at the links below: Tickets Sold Out for Ridgewood Library’s Author Event with Patricia Engel Ridgewood's Valley Hospital Named One of America's 100 Best Hospitals Meet Ridgewood Deputy Mayor Pam Perron Ridgewood Girls Basketball: Leads from Start to Finish Against Passaic Late Night Crash in Ridgewood Possibly Caused by DUI Ridgewood Emergency Services Recognizes Community Volunteers How to Treat PFAS in Ridgewood’s Water Before System-Wide Treatment Starts Ridgewood High School Makes Quarterfinals of NJ State History Bee & Bowl Championships Richard Joel Sworn In as Ridgewood Planning Board Chair
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Stray Dog Found in Bloomfield Available for Adoption

BLOOMFIELD, NJ--This past Friday night a dog was found in the area of Byrd Ave in Bloomfield. The female dog was found with no tags in the area of Vassar Field and St Thomas Church with a pink harness and blue leash attached, on online plea was made by the Bloomfield Animal Shelter to find her owner.   Today, the owner was located. The dog was voluntarily surrendered to the Bloomfield Animal Shelter and will be available for adoption soon.  Stay tuned for updates on how you could make this pup a part of your family. 
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
wrnjradio.com

NJ state troopers help woman deliver baby inside Warren County police station

HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – New Jersey state troopers helped deliver a baby Saturday morning inside their police station in Hope Township. According to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan, on Jan. 21, at around 4:27 a.m., a husband drove his wife to the NJ State Police Hope Barracks, located on Route 521, for assistance because she was in labor.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wayne’s Bravest Tackles Overnight Fire and Heavy Smoke in a Residence on Carol Place

WAYNE, NJ – Volunteers from Fire Companies #1, #4 and #5 were woken up in the wee hours of the morning on Saturday to take on a fire that created what was described as a “heavy smoke condition” in a single-family home on Carol Place in Wayne. Residents of the home were smart to keep the batteries in their smoke alarms fresh, because those devices did their job, alerting the homeowners of the presence of smoke in the house. A call to 911 had Wayne Police on their way, and the volunteers of Wayne’s Fire Department up, out of bed and...
WAYNE, NJ
mypaperonline.com

Roxbury Resident—Morris County Sheriff’s Office Detective Corporal Michael McMahon—and K-9 Kai’s Special Bond

2020’s title of “America’s Top Dog” belongs to New Jersey, specifically to Roxbury natives Dt. Cpl. Michael McMahon and his trusted K-9, Kai. The two took top prize at A&E Network’s “America’s Top Dog” competition, which was televised from Santa Clarita, CA in March of 2020. McMahon and his then 4-year-old partner beat out six of the country’s most impressive K-9 teams to secure the grand prize of $25,000—which, was given to a non-profit animal welfare organization that specializes in caring for retired police dogs.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery: An age-old family recipe is a staple of the Lower East Side

NEW YORK - On the Lower East Side, the name Yonah Schimmel calls to mind one thing: the knish."A knish is potato, or something mixed with potato, with onions and spices, like salt and pepper, wrapped in a very, very thin dough, round and baked," co-owner Ellen Anistratov said. "The taste is very soothing. It's very warm. You just want more of that."At Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery on Houston Street, the soft knishes are handmade in the basement kitchen and hoisted upstairs to the storefront on an original dumbwaiter. The business first got its start as a pushcart at the turn of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Plans For $97M Route 17 Bottleneck Project Revealed

Preliminary plans for the $97 million Route 17 Bottlebeck Project have been released, and county officials are urging the public to weigh in.A third lane of travel, additional bridges, and improvements to some local streets are among the changes that Bergen County officials hope will relieve some o…
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
omahanews.net

New Jersey home explodes, injuring 5 firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer firefighters were inside, injuring five and sending two to a local hospital. On its facebook page, the Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department in Passaic County said that firefighters were dispatched...
POMPTON LAKES, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy