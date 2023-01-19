Valley-Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care offers scalp cooling treatment to help prevent hair loss due to chemotherapy

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - With water quality notices arriving in mailboxes, concerns linger over the presence of PFAS in Ridgewood's water. With the council taking another step towards system-wide treatment, there is still a long wait before completely safe drinking water is available. TAPinto Ridgewood has tips from experts to keep your family safe. A late night crash is still being investigated after drugs and/or alcohol were believed by authorities to be at play. Friends of the Ridgewood Public Library are preparing to host author Patricia Engel for a conversation and signing of her new book The Faraway World on Sunday. Tickets are sold out, but a waitlist has started. Stay up-to-date on these and other local stories at the links below: Tickets Sold Out for Ridgewood Library’s Author Event with Patricia Engel Ridgewood's Valley Hospital Named One of America's 100 Best Hospitals Meet Ridgewood Deputy Mayor Pam Perron Ridgewood Girls Basketball: Leads from Start to Finish Against Passaic Late Night Crash in Ridgewood Possibly Caused by DUI Ridgewood Emergency Services Recognizes Community Volunteers How to Treat PFAS in Ridgewood’s Water Before System-Wide Treatment Starts Ridgewood High School Makes Quarterfinals of NJ State History Bee & Bowl Championships Richard Joel Sworn In as Ridgewood Planning Board Chair

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO