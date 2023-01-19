ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, MI

wkzo.com

KDPS officer on leave as new details of alleged insurance fraud are investigated

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — New details are out on a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer who is being charged with insurance fraud in Georgia this month. Documents obtained by FOX 17 say Public Safety Officer Catrice Lockett along with fiancee Brian Lee had filed a report claiming their truck was stolen at Sweetwater Creek State Park, located east of Atlanta. The couple then filed an insurance claim, hoping to net tens of thousands of dollars as the insurance company was considering the truck a total loss.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

State police arrest Mishawaka woman on drug dealing charges

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A Mishawaka woman was arrested on Friday on numerous drug dealing charges following a months-long investigation into drug dealing in the area, according to Indiana State Police. Linda McAfee, 49, was arrested on the following charges:. Dealing methamphetamine. Possession of methamphetamine. Possession of a legend drug. Possession...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Buchanan police issue warning amid increasing car break-ins

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan police are warning of a rise in car break-ins!. According to the Buchanan City Police Department, authorities are handling several break-in investigations. Police say an easy way to avoid being a victim is to lock your car at night and bring any valuables inside your home.
BUCHANAN, MI
abc57.com

State police investigating arson of residence in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the arson of a residence on Wetherbee Road on December 1, 2022. On December 1, troopers began investigating a suspicious structure fire at a residence in the 51000 block of Wetherbee Road in Flowerfield Township. Law enforcement believe the fire started...
THREE RIVERS, MI
95.3 MNC

Rash of car break-ins reported in the City of Buchanan

The City of Buchanan has has a rash of car break-ins reported in the past week. And police have tips for residents to keep their cars protected. They say to lock vehicles overnight and to report any breaking-and-entering that happens. They also say that to keep valuables safe, do not...
BUCHANAN, MI
max983.net

Bremen Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants

A Bremen man was arrested on outstanding warrants Wednesday, January 18. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, police attempted to arrest 28-year-old Blake Spindler on Tuesday, January 10 around 1 p.m. ET for an outstanding warrant in the area of Woodies Lane Apartments. At that time, Spindler allegedly fled from police on foot and managed to avoid arrest which produced another warrant for resisting law enforcement.
BREMEN, IN
WNDU

Michigan City Police investigating death of child

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a child died in Michigan City on Friday afternoon. According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive child in a house in the 800 block W. 6th Street around 2:40 p.m. First responders on scene attempted life-saving measures on the child, but resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WWMTCw

Murder trial underway for 115 mph deadly crash of Kalamazoo County couple

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jurors will decide if a 28-year-old man committed murder when he allegedly crashed into an elderly couple at a high-rate of speed while intoxicated. Ezra Phillips is on trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court, charged with with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of operating while impaired causing death in the 2021 crash that killed Joel Shaffer, 83, and his wife Dolores Shaffer, 84.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Murder trial begins for man accused of killing Schoolcraft couple in 2021 crash

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A jury is set to decide the fate of a man accused of killing a Schoolcraft married couple in a car crash over a year-and-a-half ago. According to Kalamazoo County Assistant Prosecutor Aubrey Koches, high speeds and alcohol were factors in the crash that killed high school sweethearts Joel and Dolores Shaffer in May of 2021.
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI

Community Policy