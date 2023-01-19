Read full article on original website
wkzo.com
KDPS officer on leave as new details of alleged insurance fraud are investigated
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — New details are out on a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer who is being charged with insurance fraud in Georgia this month. Documents obtained by FOX 17 say Public Safety Officer Catrice Lockett along with fiancee Brian Lee had filed a report claiming their truck was stolen at Sweetwater Creek State Park, located east of Atlanta. The couple then filed an insurance claim, hoping to net tens of thousands of dollars as the insurance company was considering the truck a total loss.
abc57.com
Buchanan City Police Department investigating multiple breaking-and-entering vehicle reports
BUCHANAN, Mich. -- Police have been investigating numerous breaking-and-entering vehicle reports throughout the city of Buchanan over the past few days, according to the Buchanan City Police Department. Police encourage Buchanan residents to lock their vehicles overnight and to report any instances of breaking-and-entering that occur. They also ask that...
abc57.com
State police arrest Mishawaka woman on drug dealing charges
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A Mishawaka woman was arrested on Friday on numerous drug dealing charges following a months-long investigation into drug dealing in the area, according to Indiana State Police. Linda McAfee, 49, was arrested on the following charges:. Dealing methamphetamine. Possession of methamphetamine. Possession of a legend drug. Possession...
WNDU
Buchanan police issue warning amid increasing car break-ins
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan police are warning of a rise in car break-ins!. According to the Buchanan City Police Department, authorities are handling several break-in investigations. Police say an easy way to avoid being a victim is to lock your car at night and bring any valuables inside your home.
abc57.com
State police investigating arson of residence in Three Rivers
THREE RIVERS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the arson of a residence on Wetherbee Road on December 1, 2022. On December 1, troopers began investigating a suspicious structure fire at a residence in the 51000 block of Wetherbee Road in Flowerfield Township. Law enforcement believe the fire started...
wtvbam.com
Three men arrested in Marshall after attempting to lure 14-year-old children on the internet
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – Three men were arrested on Thursday in Marshall after they allegedly thought they were chatting with 14-year-old children on social media and were actually communicating with police officers. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department said the arrests came as part of an investigation involving their human...
95.3 MNC
Rash of car break-ins reported in the City of Buchanan
The City of Buchanan has has a rash of car break-ins reported in the past week. And police have tips for residents to keep their cars protected. They say to lock vehicles overnight and to report any breaking-and-entering that happens. They also say that to keep valuables safe, do not...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating multiple vehicle crash at busy intersection
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- A driver was detained pending a possible DUI investigation in a multiple vehicle car crash that injured three on the southside of South Bend. Authorities say South Bend Police were called to the intersection on Ireland and Ironwood Roads for reports of a traffic crash. A...
95.3 MNC
Police arrest two homeless residents after dine & dash from Goshen Chili’s
Two homeless residents were arrested after dining and dashing from the Chili’s restaurant in Goshen. Police were called just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, to the restaurant on Elkhart Road on the report of a man and woman leaving without paying for their bill. Officers found the...
max983.net
Bremen Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants
A Bremen man was arrested on outstanding warrants Wednesday, January 18. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, police attempted to arrest 28-year-old Blake Spindler on Tuesday, January 10 around 1 p.m. ET for an outstanding warrant in the area of Woodies Lane Apartments. At that time, Spindler allegedly fled from police on foot and managed to avoid arrest which produced another warrant for resisting law enforcement.
WNDU
Edwardsburg man pleads guilty in federal court to bank fraud, tax evasion
CLEVELAND (WNDU) - An Edwardsburg man accused of running a check kiting scheme for years that caused a financial loss of nearly $150 million has pleaded guilty. According to Cleveland.com, 69-year-old Najeeb Khan pleaded guilty in federal court in Cleveland on Jan. 12 to bank fraud and attempted tax evasion.
abc57.com
Serious violent felon arrested on drug, firearm charges following pursuit
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on numerous drug and firearm charges after allegedly leading police on a pursuit in South Bend on Sunday, according to the probable cause affidavit. Tyshawn Kellogg was arrested on the following charges:. Unlawful possession of a firearm by serious violent felon.
WNDU
Michigan City Police investigating death of child
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a child died in Michigan City on Friday afternoon. According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive child in a house in the 800 block W. 6th Street around 2:40 p.m. First responders on scene attempted life-saving measures on the child, but resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful.
Nearly year after SUV crash led to death of her 3 sons, woman’s key hearing on horizon
HOLLAND, MI -- After a lengthy delay, a key court hearing for a woman accused of driving impaired and causing the deaths of her three young sons is now on the horizon. A probable cause hearing for Leticia Gonzales, 31, is now set for Feb. 2 on three counts of operating under the influence causing death.
Man flew to Grand Rapids to meet girl he met online, police say
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A Philadelphia man was arrested at Gerald R. Ford International Airport intending to meet a girl he met online, Grant police said. Police said the alleged victim contacted a school resource officer for help after attending an in-school seminar about the dangers of human trafficking. Her report led to an investigation by multiple police agencies.
Divers search for father after 2 girls escape vehicle that plunged into lake
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two girls escaped from their father’s vehicle after it plunged into Lake Macatawa, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. The 52-year-old father, of Otsego, has not been located as of Sunday, Jan. 22, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lt. Eric Westveer told MLive/The Grand Rapids Press.
WWMTCw
Murder trial underway for 115 mph deadly crash of Kalamazoo County couple
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jurors will decide if a 28-year-old man committed murder when he allegedly crashed into an elderly couple at a high-rate of speed while intoxicated. Ezra Phillips is on trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court, charged with with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of operating while impaired causing death in the 2021 crash that killed Joel Shaffer, 83, and his wife Dolores Shaffer, 84.
wkzo.com
Xylazine-Involved fatality in Van Buren County prompts warning from health officials
LAWRENCE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — There has been a recent death in Van Buren County of a person testing positive for Xylazine according to health officials. Xylazine is a sedative used in veterinary clinics that was responsible for a death in the county, which was reported on Thursday, January 19.
wkzo.com
Murder trial begins for man accused of killing Schoolcraft couple in 2021 crash
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A jury is set to decide the fate of a man accused of killing a Schoolcraft married couple in a car crash over a year-and-a-half ago. According to Kalamazoo County Assistant Prosecutor Aubrey Koches, high speeds and alcohol were factors in the crash that killed high school sweethearts Joel and Dolores Shaffer in May of 2021.
‘We dropped them,’ witness hears Grand Rapids double-murder suspect say after shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Toniya Crump said she can’t make any sense out of a June double-homicide that took the life of her father and his good friend. Her father, 58-year-old Tony Dwayne Vaughn, died on his birthday. “It doesn’t make any sense at all because my father was...
