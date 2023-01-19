ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Albany Goodlife semi-pro basketball team on a mission to help youth

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new semi-pro basketball team wants to introduce themselves to the community. The team is based in Albany and is appropriately named the Goodlife Basketball Club. They are a part PBA D-League team and are soon heading for the semi-finals. PR Director Yaz Johnson said this...
Albany leaders continue Operation Clean Sweep at a new spot in the city

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leaders in Albany are continuing with operation Clean Sweep, this time in Ward 4. City leaders say they are slowly but surely seeing improvements when it comes to Albany’s littering problem. On Thursday, City Commissioner Chad Warbington was in his own ward. “We’ve got a...
Rockers REO Speedwagon to perform at Albany Civic Center

ALBANY — Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for the performance by classic rock superstars REO Speedwagon, who will roll into the Albany Civic Center on April 12. Tickets, which start at $39.50, are available at the Georgia’s Own Credit Union Box Office located at the Albany Civic Center and ticketmaster.com.
Lady night hawks finally get their flowers & rings

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The state runner ups and 2022 Sun conference champs, Thomas University women’s flag football team got their flowers and well deserved rings. Lady nighthawks head coach Chelsea Parmer was thrilled for the team. “It’s super exciting, I’m really excited for the girls to have this...
Tifton's Fulwood Park to now close at dusk

How Gov. Kemp's recent budget proposal will impact South Ga. educators. The proposal would offer a $2,000 salary increase for teachers, along with money for many other departments. Sunday could be a stormy one for SWGA. Updated: 5 hours ago. There’s a marginal risk for much of Southwest Georgia for...
Longtime Albany fireman retires

Should seatbelts be required for backseat riders in Georgia?. Seatbelt laws are primary laws in Georgia. That means law enforcement can pull you over for simply not wearing one. Updated: 1 hour ago. “We have a problem with people going in and stripping the copper wire, copper pipes and things...
Old Hospital, Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald’s first general hospital was built in the late 1920s or early 1930s to replace Dr. Dudley B. Ware’s much smaller convalescent hospital on Central Avenue. My grandmother worked here in the 1950s and my mother and father were born here. It was used by the community until 1974 when a more modern facility, Dorminy Memorial Hospital [now Dorminy Medical Center] opened. When I was growing up, the hospital housed the Cooperative Extension office and other governmental offices.
Comedy tour coming to Albany Municipal Center

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Comedian, actor and rapper Karlous Miller will be performing at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Sept. 30, 2023 as part of his “At the End of the Day” tour. Miller is a veteran cast member on MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out with Nick Cannon” and...
South Georgia church loses more than $50k after former secretary uses money to buy things on Amazon

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga — A south Georgia church lost more than $50,000 after it was discovered secretary was using the funds for personal purchases, according to WALB-TV. Debbi Howell. a former member and secretary of Celebration Church in Thomasville, was arrested earlier this month after the church’s pastor found some inconsistencies with credit card purchases on Amazon, but also bought lawnmowers and window air conditioners, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department.
Albany Herald's All-Albany football team announced

ALBANY — Better late than never, the Albany Herald announces the All-Albany area football team for the 2022 high school football season. The teams included are those we were able to regularly cover or get information from during the season — Lee County, Dougherty, Monroe, Westover, Deerfield-Windsor, Worth County, and Sherwood Christian.
Windstream outages continue in portions of South Georgia Thursday

Parts of South Georgia are seeing their phone and internet service restored Thursday as Windstream Communications works to repair damaged fiber. The dual-case outage impacting customers in South Georgia is due to storm damage that impacted the network in Griffin, Georgia. There is also a fiber cut north of Atlanta.
5 teens nabbed in Blakely shooting

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - The Blakely Police Department has now arrested five people in connection to a Friday night shooting. Three more arrests were made following the prior arrest of Jaoveon Hudley, 18, and a 16 year old, according to a Facebook post made BPD. Marcus Lindsey, 19, Roy Jones...
First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and storms will continue to wind down across SWGA this evening with temperatures cooling off quickly due to a cold front. Lows for tonight will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. We will also see cloud cover slowly move out ahead of Monday. Plenty of sunshine is expected for Monday with cool highs in the 50s and overnight lows falling into the 30s. Tuesday will keep the same trend, but clouds will move in quickly overnight ahead of our next weather system. This frontal system will have another chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area. However, the Storm Prediction Center has not issued anything on the Day 4 Outlook for any severe storms, but the chance is still there. After Wednesday’s cold front, we will be back in the 50s and 60s for highs with sunny days that will last into the start of the next weekend. Rain again by the next Sunday.
Americus shooting incidents still under investigation

There is a marginal risk of storms for Southwest Georgia. The primary threat is damaging winds but brief tornadoes are possible. There’s a marginal risk for much of Southwest Georgia for isolated strong-severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Tifton's Fulwood Park to now close at...
AMERICUS, GA

