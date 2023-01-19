ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and storms will continue to wind down across SWGA this evening with temperatures cooling off quickly due to a cold front. Lows for tonight will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. We will also see cloud cover slowly move out ahead of Monday. Plenty of sunshine is expected for Monday with cool highs in the 50s and overnight lows falling into the 30s. Tuesday will keep the same trend, but clouds will move in quickly overnight ahead of our next weather system. This frontal system will have another chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area. However, the Storm Prediction Center has not issued anything on the Day 4 Outlook for any severe storms, but the chance is still there. After Wednesday’s cold front, we will be back in the 50s and 60s for highs with sunny days that will last into the start of the next weekend. Rain again by the next Sunday.

ALBANY, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO