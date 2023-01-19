ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florala, AL

niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for January 22-28

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road (S.R.) 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

New service offered for Dothan rentals

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city commission approved rules regulating locations for short-term rental housing units (STRs) and established support services to help enforce the ordinance. On October 4, 2022, the city approved the regulation of STRs locations that also require a business license and remit lodging taxes. All...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Southeast Health announces new director of vital department

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Southeast Health has named a new director of a Biomed Engineering. Mark Sizemore has been named director of the Biomed Engineering team. According to Southeast Health, Sizemore joined the Southeast Health Biomed team in 2007 as a Biomed Tech I and has continued to grow professionally and progressed in responsibility and leadership roles. He holds more than 20 vendor certifications.
DOTHAN, AL
fosterfollynews.net

Longtime Wausau Residents Rogers Family Donates ‘Rogers Square’ to Town of Wausau, Florida

At a recent meeting of the Wausau Town Council representatives of the heirs of D. A. “Buster” and Mollie Rogers family made a gift of Rogers Square to the Town. The gift was made to be used for community activities that might include outdoor family reunions, fund raising activities, and use in inclement weather for committal services for the nearby Wausau Memorial Gardens.
WAUSAU, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County, Florida Emergency Operations Advises of Traffic Disruptions on State Roads in Washington and Holmes County

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Washington and Holmes counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. State Road (S.R.) 77 Resurfacing from Brickyard Road to South Boulevard – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures and shifts during sidewalk construction as equipment and workers enter and exit the roadway.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
Andalusia Star News

LBW, Dorsey Trailer partners for welding apprenticeship

LBW Community College announced a new welding apprenticeship with Dorsey Trailer of Elba in partnership with the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship at its MacArthur campus in Opp Wednesday, Jan. 18. This work-based learning program will allow students to use skills they develop in class while working in an apprenticeship with...
OPP, AL
wtvy.com

Gov. Ivey offers reward in Coffee County murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to a proclamation made by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on January 20, 2023, a reward is being offered for information regarding an Ariton murder. In October of 2022, Melanie Amber Dorrill was found dead inside her home. Since then, no arrests have been made in connection to her death.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Bear spotted in Geneva neighborhood

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An uninvited guest dropped by a Geneva neighborhood Friday night. Surveillance photos show a black bear lurking at Ridgely Meyers home near Highway 52 and the Farm Center. Bears occasionally are spotted in south Alabama. Another was seen walking along a downtown street several years ago. Subscribe...
GENEVA, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan meteorologist arrested on stalking charge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Police arrested a Dothan television meteorologist this weekend on stalking charges. WDHN forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, faces Stalking 2nd degree, a misdemeanor. He was booked into the Dothan City Jail at 11:07 Saturday night, about a half hour after he appeared on the station’s 10...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Close friend of victim killed in tire explosion speaks out

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Michael Wise, known as a “seasoned” tire mechanic at Neal Tindol Tire Shop in Opp, lost his life in a work-related accident Wednesday. Hearing the news about the accident through texts and social media took the breath out of co-workers and Pastor Red Coleman who has been a friend of his for 20 years.
OPP, AL
Andalusia Star News

Opp native receives President’s Lifetime Achievement Award

In addition to the human resources role she has performed for the U.S. Army Prime Power School here over the years, Susan Marshall has been doing quite a lot in the background for the local community. From helping out at area nursing homes, to housing the homeless and feeding hungry children throughout Pulaski County, Marshall has given more than 10,000 hours of her time to helping people in need.
OPP, AL
wdhn.com

Afternoon fire displaces family in Geneva Co.

HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — A house fire in Hartford has displaced one family. Fire officials responded to the 600 block of South 9th Avenue in Hartford to a house fire. When they arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames. No one was home at the time of the...
HARTFORD, AL
fosterfollynews.net

Chipley, Florida Walmart Officer-Involved Shooting Results in One Death, Two Chipley Officers on Administrative Leave

FDLE (Florida Department of Law Enforcement) is investigating the incident, which left Pearce dead and two Chipley Police Department officers on Administrative Leave, which is a normal part of the process when an incident results in an officer shooting. 44-year-old Pearce reportedly started an altercation with a school bus driver...
CHIPLEY, FL
wtvy.com

Search for missing Geneva County woman

Chase Paramore, a graduate of Providence Christian, was announced by Waldorf University (NAIA) as their fifth head coach in the program’s modern history. Health experts are urging parents to be sure their children are up to date with their childhood vaccinations. ACT Award named in honor of Matt Rodgers.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Dothan Chef battles for top honor

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A ‘Top Chef’ winner from Dothan could possibly be the next James Beard Winner. Often referred to as the “Oscars of the food world”, the James Beard award was established in 1990 and named after the iconic chef, cookbook author and pioneering TV personality.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Last person sentenced in Wiregrass drug trafficking investigation

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced the fourth and last defendant was sentenced in a federal investigation looking into drug trafficking in the Wiregrass. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the sentencing of Shanna Collins, 44, of Hartford Alabama concluded a series of federal sentencing...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL

