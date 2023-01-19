Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Phoebe to host groundbreaking for 2 new facilities in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26 for a new medical tower and community building. The planned facilities will be called the Trauma and Critical Care Tower and Living and Learning Community. Phorbe says the new facilities’ construction marks...
WALB 10
Deer collisions becoming a year-round problem in South Ga.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Georgia, you know deer are a common obstacle in rural areas. As a result, collision repair shops are staying busy, even outside of deer season. “I know it’s not just me. It was just my turn. I knew it was inevitable,” said...
WALB 10
Thomasville church reopens after fire
The tornado hit Cook County on Sunday. Tifton 8-year-old recovering after intensive brain surgery. Doctors explained that the location of the tumor in his brain was very dangerous. And he could experience loss of hearing, facial paralysis, and other issues. Georgia senators push for women’s healthcare rights in Atlanta.
WALB 10
Qualified Albany police officers to receive pay bump
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some of Albany’s police force are getting a pay raise. City commissioners are raising officers’ pay by 5%. The pay raise includes those ranked captain and below that are post-certified. Those who voted in favor of the pay raise say they are hoping to...
WALB 10
Mediacom scholarship will help SW Georgia students
ABAC hosts Netflix filmmaker of 'Who Killed Malcolm X?' series. Cook Co. recovering after EF-2 tornado strikes on Sunday. The majority of the damage is in Cook County after the National Weather Service believes a tornado touched down — six years to the exact date a deadly EF-3 tornado claimed the lives of seven people in Cook County.
WALB 10
Adel community comes together to help victims of an EF-2 tornado
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Ahead of Wednesday’s severe weather, some are still reeling from Sunday’s EF-2 tornado that touched down in Cook County. Monday morning, residents who live on Kent Drive were devastated by property damage and no power. But now, the power is restored, and the area is a lot cleaner and safer, due to a lot of community effort and response.
WALB 10
Tifton 8-year-old recovering after intensive brain surgery
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - An 8-year-old Tifton boy is on the road to recovery after having to undergo intensive brain surgery to remove a tumor that caused life-threatening swelling. His name is Hudson Branch, " Huddy” for short. And he loves sports; in fact, when visiting the Ace Hardware store...
WALB 10
Albany leaders issue moratorium on new liquor licenses
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City Commissioners voted for a temporary moratorium on any new alcohol licenses for a 45-day period. There are six Family Dollar stores in Albany that have applied for a new liquor license and have all been denied. Right now, the applications have been placed on a temporary 45-day hold and will not be reconsidered until March 10.
WALB 10
VSU among best for online learning
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - U.S. News and World Report listed Valdosta State University (VSU) among the nation’s best colleges and universities for distance learning. “Many students today want to be able to learn flexibly, at times convenient to their busy schedules and from anywhere, using modern virtual learning technology,” Dr. Robert T. Smith, provost and vice president for academic affairs at VSU, said.
WALB 10
Car theft on the rise nationwide, certain brands at higher risk
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Car theft declined for two years before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Kelly Blue Book. Now, research shows it is back on the rise. Nearly 250,000 vehicle thefts were reported from January to March 2022, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. They say car theft drastically increased compared to 2021 when about 930,000 Americans reported stolen vehicles for that year.
WALB 10
APD looking for rape suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help finding a rape suspect. Anthony Reeves is wanted in connection to a rape incident. Police said the victim was sexually assaulted in their sleep. Reeve’s last known address is in the 1900 block of Keystone...
WALB 10
The day after: Damage left behind after EF-2 tornado strikes Cook Co.
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Storms that went through Southwest Georgia on Sunday left behind damage to deal with on Monday morning. The majority of the damage is in Cook County after the National Weather Service believes a tornado touched down — six years to the exact date a deadly EF-3 tornado claimed the lives of seven people in Cook County.
Multiple schools closed to students Wednesday due to threat of severe weather
Ahead of projected severe weather, several school districts are closed to students Wednesday.
WALB 10
2 arrested in connection to a Moultrie stabbing
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested as part of a stabbing investigation in Moultrie, according to the city of Moultrie. In a release, the city said that the Moultrie Poice Department was searching for suspects wanted in connection to a stabbing on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Both suspects,...
Radar-indicated tornado in Cook County in Georgia
A tornado has reportedly touched down in Cook County. According to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, a radar-observed tornado passed near Adel and Sparks in Cook County.
WALB 10
ABAC hosts Netflix filmmaker of 'Who Killed Malcolm X?' series
The majority of the damage is in Cook County after the National Weather Service believes a tornado touched down — six years to the exact date a deadly EF-3 tornado claimed the lives of seven people in Cook County. Mediacom scholarship will help SW Georgia students. Updated: 11 hours...
Methamphetamine, fentanyl are most prevalent illegal drugs in Albany area
ALBANY — The national deluge of fentanyl hasn’t bypassed southwest Georgia, and the highly toxic opioid is turning up everywhere and in all types of street drugs, from heroin to cocaine, a state drug enforcement officer told the Dougherty County Commission Monday. Methamphetamine also is ubiquitous and often mixed with fentanyl, a potentially deadly cocktail.
WALB 10
2 cars, 2 men with ‘long guns’ involved in Wednesday Albany shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were shot at and one was injured in a Wednesday night shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting incident happened in the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue. Witnesses told police that around five people in two different cars were driving on...
WALB 10
IRS begins accepting 2022 federal tax returns
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Jan. 23, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) started accepting tax returns for your 2022 earnings. According to the IRS, taxpayers will see several changes when going to file taxes this year. The child tax credits as well as some tax-break enhancements like the stimulus check bonus are no longer active.
wgxa.tv
Florida mother arrested after missing 11-year-old found in Valdosta
A Florida juvenile reported missing weeks ago has been located in South Georgia. On January 18, around 10:45 p.m., Valdosta police responded to the 2900 block of Tyndall Drive, after E911 received a call that a juvenile who was reported missing out of Florida, was seen in the area. Our...
Comments / 0