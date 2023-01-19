Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Identifies the 78 Shelter to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New Jersey?Ted RiversNew York City, NY
Related
essexnewsdaily.com
Despite personal struggles, Irvington woman works to help others
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Saudia Reid’s story is one of struggle, perseverance and obstacles that surface along the way. Reid obtained her bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University in Brooklyn in 2018 and her master’s degree in library science from the University of South Florida in December 2021.
New LGBTQ community center opens in Newark
‘This is a way to rebuild and get people back together again’. A new year brings a new community center for the LGBTQ community in Newark. Advocates say it will serve as a safe space while allowing people to tackle major policy issues impacting their lives. The grand opening of the center was Thursday night, bringing together many who hadn’t gathered in that way since the pandemic started.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County Community College gets $2.2M in federal funds for new academic tower
Hudson County Community received $2.2 million in federal funds for a new 11-story, 153,186 square-foot academic tower in the Journal Square section of Jersey City. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we made a significant investment in technology to ensure our students could continue to make progress in achieving their academic goals by offering courses, programs, and services remotely and fully online,” HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber said in a statement.
Edison welcomes Lunar New Year in festive style
EDISON – Edison Township welcomed the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit in festive style. First with a parade that traveled from Festival Plaza down Route 27 to Papaianni Park on Municipal Boulevard. Police, fire and emergency medical service vehicles were “dressed up” in festive colors. Edison Mayor Sam...
roi-nj.com
New York-based K. Bell and Associates joins World Insurance
Iselin-based World Insurance Associates LLC acquired the business of K. Bell and Associates Inc. of Cold Spring Harbor, New York, on Jan. 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. K. Bell and Associates was founded in 2005 and provides personal and commercial casualty insurance products. “Our agency believes...
themontclairgirl.com
19 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
Another busy week has come and gone in Montclair and Essex County. We’ve rounded up all the latest news to keep you up to date on everything happening in the community. Some highlights include: AeroFarm expands its partnership with Newark Public Schools; a teenage boy was killed in a one-car accident in Bloomfield; and a pet vaccination clinic will take place for pet owners in Montclair and Cedar Grove. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Newark
Newark, New Jersey is the largest city in the state and a thriving center for commerce, culture, and entertainment. It offers a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
Two of the Top 50 Hospitals in America Are in Northern New Jersey
Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center are the only two hospitals in NJ named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals. Every year, Healthgrades.com curates a list of America’s Best Hospitals – ranking the top 250, or top 5%, in the nation for overall clinical excellence. Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance for 31 procedures and conditions using Healthgrades Mortality and Complication Outcomes Methodology. (You can read more about their methodology here.)
roi-nj.com
Angel Haven finds new home to offer holistic health at Mission 50 in Hoboken
The Angel Haven offers a safe space for those looking for holistic health and wellness and the harmonious transformation of mind, body and spirit. But, for owner Shalina Joy, the search for the ideal space to welcome her clients was more complicated than she ever imagined — until her journey led her to Mission 50 in Hoboken.
New Jersey Globe
Karla Squier, longtime Essex GOP leader, dies at 91
Karla J. Squier, an Essex County GOP stalwart who began her political career working for two generations of the Kean family in the 1960s, died of multiple myeloma cancer on January 26. She was 91. Squier was a longtime Republican State Committeewoman and Maplewood GOP Municipal Chair and served as...
Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office to host safety seminar for houses of worship
Houses of worship in Hudson County can pray for the best, but they are urged to prepare for the worst. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, in coordination with the state Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness (NJOHSP) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, has scheduled a Houses of Worship Security Program for Jan. 31 at High Tech High School in Secaucus.
South River pharmacist discovers antique pharmacy items during renovations
They opened much more than a new pharmacy this month in South River – they opened a look back on history.
NJ.com
N.J. woman burned during surgery when oxygen supply caught fire, lawsuit says
A 79-year-old Essex County woman has filed a lawsuit against a surgical center in New Jersey, claiming she suffered severe burns two years ago when oxygen supply caught fire while undergoing a procedure to remove tumors. The woman says in court papers she went to the New York Bariatric Group’s...
New Jersey AG files emergent application for recount and recheck of four towns in county impacted by voting system error
The New Jersey attorney general's office on Friday filed an emergent application in superior court to ask for a full recount and recheck of vote tallies in a handful of towns in Monmouth County, which was impacted by a voting system error during the November election.
Amazing eatery has been named top bucket-list restaurant in NJ
If you have been looking for an absolutely great restaurant to try, one website has named a New Jersey eatery the top bucket list restaurant in the whole state. When you think about all the amazing restaurants Garden State has to offer, the thought of naming a single one as the place you should put on your bucket list seems to be a daunting one.
rocklanddaily.com
Tax Break for Qualified Rockland Seniors After Tax Law Amendment
Due to a recent amendment made to Section 467 of the NYS Real Property Tax law, qualified Rockland County seniors are eligible for a new tax exemption. To qualify, seniors 65 and older must meet certain income limitations and other requirements. The exemption is based on a sliding scale that allows each county, city, town, village, or school district to set the income limits at a figure between $3,000 to $58,399 based on the 2021 tax year. Applications are available at the Town of Ramapo's Assessor's Office and are due by March 1, 2023.
Plans For $97M Route 17 Bottleneck Project Revealed
Preliminary plans for the $97 million Route 17 Bottlebeck Project have been released, and county officials are urging the public to weigh in.A third lane of travel, additional bridges, and improvements to some local streets are among the changes that Bergen County officials hope will relieve some o…
Garfield is latest NJ town to get funds to replace lead service lines
Advocates say more funding needed to replace all the lead lines in NJ. The city of Garfield is receiving $2.4 million in federal funds to remove lead pipes from the city’s water supply. The news is the latest announcement regarding federal infrastructure funds being used to make improvements in New Jersey. Given that New Jersey has about 350,000 known lead service lines, the money is very much needed.
NJ.com
Future look of this former Lord & Taylor site changed after public input
The plan to redevelop a shuttered Lord & Taylor and nearby properties in Westfield’s downtown has under gone changes following input from the public. The major changes include a reduction in the number of residential units, parking and traffic modifications, reducing the height of an office building and improvements to public spaces.
Weather on the Road: Downtown business tour in Union County
News 12 New Jersey's Lauren Due hits the road for the weekend to explore some of the local businesses in Union County.
Comments / 0