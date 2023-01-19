ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

Despite personal struggles, Irvington woman works to help others

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Saudia Reid’s story is one of struggle, perseverance and obstacles that surface along the way. Reid obtained her bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University in Brooklyn in 2018 and her master’s degree in library science from the University of South Florida in December 2021.
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ Spotlight

New LGBTQ community center opens in Newark

‘This is a way to rebuild and get people back together again’. A new year brings a new community center for the LGBTQ community in Newark. Advocates say it will serve as a safe space while allowing people to tackle major policy issues impacting their lives. The grand opening of the center was Thursday night, bringing together many who hadn’t gathered in that way since the pandemic started.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County Community College gets $2.2M in federal funds for new academic tower

Hudson County Community received $2.2 million in federal funds for a new 11-story, 153,186 square-foot academic tower in the Journal Square section of Jersey City. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we made a significant investment in technology to ensure our students could continue to make progress in achieving their academic goals by offering courses, programs, and services remotely and fully online,” HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Criterion Sentinel

Edison welcomes Lunar New Year in festive style

EDISON – Edison Township welcomed the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit in festive style. First with a parade that traveled from Festival Plaza down Route 27 to Papaianni Park on Municipal Boulevard. Police, fire and emergency medical service vehicles were “dressed up” in festive colors. Edison Mayor Sam...
EDISON, NJ
roi-nj.com

New York-based K. Bell and Associates joins World Insurance

Iselin-based World Insurance Associates LLC acquired the business of K. Bell and Associates Inc. of Cold Spring Harbor, New York, on Jan. 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. K. Bell and Associates was founded in 2005 and provides personal and commercial casualty insurance products. “Our agency believes...
COLD SPRING HARBOR, NY
themontclairgirl.com

19 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week

Another busy week has come and gone in Montclair and Essex County. We’ve rounded up all the latest news to keep you up to date on everything happening in the community. Some highlights include: AeroFarm expands its partnership with Newark Public Schools; a teenage boy was killed in a one-car accident in Bloomfield; and a pet vaccination clinic will take place for pet owners in Montclair and Cedar Grove. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Ted Rivers

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Newark

Newark, New Jersey is the largest city in the state and a thriving center for commerce, culture, and entertainment. It offers a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
NEWARK, NJ
Morristown Minute

Two of the Top 50 Hospitals in America Are in Northern New Jersey

Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center are the only two hospitals in NJ named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals. Every year, Healthgrades.com curates a list of America’s Best Hospitals – ranking the top 250, or top 5%, in the nation for overall clinical excellence. Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance for 31 procedures and conditions using Healthgrades Mortality and Complication Outcomes Methodology. (You can read more about their methodology here.)
MORRISTOWN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Angel Haven finds new home to offer holistic health at Mission 50 in Hoboken

The Angel Haven offers a safe space for those looking for holistic health and wellness and the harmonious transformation of mind, body and spirit. But, for owner Shalina Joy, the search for the ideal space to welcome her clients was more complicated than she ever imagined — until her journey led her to Mission 50 in Hoboken.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Karla Squier, longtime Essex GOP leader, dies at 91

Karla J. Squier, an Essex County GOP stalwart who began her political career working for two generations of the Kean family in the 1960s, died of multiple myeloma cancer on January 26. She was 91. Squier was a longtime Republican State Committeewoman and Maplewood GOP Municipal Chair and served as...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office to host safety seminar for houses of worship

Houses of worship in Hudson County can pray for the best, but they are urged to prepare for the worst. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, in coordination with the state Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness (NJOHSP) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, has scheduled a Houses of Worship Security Program for Jan. 31 at High Tech High School in Secaucus.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Amazing eatery has been named top bucket-list restaurant in NJ

If you have been looking for an absolutely great restaurant to try, one website has named a New Jersey eatery the top bucket list restaurant in the whole state. When you think about all the amazing restaurants Garden State has to offer, the thought of naming a single one as the place you should put on your bucket list seems to be a daunting one.
RED BANK, NJ
rocklanddaily.com

Tax Break for Qualified Rockland Seniors After Tax Law Amendment

Due to a recent amendment made to Section 467 of the NYS Real Property Tax law, qualified Rockland County seniors are eligible for a new tax exemption. To qualify, seniors 65 and older must meet certain income limitations and other requirements. The exemption is based on a sliding scale that allows each county, city, town, village, or school district to set the income limits at a figure between $3,000 to $58,399 based on the 2021 tax year. Applications are available at the Town of Ramapo's Assessor's Office and are due by March 1, 2023.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Plans For $97M Route 17 Bottleneck Project Revealed

Preliminary plans for the $97 million Route 17 Bottlebeck Project have been released, and county officials are urging the public to weigh in.A third lane of travel, additional bridges, and improvements to some local streets are among the changes that Bergen County officials hope will relieve some o…
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Garfield is latest NJ town to get funds to replace lead service lines

Advocates say more funding needed to replace all the lead lines in NJ. The city of Garfield is receiving $2.4 million in federal funds to remove lead pipes from the city’s water supply. The news is the latest announcement regarding federal infrastructure funds being used to make improvements in New Jersey. Given that New Jersey has about 350,000 known lead service lines, the money is very much needed.
GARFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Future look of this former Lord & Taylor site changed after public input

The plan to redevelop a shuttered Lord & Taylor and nearby properties in Westfield’s downtown has under gone changes following input from the public. The major changes include a reduction in the number of residential units, parking and traffic modifications, reducing the height of an office building and improvements to public spaces.
WESTFIELD, NJ

