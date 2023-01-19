Read full article on original website
Dade City Kumquat Festival Set To Take Place Again On January 28thGrant Piper NewsDade City, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Highly-rated local restaurant opens in FloridaKristen WaltersBrooksville, FL
Looking for Something? Florida's Monkey Island Monkeys Still 'On Vacation' Until Further NoticeUncovering FloridaBrooksville, FL
Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 187 Years LaterMark StoneBushnell, FL
hernandosun.com
Academia Hernando presents “Get Up and Move”
At the next installment of the spring edition of the Academia Hernando community learning series, folks will be encouraged to “Get Up and Move” for the cause of Tai Chi and Diabetes empowerment. This special session is set to be presented by Laura Gamba on Friday, January 27, at 10 am at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. The themes of healthful empowerment and divine peace of mind will be discussed at this session, which focuses in particular on Diabetes empowerment education. Participants will be connecting the Diabetes-dots with hands-on interactive activities and hands-on learning.
Central Florida Comic-Con 2023 photos
Central Florida Comic Con. RP Funding Center. Lakeland, Fla. Jan. 21, 2023. (© Tom Hagerty) photos click here.
Moffitt Cancer Center breaks ground on massive Pasco County campus
The 775 acre campus is named after Agricultural Commissioner and former Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson. In comparison, Moffitt's original Magnolia campus is only 25 acres. Moffitt says the campus will be more like a medical city — in fact, bigger than the city of Tampa itself.
hernandosun.com
Mermaid Sculptures Unveiled
Celebrating Weeki Wachee’s 75th anniversary with monumental sculpture garden unveiling. On January 12, the mystical grounds of Weeki Wachee Springs became a living, nature-made gallery of beautiful artistic masterworks. A lovely sculpture garden was unveiled, brimming with the likenesses of enchanted sirens, each of which stood in noble tribute to a Hernando County historical landmark.
businessobserverfl.com
This week saw supermarket's property sold, outlet mall turned office complex sell for $31M
Supermarket selloff: An LLC based in Pennsylvania has paid $26 million for a Cape Coral property at 1401 S.W. Pine Island Road which just happens to be the site of Farmer Joe’s Fresh Market. County property records identify the buyer as the cleverly named Real Estate Holdings & Development Co. A Google search doesn’t bring up much about the new buyer. The previous owner was GNS Holdings, which in June 2020 paid $1.8 million. Whoever the new owner is, Farmer Joe’s opened a year ago and shows little sign it's going anywhere.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER — 100 Women Who Care of Pinellas County presented a $12,300 donation to Hero To A Child on Dec. 14. Hero To A Child advocates for and supports children, young adults, and families impacted by abuse and neglect in Pinellas and Pasco counties. It does so via child advocates at the Guardian ad Litem office in Clearwater and community partners.
newstalkflorida.com
How Common Are Road Traffic Accidents in Tampa, Florida (And What Are Some Key Causes?)
Florida, alongside Texas and California, tops the list of states with the highest number of reported car crashes each year. However, after being immensely successful in Europe, the Vision Zero approach is now gaining popularity in US cities, thus making road mobility and systems safer for everyone. Tampa, although not...
Tampa native, Marine Corps veteran with 22 years of law enforcement service dies of cancer
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Sergeant Travis Miller passed away Thursday morning "after a hard-fought battle with cancer," the department announced on Facebook. "Travis you were simply the best. It was an honor to serve alongside you. Thank...
westorlandonews.com
Auction for $3.7M Waterfront Luxury Home in Clearwater Beach
Elite Auctions announced a Clearwater Beach mansion as the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential real estate listings selling to the highest bidder. They are a licensed Florida real estate brokerage and a luxury real estate and yacht auctions marketing company. At auction without reserve January 28th at...
Where Can You Find the Best Pizza in Lake County, Florida?
This question still has me stumped - where can you find the best pizza in Lake County, Florida? I'm even willing to drive a bit if that's what it takes. I've tried many places and most have been disappointing. Can you share your favorite pizza places in or around Lake County? Here are some of the best spots I've discovered:
blackchronicle.com
Man arrested in kidnappings, including in Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Casino parking garage
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives say they’ve related a person to 2 kidnappings, including one in the Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Casino parking garage earlier this month in which the sufferer was raped. The different kidnapping occurred in the parking garage of the Hub on Campus Tampa condo...
Tampa police disable ‘suspicious item’ found on Cypress Street
Tampa police have closed a portion of Cypress Street due to the report of a "suspicious item."
Trinity Community sees massive growth and development
Trinity in Pasco County is seeing massive growth as more people want to call the area home, bringing new housing developments, schools, jobs and restaurants.
fox13news.com
What happened to Sabrina Aisenberg? Baby’s disappearance still a mystery after 25 years
TAMPA, Fla. - In a house in Maryland, a room sits filled with trinkets and toys bought for a little girl who never got to play with them. In the basement, lies a cedar closet full of baby clothes that were never worn. Throughout the house are photos of a baby who never set foot inside the residence.
fox13news.com
Rescuers form human chain to save dolphin from Clearwater creek
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Rescuers got creative to save a dolphin that had been foraging alone in a creek in Clearwater for more than two weeks. Brittany Baldrica, a senior rescue biologist with Clearwater Marine Aquarium, said neighbors called about a dolphin swimming alone in the creek on Jan. 1. A...
A new Buc-ee’s could possibly open in central Florida
OCALA, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to bring another site to Ocala, east of Interstate...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
Body found in water in Hudson
HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating after a body was found in the water in Hudson. Deputies said they found the body, identified as an adult male, near U.S. 19 and Sea Pines Drive. The man’s body was discovered around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing. No […]
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida Law
In recent news, Governor DeSantis announced that he is working to get his bans on mask mandates into Florida law. I interviewed three Tampa nurses to get their thoughts on this controversial issue.
Best Breweries In Pasco County
Breweries are all the rage, and new breweries crop up all of the time. But which breweries are worth your time? A good brewery offers tasty beers, food nearby, friendly service, and plenty of options to try. In recent years, Pasco County has seen an explosion of breweries worth checking out.
