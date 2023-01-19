ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Academia Hernando presents “Get Up and Move”

At the next installment of the spring edition of the Academia Hernando community learning series, folks will be encouraged to “Get Up and Move” for the cause of Tai Chi and Diabetes empowerment. This special session is set to be presented by Laura Gamba on Friday, January 27, at 10 am at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. The themes of healthful empowerment and divine peace of mind will be discussed at this session, which focuses in particular on Diabetes empowerment education. Participants will be connecting the Diabetes-dots with hands-on interactive activities and hands-on learning.
HERNANDO, FL
Mermaid Sculptures Unveiled

Celebrating Weeki Wachee’s 75th anniversary with monumental sculpture garden unveiling. On January 12, the mystical grounds of Weeki Wachee Springs became a living, nature-made gallery of beautiful artistic masterworks. A lovely sculpture garden was unveiled, brimming with the likenesses of enchanted sirens, each of which stood in noble tribute to a Hernando County historical landmark.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
This week saw supermarket's property sold, outlet mall turned office complex sell for $31M

Supermarket selloff: An LLC based in Pennsylvania has paid $26 million for a Cape Coral property at 1401 S.W. Pine Island Road which just happens to be the site of Farmer Joe’s Fresh Market. County property records identify the buyer as the cleverly named Real Estate Holdings & Development Co. A Google search doesn’t bring up much about the new buyer. The previous owner was GNS Holdings, which in June 2020 paid $1.8 million. Whoever the new owner is, Farmer Joe’s opened a year ago and shows little sign it's going anywhere.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs

CLEARWATER — 100 Women Who Care of Pinellas County presented a $12,300 donation to Hero To A Child on Dec. 14. Hero To A Child advocates for and supports children, young adults, and families impacted by abuse and neglect in Pinellas and Pasco counties. It does so via child advocates at the Guardian ad Litem office in Clearwater and community partners.
CLEARWATER, FL
Auction for $3.7M Waterfront Luxury Home in Clearwater Beach

Elite Auctions announced a Clearwater Beach mansion as the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential real estate listings selling to the highest bidder. They are a licensed Florida real estate brokerage and a luxury real estate and yacht auctions marketing company. At auction without reserve January 28th at...
CLEARWATER, FL
Rescuers form human chain to save dolphin from Clearwater creek

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Rescuers got creative to save a dolphin that had been foraging alone in a creek in Clearwater for more than two weeks. Brittany Baldrica, a senior rescue biologist with Clearwater Marine Aquarium, said neighbors called about a dolphin swimming alone in the creek on Jan. 1. A...
CLEARWATER, FL
Strangles in Three Florida Counties

One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Body found in water in Hudson

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating after a body was found in the water in Hudson. Deputies said they found the body, identified as an adult male, near U.S. 19 and Sea Pines Drive. The man’s body was discovered around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing. No […]
HUDSON, FL
Best Breweries In Pasco County

Breweries are all the rage, and new breweries crop up all of the time. But which breweries are worth your time? A good brewery offers tasty beers, food nearby, friendly service, and plenty of options to try. In recent years, Pasco County has seen an explosion of breweries worth checking out.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

