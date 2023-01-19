The Americus Police Department is currently investigating three separate shootings which have occurred within the past 24 hours. Just before noon on January 18, officers of the Americus Police Department responded to the apartments in the area of 60 Cherokee Street to a call of shots fired. On arrival officers located a female victim with a minor wound to the foot and observed numerous shell casings along with evidence that a second person may have been injured. A short time later, officers were notified of a gunshot victim at an apartment on 16th Green Street in Americus. A black male subject with gunshot wounds was located in an apartment. He was transported to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition. This incident is under investigation by the Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

AMERICUS, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO