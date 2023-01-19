Read full article on original website
Americus shooting incidents still under investigation
2 cars, 2 men with ‘long guns’ involved in Wednesday Albany shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were shot at and one was injured in a Wednesday night shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting incident happened in the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue. Witnesses told police that around five people in two different cars were driving on...
APD asking for help finding robbery suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a robbery suspect. Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in connection to a robbery by intimidation incident. The robbery incident happened at Dixie Food Mart on E Broad Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to...
Investigation underway after man found dead in Grady Co. ditch
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing juvenile
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing juvenile. Nadia Anderson was last seen in the area of Lovers Lane Road in Lee County on Friday, around 8:30 p.m. Anderson is believed to be in the Albany area, and maybe with an adult man named Jermaine or a woman named Jasmine.
Identity of alleged shoplifter sought by Albany police
The Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in the photo. Police say that the person in the picture allegedly committed shoplifting at Dollar General, located in 300 East Oglethorpe. Anyone who has information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or...
2 arrested after man found dead in Grady Co. ditch
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Grady County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a ditch on Wednesday. The man, later identified as William Jonas Johns, was found shot and left in a ditch on Midway Road. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said the...
GBI: Two detained in Grady County homicide investigation
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that two arrests were made in connection with a homicide.
Americus police investigate three shootings in 24 hours
Americus Police sent a follow-up press release stating Fresh Start Academy was not placed on lockdown due to a student’s behavior — the school was on soft lockdown before the student incident due to a reported shooting near the school. AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Americus Police Department is investigating three separate shootings within a […]
Tifton's Fulwood Park to now close at dusk
The Lowndes County Bird Supper bridges the gap between residents and state legislators
Three shootings in 24 hours: Americus Police Chief speaks out
AMERICUS, GA- The Americus Police Department is investigating a series of shootings which occurred within 24 hours. Americus Police Chief, Mark Scott, spoke with South Georgia Television news regarding the incidents, stating:. “They don’t appear to be related” Scott says. “They’re all involving what appears to be teenagers. All three...
Albany police expect multiple arrests in metal theft cases
ALBANY — Persistent patrolling paid off for the Albany Police Department as it recently hauled in a trio of accused metal thieves, and the arrests are probably just the tip of the iceberg that could mean more arrests in multiple jurisdictions. After several previous thefts at the Paul Eames...
Longtime Albany fireman retires
2 in custody after three separate shootings within 24 hours in Americus
The Americus Police Department is currently investigating three separate shootings which have occurred within the past 24 hours. Just before noon on January 18, officers of the Americus Police Department responded to the apartments in the area of 60 Cherokee Street to a call of shots fired. On arrival officers located a female victim with a minor wound to the foot and observed numerous shell casings along with evidence that a second person may have been injured. A short time later, officers were notified of a gunshot victim at an apartment on 16th Green Street in Americus. A black male subject with gunshot wounds was located in an apartment. He was transported to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition. This incident is under investigation by the Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
Albany sports complex robbery results in over $200K in damages
Old Hospital, Fitzgerald
Fitzgerald’s first general hospital was built in the late 1920s or early 1930s to replace Dr. Dudley B. Ware’s much smaller convalescent hospital on Central Avenue. My grandmother worked here in the 1950s and my mother and father were born here. It was used by the community until 1974 when a more modern facility, Dorminy Memorial Hospital [now Dorminy Medical Center] opened. When I was growing up, the hospital housed the Cooperative Extension office and other governmental offices.
California man arrested in Crisp Co. traffic stop turned drug bust
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A California man was arrested after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, around 1 p.m., a deputy stopped a blue Toyota Corolla for speeding on I-75. Junyu Kim, 23, was arrested...
Albany Goodlife semi-pro basketball team on a mission to help youth
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new semi-pro basketball team wants to introduce themselves to the community. The team is based in Albany and is appropriately named the Goodlife Basketball Club. They are a part PBA D-League team and are soon heading for the semi-finals. PR Director Yaz Johnson said this...
