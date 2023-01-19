ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Two-Time Champion Victoria Azarenka Beats Zhu Lin at Australian Open

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka made it back to the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park for the first time since 2016 by beating Zhu Lin 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in a match that began late Sunday night and ended at nearly 2:20 a.m. on Monday. “I really focused on staying patient,...
NBC Chicago

2023 Australian Open Week 1 Winners, Losers

2023 Australian Open Week 1 winners, losers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2023 Australian Open has been unpredictable to say the least and there’s still a lot more tennis action to come. The Americans have been lifting the men’s bracket with four secured spots into Week 2...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
87K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy