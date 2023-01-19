Read full article on original website
$100 Million New Jersey Deli Fugitive Peter Coker Jr. Agrees to Extradition to U.S. From Thailand
A former fugitive wanted on criminal stock manipulation charges related to a money-losing New Jersey deli once valued at $100 million has agreed to be extradited from Thailand to the United States, Thai authorities said. Peter Coker Jr., 54, was arrested last week by Thai police in the resort area...
Two-Time Champion Victoria Azarenka Beats Zhu Lin at Australian Open
Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka made it back to the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park for the first time since 2016 by beating Zhu Lin 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in a match that began late Sunday night and ended at nearly 2:20 a.m. on Monday. “I really focused on staying patient,...
2023 Australian Open Week 1 Winners, Losers
2023 Australian Open Week 1 winners, losers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2023 Australian Open has been unpredictable to say the least and there’s still a lot more tennis action to come. The Americans have been lifting the men’s bracket with four secured spots into Week 2...
Sebastian Korda, 1998 Australian Open Champ Petr's Son, in First Slam QF
This was not a smooth ride for Sebastian Korda at the Australian Open on Sunday. An early deficit against a higher-seeded opponent. Some so-so serving. An up-and-down fifth-set tiebreaker filled with mistakes by both players. At the end — the very end — it was Korda, a 22-year-old American, who...
