[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Last of Us Season 1, Episode 2.]. We knew it was a bad sign when Anna Torv was listed as “recurring.”. That said, fans of the game knew not to expect Tess to stick around long. And even for those with less knowledge of the source material, it’s clear that The Last of Us is ultimately Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) story. For that connection to bloom, Tess was all but destined to die… but that doesn’t make it less of a bummer.

15 HOURS AGO