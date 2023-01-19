Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Identifies the 78 Shelter to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Related
tvinsider.com
‘Buffy’ Love! Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters Reunite at ‘Wolf Pack’ Premiere
Buffy and Spike, together again! Sarah Michelle Gellar reunited with former Buffy the Vampire Slayercostar James Marsters at the Los Angeles premiere of her new TV show, Wolf Pack. Gellar raved about the reunion on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of photos from the January 19 event. “This is a series...
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Stars Start Bidding the Show Goodbye on Social Media
Before they head into the sunset (or as far into the sunset as an Angeleno can go), the cast and creatives behind NCIS: Los Angeles are getting a jump on their farewells. Caleb Castille, who has played Devin Roundtree on the CBS series since its 11th season, was one of the first cast members to react to the news that the show’s current 14th season will be its last.
tvinsider.com
‘Poker Face’ Star Natasha Lyonne on the Joy of Cracking Cases in Peacock’s Mystery
“There’s something about a rumpled person moving through the world and cracking a case that brings me joy,” says Natasha Lyonne. It shows: The Russian Doll star embraces playing Charlie Cale, a scruffy, sharp-eyed, Columbo-esque sleuth in Peacock‘s Poker Face. The ex–poker player uses her skill as...
tvinsider.com
Speaking ‘Truth’ to Power, ‘Real Time’ and ‘Game Theory’ Back on HBO, ‘S.W.A.T.’ Teams with FBI, ‘Fauda’ on Netflix
Oscar winner Octavia Spencer welcomes Gabrielle Union to the cast of the Apple TV+ drama Truth Be Told for Season 3. HBO’s long-running Real Time with Bill Maher is back for a 21st season, joined by the sports-focused Game Theory with Bomani Jones in late night. The FBI enlists CBS’ S.W.A.T. team for a task force to combat terrorists. The international hit thriller Fauda drops its long-awaited fourth season on Netflix.
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Ending With Current 14th Season
Start preparing your goodbyes to G. Callen, Sam Hanna, & Co. CBS announced on Friday, January 20, that NCIS: Los Angeles will end this May with the conclusion of its current 14th season. The long-running procedural’s 322nd episode, scheduled for May 14, will be the series finale, per The Hollywood...
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
tvinsider.com
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Where Each Couple Stands After Season 7 Finale (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 21 “Tell All Part Four.”]. After 20 weeks of seemingly non-stop drama, Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? concludes on a surprisingly upbeat note — for some of the couples, anyway. For others, well, you’ll want keep reading to see where they each stand after the season finale and conclusion of the Tell All.
tvinsider.com
‘Cobra Kai’ Ending With Season 6: Netflix Promises ‘Biggest’ & ‘Baddest’ Final Chapter (VIDEO)
“Do you have one more fight in you?” That’s the question William Zabka‘s Johnny Lawrence asks in the newly released Season 6 announcement for Netflix‘s Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai. Surely fans have more than one fight left in them, but Cobra Kai is hanging...
tvinsider.com
Jocko Sims Shares ‘New Amsterdam’ Memories & Suggests Spinoffs (VIDEO)
We may have said goodbye to New Amsterdam, its doctors, and “how can I help?” on January 17, but perhaps some new content will make the loss a bit easier. Jocko Sims, who played Dr. Floyd Reynolds throughout its five-season run, sat down with TV Insider at The Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour to reflect on the show.
tvinsider.com
Michael Chiklis Is ‘Accused,’ NFL Divisional Playoffs, ‘Last of Us’ Hits the Road, ’48 Hours’ Hits 35, Aubrey Plaza on ‘SNL’
Michael Chiklis stars in the inaugural episode of Fox’s legal-drama anthology Accused. Find out which teams take a step closer to the Super Bowl in the AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs. HBO’s thrilling The Last of Us begins its treacherous journey outside the compound’s walls. CBS true-crime magazine 48 Hours marks its 35th anniversary with an episode wrapping a case that goes back more than 25 years. Saturday Night Live’s first show of 2023 welcomes The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza as guest host.
tvinsider.com
‘The Wedding Veil Journey’: Alison Sweeney Talks Tracy & Nick’s Honeymoon Crashers
Just because the three women at the center of The Wedding Veil Trilogy movies are now married doesn’t mean there isn’t still magic to be found when each is in possession of the veil. In the third film of the second trilogy, The Wedding Veil Journey, Tracy (Alison...
tvinsider.com
31 ‘That ’70s Show’ Easter Eggs From ‘That ’90s Show’
[Warning: This article contains spoilers from That ‘90s Show Season 1.]. With the release of That ’90s Show on Netflix, fans of the original That ’70s Show can expect many Easter eggs scattered all over the 10 episodes. Set 15 years after the season finale of That...
American Dream, Post-COVID-19, Capturing Crowds
For those who have questioned the viability of American Dream, the mammoth retail and entertainment complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, that did stumble out of the gate, Don Ghermezian has something to say: “We’ve reached a point of critical mass. “We have refinanced the center. Our lenders are our partners. They are starting to see a return. We are just getting warmed up,” said Ghermezian, the president and chief executive officer of American Dream.More from WWDDoublet RTW Fall 2023Namesake RTW Fall 2023Wooyoungmi Men's Fall 2023 Triple Five Group, the developer led by the Ghermezian family and the owner and operator of American...
Chanel Heads to L.A., Plein’s New Time, Louis Vuitton’s Latest Ambassador
CALIFORNIA DREAMING: Add Chanel to the luxury brands answering the siren call of California. The French luxury house revealed Saturday that it will unveil its cruise 2024 collection in Los Angeles on May 9. Chanel did not specify the venue for the show, but noted that it presented the cruise 2008 collection designed by its late creative director Karl Lagerfeld inside Santa Monica airport.More from WWDKenzo Men's Fall 2023Backstage at Kenzo Men's Fall 2023Backstage at Dior Men's Fall 2023 “This show is an opportunity for the house to celebrate its connections with the City of Angels,” it said in a statement. Chanel’s links...
On this day in history, Jan. 23, 1957, Wham-O produces first Frisbees, reshaping leisure, sport
Wham-O Manufacturing Co. of California produced its first Frisbees on this day in history, Jan. 23, 1957. The beach toy began as a 19th-century campus activity and is now a worldwide sport.
tvinsider.com
Rami Malek Set to Star in Buster Keaton TV Series
Rami Malek won an Oscar in 2019 for his portrayal of Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury, and now the Mr. Robot star is reportedly set to play another iconic real-life personality. According to Deadline, Malek has been tapped to play silent comedy movie legend Buster Keaton in a new limited...
tvinsider.com
Christy Carlson Romano & Will Friedle on a ‘Kim Possible’ Reboot & Awkward Moments With Fans
You don’t have to call them or beep Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle to reach them. The Kim Possible stars are connecting with audiences these days together through their I Hear Voices show for iHeartPodcasts. Each week the two bring on guests from fellow voice actors across the...
tvinsider.com
‘The Last of Us’: A Trip Into Post-Apocalyptic Boston Ends In Heartbreak (RECAP)
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Last of Us Season 1, Episode 2.]. We knew it was a bad sign when Anna Torv was listed as “recurring.”. That said, fans of the game knew not to expect Tess to stick around long. And even for those with less knowledge of the source material, it’s clear that The Last of Us is ultimately Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) story. For that connection to bloom, Tess was all but destined to die… but that doesn’t make it less of a bummer.
tvinsider.com
‘The Last of Us’ Showrunner Craig Mazin on Casting Nick Offerman as Survivalist Bill
HBO’s The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, is chock full of spectacular performances, including from Parks and Recreation‘s Nick Offerman as survivalist Bill. Although The Last of Us is a video game adaptation, and many remember his introduction in the game to be loud and bombastic, the series takes a more intimate approach.
tvinsider.com
New ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Troy Meyer Is Lady Gaga-Approved
New Jeopardy! champion Troy Meyer has multiple celebrity connections, not the least of which is a compliment from Lady Gaga. In the January 20 episode of the syndicated game show, Meyer revealed that he got to meet Gaga in her dressing room after a concert. And according to Meyer, the pop star pointed at him and said, “You! You have great style!”
Comments / 0