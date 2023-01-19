Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
tourcounsel.com
Fairlane Town Center | Shopping mall in Dearborn, Michigan
Are you looking for a shopping center where you can find everything you need? So, I recommend you visit Fairlane Town Center. This place is highly recommended and visited by residents and tourists; since, here, you will find multiple shops, restaurants, among others. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's, JCPenney, Victoria's Secret...
From ‘happy living’ to ‘fence it or close it.’ The history of a prison camp near Chelsea
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A prison camp bearing traces of the New Deal-era origins of the largest state park in Michigan’s the Lower Peninsula will soon be reduced to an open field next to a lake. Demolition crews are currently chipping away at the facility at Cassidy Lake, roughly...
mitechnews.com
DTE To Charge Start Time-Based Fees In March
DETROIT – Electricity rates will depend on time of day, and year, for DTE customers starting in March. The news came in mailers sent to customers this month to notify them of the upcoming change. The time-of-day rate will charge customers nearly 35 percent more during peak times in...
WNEM
Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
tourcounsel.com
Twelve Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Novi, Michigan
Twelve Oaks Mall is another of the best shopping centers in Detroit and the largest. It is northwest of Detroit on Interstate 96. It has been open since 1977 and although it has recently seen the closure of two department stores (Sears and Lord & Taylor) there is no mall with more stores in Michigan than this one. There is much to see in Twelve Oaks Mall such as the famous furniture and decoration stores Crate & Barrel and Pottery Barn as well as big fashion brands including Coach, sports brand Lululemon as well as H&M, Lucky Brand, Abercrombie & Fitch and Club Monaco.
metroparent.com
Romantic Getaways for Parents in Michigan
In the midst of parenting, there’s often little room left for romance. Sometimes, mom and dad need a little time away. If you don’t want to travel too far, though, there are plenty of romantic getaways for parents in Michigan to consider. From beachside resorts up north to...
thesalinepost.com
1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor
New Listing - Rock Solid, Airey Built Quad-level walking distance to Dicken Elementary school in Ann Arbor. You will love this easy-living 4 BR, 2 BA home with a long list of quality updates including Roof, Furnace, AC, and Windows. Call Matt for a private showing, $449,900. 734-476-7100.
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week
A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
eastlansinginfo.news
Homeowners Protest Cell Tower Construction at Their Homes But Are Told There May Be Little the City Can Do
Homeowners from the Glencairn neighborhood were out in force at East Lansing’s City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to tell council members in no uncertain terms they do not want 40-foot-tall cell towers built along the sidewalks right in front of their homes. But city staff responded there may...
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
Marshmallows with nails and hooks found in Michigan neighborhood
The marshmallows were found by pet owners on four occasions since last spring, police in Farmington Hills said.
Modernized electrical upgrades coming soon to Jackson’s Cascades Falls
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Upgrades aiming to improve Jackson’s Cascades Falls are coming this year. In December, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a $106,091 contract with A Plus Electric, Inc. to make electrical upgrades at the falls at 1401 S. Brown St. The upgrades aim to modernize the equipment, Board Chairman James “Steve” Shotwell Jr., District 5, said.
A deer in Lansing has had a plastic pumpkin stuck on its head for weeks
A small young deer has been roaming Lansing with what appears to be a plastic pumpkin candy bowl stuck to its head.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Take a bite of history and tradition at Jackson Coney Island
JACKSON, MI – Jackson has changed over the years, but one thing that’s remained the same are the Coney dogs at Jackson Coney Island. According to Jackson history, Jackson Coney Island began in 1914 under the guidance of the city’s legendary Coney godfather George Todoroff at 615 E. Michigan Ave.
One of Michigan’s Oldest Pranks: Going on a Snipe Hunt
Were you ever asked to go on a ‘snipe hunt’? And did you actually go? Fortunately, I never fell for that practical joke when I was a kid, even though many of my friends did. And they embarrassingly paid for it for weeks. Growing up in Stockbridge all...
WLUC
Westwood Mall hosts flea market
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Westwood Mall is hosting a flea market this weekend featuring everything from antiques to mittens. There will also be local crafters with a variety of homemade items and cornhole games for those interested. Westwood Mall Manager, Joe Ellis says the flea market is a great way...
Pipe bursts causing flooding at E Saginaw St construction site
What appears to be a burst pipe at an East Saginaw Street construction site has caused a geyser to appear, flooding the lot.
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson, MI
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.https://www.mlive.com/jackson/
Comments / 0