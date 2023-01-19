ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

tourcounsel.com

Fairlane Town Center | Shopping mall in Dearborn, Michigan

Are you looking for a shopping center where you can find everything you need? So, I recommend you visit Fairlane Town Center. This place is highly recommended and visited by residents and tourists; since, here, you will find multiple shops, restaurants, among others. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's, JCPenney, Victoria's Secret...
DEARBORN, MI
mitechnews.com

DTE To Charge Start Time-Based Fees In March

DETROIT – Electricity rates will depend on time of day, and year, for DTE customers starting in March. The news came in mailers sent to customers this month to notify them of the upcoming change. The time-of-day rate will charge customers nearly 35 percent more during peak times in...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
tourcounsel.com

Twelve Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Novi, Michigan

Twelve Oaks Mall is another of the best shopping centers in Detroit and the largest. It is northwest of Detroit on Interstate 96. It has been open since 1977 and although it has recently seen the closure of two department stores (Sears and Lord & Taylor) there is no mall with more stores in Michigan than this one. There is much to see in Twelve Oaks Mall such as the famous furniture and decoration stores Crate & Barrel and Pottery Barn as well as big fashion brands including Coach, sports brand Lululemon as well as H&M, Lucky Brand, Abercrombie & Fitch and Club Monaco.
NOVI, MI
metroparent.com

Romantic Getaways for Parents in Michigan

In the midst of parenting, there’s often little room left for romance. Sometimes, mom and dad need a little time away. If you don’t want to travel too far, though, there are plenty of romantic getaways for parents in Michigan to consider. From beachside resorts up north to...
MICHIGAN STATE
thesalinepost.com

1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor

New Listing - Rock Solid, Airey Built Quad-level walking distance to Dicken Elementary school in Ann Arbor. You will love this easy-living 4 BR, 2 BA home with a long list of quality updates including Roof, Furnace, AC, and Windows. Call Matt for a private showing, $449,900. 734-476-7100.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Kristen Walters

Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week

A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
LAKE ORION, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Modernized electrical upgrades coming soon to Jackson’s Cascades Falls

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Upgrades aiming to improve Jackson’s Cascades Falls are coming this year. In December, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a $106,091 contract with A Plus Electric, Inc. to make electrical upgrades at the falls at 1401 S. Brown St. The upgrades aim to modernize the equipment, Board Chairman James “Steve” Shotwell Jr., District 5, said.
JACKSON, MI
WLUC

Westwood Mall hosts flea market

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Westwood Mall is hosting a flea market this weekend featuring everything from antiques to mittens. There will also be local crafters with a variety of homemade items and cornhole games for those interested. Westwood Mall Manager, Joe Ellis says the flea market is a great way...
JACKSON, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com

 https://www.mlive.com/jackson/

