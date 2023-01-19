Read full article on original website
Google axes 12,000 jobs, layoffs spread across tech sector
LONDON (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbed. CEO Sundar Pichai informed staff Friday at the Silicon Valley giant about the...
Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania urge Germany to send tanks to Ukraine
(Reuters) - The Baltic states of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania made a joint call to Germany on Saturday to step up its leadership and send its main battle tanks to Ukraine, putting further pressure on Berlin to move faster on aiding Kyiv in its war against Russia. "We, Estonia, Latvia...
