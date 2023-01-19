Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
theScore
Mahomes practicing despite ankle injury: 'I'm ready' for AFC title game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes walked through Arrowhead Stadium as if nothing was amiss Wednesday, his sprained right ankle hardly hampering the All-Pro quarterback as he began preparing for the AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes went through a normal morning walkthrough and...
theScore
Bills GM Beane fine with Diggs' reactions: 'He wants to win'
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane doesn't see Stefon Diggs' reactions to the team's 27-10 divisional-round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals as an issue, according to NFL.com's Grant Gordon. "I'd rather have guys I got to cool off and just, you know, he wants to win," Beane said. "I can...
theScore
Report: Patriots bringing back Alabama's O'Brien as OC
The New England Patriots are naming Bill O'Brien their next offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Low. O'Brien, who served as Alabama's offensive coordinator, previously spent 2007-11 on the Patriots' staff. He began his first stint with New England as an offensive assistant but also coached wide receivers and quarterbacks and served as offensive coordinator in 2011.
theScore
Tennessee extends Heupel through January 2029
Agreed to terms on a contract extension with head coach Josh Heupel through January 2029, the school announced Tuesday. The Volunteers will pay Heupel $9 million per season plus incentives. "The results over Josh's first two seasons speak for themselves," athletic director Danny White said in a statement. "He and...
theScore
Bills' Diggs defends reaction to playoff exit: 'Want me to be OK with losing?'
The Buffalo Bills' season came to a disappointing end Sunday with a one-sided loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and receiver Stefon Diggs took the loss hard. Diggs had a sideline spat with quarterback Josh Allen late in the divisional-round matchup. After the game, Diggs left the locker room before some of the Bills coaches had even reached the tunnel, with running back Duke Johnson stopping Diggs before he left the stadium and bringing him back, according to The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia. Diggs then reportedly left a few minutes later.
theScore
McCaffrey day-to-day due to calf injury, expected to play vs. Eagles
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is considered day-to-day due to a calf contusion, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Monday, according to David Lombardi of The Athletic. Shanahan said he expects McCaffrey to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game. McCaffrey, who's become a key...
