Thoma Bravo expands cybersecurity reach with $1.34 bln Magnet Forensics deal
(Adds details about the deal, background) Jan 20 (Reuters) - Thoma Bravo will buy Canadian software firm Magnet Forensics Inc in a C$1.8 billion ($1.34 billion) deal, the company said on Friday, as the private equity firm bolsters its cybersecurity portfolio to tap into rising demand. A unit of Thoma...
Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine attacked, fire breaks out - source
LIMA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Glencore's massive Antapaccay copper mine in Peru faced its latest disruption on Friday, as a fire spread through a nearby worker housing area which is believed to have been started by protesters, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Video footage published by the...
LTR share price momentum- how are developments faring?
Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) is a Tier-1 battery minerals producer. LTR is making progress with its downstream strategy, aiming to develop and implement a value-maximising pathway to unlock Kathleen Valley asset’s full value. As per ongoing optimisation, there is a chance to expand initial plant capacity, with an updated capital...
Arianna Casadei Named CEO
MILAN — Casadei is reorganizing its management structure with the appointment of Arianna Casadei as chief executive officer of the luxury footwear company. The daughter of creative director Cesare Casadei and the granddaughter of Quinto and Flora Casadei, who founded the company in 1958, she honed her skills in a variety of departments within the company. She also developed her experience working for other fashion brands, among them Alberta Ferretti and retailer LuisaViaRoma.More from WWDAlberta Ferretti Pre-Fall 2023Backstage at Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2023Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2023 “I grew up within the company and my grandfather and father have taught me...
Japan Finance Minister warns of severe finances as BOJ struggles to contain yields
TOKYO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt.
Analysis-Europe Inc earnings season a test for market optimism
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Europe's upcoming corporate earnings season is likely to show whether the renewed optimism about the economy that has buoyed equities in recent weeks is grounded in reality.
Yellen in Zambia to discuss debt to China, public health
LUSAKA, Zambia — (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in Zambia on the second leg of her African tour, a stop aimed at promoting American investment and ties while she's in a capital city that is visibly dominated by Chinese dollars. Yellen arrived via the renovated...
AP PHOTOS: East Asia marks Lunar New Year of the Rabbit
BEIJING (AP) — From Jakarta to Seoul, Bangkok to Beijing, people in Asia have been celebrating the Lunar New Year marking the start of the Year of the Rabbit. Lunar New Year is the most important holiday in the Chinese calendar, a time to gather with family, reconnect with friends and indulge in food and drink. Each year in the Chinese zodiac is believed to bear the characteristics of its namesake animal, with the Year of the Rabbit considered one of calm and contemplation — a good time to form partnerships and, for many, hopefully start making money again.
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq gain on boost from Alphabet, Netflix
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) Indexes: Nasdaq up 0.98%, Dow down 0.12%, S&P up 0.41%. Jan 20 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Friday after Netflix kicked off the earnings season for growth stocks on an upbeat note, while Google parent Alphabet gained on news of job cuts.
Founder of Egypt’s Juhayna Food Industries and his son released from prison
CAIRO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The founder and former CEO of Juhayna Food Industries and his son were released from prison in Egypt on Saturday after about two years in detention, according to a judicial source and a family member. The arrests of Safwan and Seifeldin Thabet two months apart...
Waller: Fed can likely slow runoff as balance sheet nears 10% to 11% of GDP
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve can probably start to slow its runoff of the balance sheet once its holdings of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities decline to around 10% to 11% of gross domestic product, Fed Governor Chris Waller said Friday. "We'll start slowing as we approach...
Glencore copper mine in Peru suspends operations after another attack
LIMA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine in Peru suspended operations on Friday after protesters attacked the premises for the third time this month, the global commodity giant said, as social unrest in the South American nation continued. Protesters set fire to the workers' area of the camp...
Google axes 12,000 jobs, layoffs spread across tech sector
LONDON (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbed. CEO Sundar Pichai informed staff Friday at the Silicon Valley giant about the...
EarlyBirds arming up businesses with digital twins to fight against carbon emissions
EarlyBirds’ open innovation ecosystem platform has been working effectively for businesses from diverse industries. The global warming issues make it more apt for businesses engaged in building digital twins which can lower carbon emissions in urban areas. EarlyBirds helps businesses plan solutions and achieve net zero targets through its...
CNH Industrial union workers end strike at two U.S. plants with deal
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Members of two local unions at CNH Industrial NV factories in Wisconsin and Iowa reached an agreement over a new labor contract on Saturday, ending a strike that has been ongoing since last May, the United Auto Workers union said. (Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)
Gold eases as dollar ticks up, but set for fifth weekly rise
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Friday as the dollar firmed, although hopes of slower rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept bullion on track for its fifth straight weekly gain. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,926.06 per ounce by 10:22 a.m. ET(1522 GMT), after rising to its...
