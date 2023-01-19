Protesters carry a banner with a crossed-out picture of Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan and a Quranic verse reading "Say this: Oh non-believers, you will be defeated and you shall be gathered and exiled unto hell" during a demonstration outside the Swedish embassy in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Far-right activist Paludan has received permission from police to stage a protest outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, where he intends to burn the Quran, Islam's holy book. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

1 DAY AGO