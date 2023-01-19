Read full article on original website
Russia's Wagner chief writes to White House over new U.S. sanctions
(Reuters) - The head of the Russian private military contractor Wagner published on Saturday a short letter to the White House asking what crime his company was accused of, after Washington announced new sanctions on the group. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday that Wagner, which...
Rudy Giuliani Reveals Donald Trump Advised Him To Take Top-Secret Files Home In His New Podcast Episode
Rudy Giuliani had quite a lot to say on Sunday’s episode of the WABC77 radio show Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan, and one particular thing he said about former president Donald Trump stood out the most to us! Rudy ...
Switzerland Russia State Prisoner
Russians living in Switzerland and supporters demonstrate in Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 to shout their anger and outrage at the repression in Russia, and to express solidarity, support and respect for political prisoners in Russia. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP) Disclaimer. The content, including but not limited to any...
Germany would not block Poland from sending tanks to Ukraine - minister
PARIS (Reuters) -Germany's foreign minister said on Sunday her government would not stand in the way if Poland wants to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, in a possible breakthrough for Kyiv which wants the tanks for its fight against Russia's invasion. Ukrainian officials have been calling on Western...
Turkey Sweden Protest
Protesters carry a banner with a crossed-out picture of Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan and a Quranic verse reading "Say this: Oh non-believers, you will be defeated and you shall be gathered and exiled unto hell" during a demonstration outside the Swedish embassy in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Far-right activist Paludan has received permission from police to stage a protest outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, where he intends to burn the Quran, Islam's holy book. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's call for German-made Leopard tanks
Jan 22 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, under pressure to allow the shipment of German-made tanks to Ukraine, said future decisions on weapons deliveries will be made in coordination with allies, including the United States. WEAPONS AND DIPLOMACY. * French President Emmanuel Macron said he does not rule out...
Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister
WELLINGTON (Reuters) -Chris Hipkins is set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand's next prime minister after emerging as the only candidate nominated to lead the Labour Party, the party said on Saturday. Hipkins is expected to be confirmed as the new leader at a meeting of Labour’s 64 lawmakers,...
Erdogan offers to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv in call with Zelenskiy
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan repeated his offer to mediate between Russia and Ukraine in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday, the Turkish presidency said. Erdogan also offered his condolences for those who died in a helicopter crash in Ukraine on Wednesday, it said.
German defence minister sees decision soon on tanks for Ukraine
FRANKFURT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - German defense minister Boris Pistorius said on Sunday that he expected a decision soon on the delivery of tanks to Ukraine, whichever way it may go. Speaking in an interview on Germany's ARD TV, Pistorius said that Germany would not make a hasty decision because...
Russia official warns West of destruction for arming Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The speaker of Russia's parliament warned Sunday that countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risked their own destruction, a message that followed new pledges of armored vehicles, air defense systems and other equipment but not the battle tanks Kyiv requested. “Supplies of offensive weapons...
Burkina Faso ends ties with French troops, orders departure
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso's junta government late Saturday ordered hundreds of French troops to depart the West African country within a month, following in the path of neighboring Mali, whose nation is also headed by a coup leader. National broadcaster RTB made the announcement, citing the...
Referendum puts reconciliation at stake
A leading Indigenous campaigner for a voice to parliament fears failure would forever impact opportunities for reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians. Founder of the Cape York Institute and From the Heart Advisory Group member Noel Pearson said Australians needed to understand what was truly at stake. "The question that...
Germany's Scholz, under pressure on tanks for Ukraine, says he will coordinate weapons with allies
PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, under pressure to allow the shipment of German-made tanks to Ukraine, said on Sunday that future decisions on weapons deliveries will be made in coordination with allies, including the United States. Scholz, when asked at a news conference about providing tanks...
Israelis press on with protests against new government
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the judicial system, measures that opponents say imperil the country's democratic fundamentals. Israeli media, citing police, said some 100,000...
Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania urge Germany to send tanks to Ukraine
(Reuters) - The Baltic states of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania made a joint call to Germany on Saturday to step up its leadership and send its main battle tanks to Ukraine, putting further pressure on Berlin to move faster on aiding Kyiv in its war against Russia. "We, Estonia, Latvia...
Referendum in Slovakia fails to bring early vote closer
(Reuters) - A referendum in Slovakia failed to open a path to early elections after most voters avoided the polling stations on Saturday, quashing the opposition's plan to bring the contest forward. Only 27.3% of voters cast ballots, far below the absolute majority a referendum must attract to be valid,...
Removal of West Bank outpost tests Israel's new coalition
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities on Friday dismantled a small settler outpost in the occupied West Bank, a day after it was erected, in a major test to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new ruling coalition. Footage broadcast by Israeli media showed troops removing the outpost of Or Chaim without...
Pro-Kremlin channel Russia Today says France operation closing
(Reuters) - The French arm of the Russian state-owned RT television network said on Saturday it was shutting down after authorities used European Union sanctions to freeze its bank accounts. Late last February, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, the European Union said it would ban Russia Today on the grounds...
U.S. military says it captured two Islamic State members in Syria
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - American forces have captured two Islamic State members during an air and ground assault in eastern Syria, the U.S. military's Central Command said in a statement released on Sunday. The raid happened on Saturday, according to Col. Joe Buccino, a Central Command spokesperson, adding that one civilian...
