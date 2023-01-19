ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Youssef Marquis Is Launching a Namesake Communications Agency

MARQUIS MARK: Youssef Marquis, who recently wrapped an eventful one-year stint as Louis Vuitton’s fashion communications director, is setting up a namesake agency — with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton as his first and principal client. Called Marquis, it will specialize in communications consulting for brands and talents across fashion and luxury.More from WWDFront Row at Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Backstage at Givenchy Men's Fall 2023 In addition to advising various LVMH maisons on communications, image and celebrity relations, Marquis plans to take on a select list of other clients that could include emerging designers, established brands, media...
Paris Fashion Week: Top moments from the menswear shows

The menswear shows in Paris are underway and despite chilling temperatures and a debilitating transit strike, the fashion community is out in full force. This season's event, which ends Sunday, offers a number of firsts, including the unexpected debut of Usher's brightly-hued hair and the much-awaited collaboration between Louis Vuitton and American designer Colm Dillane of KidSuper.

