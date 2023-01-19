ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship

The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL divisional odds: How to bet Giants-Eagles

There won't be any secrets or surprises when longtime rivals the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles play in a NFL divisional playoff game Saturday in the City of Brotherly Love. The NFC East Division teams will face each other for the third time in seven weeks. Philadelphia swept the...
FOX Sports

Burrow vs. Allen: Who to trust in AFC Divisional Round | THE CARTON SHOW

The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Divisional Round, and Craig Carton asks questions: Which quarterback should we trust more? Mark Schlereth weighs in as they take a look at Joe Burrow and Josh Allen's performance throughout the season, and decide which team has the upper hand in this playoff game.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Giants game plan to upset Jalen Hurts' Eagles | THE CARTON SHOW

In a segment they're calling 'They Can Win If...', Craig Carton is joined by Mark Schlereth and Cody Decker to detail how these underdog NFL teams can win in Divisional Round Weekend. Schlereth reveals the game plan for the New York Giants if they want to defeat a Philadelphia Eagles team who will have their star QB, Jalen Hurts, back from injury.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Bills' Damar Hamlin reportedly faces long recovery

Remarkable as Damar Hamlin’s recovery has been, the Buffalo Bills safety still faces a lengthy rehabilitation some three weeks after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati, his marketing representative told The Associated Press on Thursday night. "Damar still...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Jalen Hurts vs. Daniel Jones: Nick's most difficult pick of the Divisional Round? | What's Wright?

Daniel Jones and the Giants face Jalen Hurts and the Eagles for the third time this season. With three teams from the NFC East making the Divisional Round Nick Wright explains this is the most difficult pick of the weekend. Nick ultimately takes the points and explains the Eagles are not as good as their record suggests and Brian Daboll’s coaching will give the Eagles a run for their money. Nick isn’t too confident in the Giants but takes the points.
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, PA
FOX Sports

Bengals return to AFC championship with 27-10 rout of Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals threw a big wrench into the highly anticipated travel plans of the Buffalo Bills, their fans and perhaps even the NFL offices. Burrow threw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati’s defense swarmed Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field in...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Nick foresees a re-match of last year's AFC title game ahead of Bills-Bengals duel | What's Wright?

Josh Allen’s Bills and Joe Burrow’s Bengals both nearly escaped elimination in the AFC Wild Card Round last weekend. Since Week 17’s cancelled game between these two the Bengals have taken hits to their offensive line and the Bills have suffered injuries to their defense. Nick believes the neutral site scenario for the AFC Championship game will not come into play because the Bengals will win outright and force a re-match of last year’s AFC Championship Game. Nick has little faith in Allen’s ability to protect the ball and likes Cincinnati to cover the 5.5-points.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Jaguars rue missed chances in playoff loss to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars could not have imagined a better situation than the one they faced late in the first half of Saturday's divisional-round playoff game against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs. The upstart AFC South champions, who had to rally from a 27-point deficit...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

