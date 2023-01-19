ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC officers caught having sex in precinct parking lot: police sources

By Tina Moore, Craig McCarthy
New York Post
 3 days ago

Two off-duty NYPD cops were apparently caught having sex inside a car at a Brooklyn precinct after the woman’s “hot and heavy” cries from the police parking lot caused a startled resident to call 911, The Post has learned.

The hanky panky allegedly went down outside the 79th Precinct in Bedford-Stuyvesant, in the lot where police officers park their personal cars, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the 911 call report.

The concerned caller told police he “hears a woman screaming in a parking lot where PO park their vehicles at” but “can’t see which color vehicle it is coming from,” the report states.

Two other officers then came out of the precinct to investigate and found the cops, a man and a woman, who, according to sources, were partially naked and pulling on their clothing, in a car in the lot on Greene Avenue near Tompkins Avenue.

“They were getting hot and heavy,” a source with knowledge of the incident said.

The cops, who are also partners on the job, are said to have been having an ongoing affair — one that became well-known in the precinct after the man’s wife found out and “created havoc” at the station house last summer, according to sources.

“She showed up to the precinct to confront the girlfriend,” the source with knowledge said. “Shortly after in the rear of the precinct, with bosses and cops present, the two cops got into a huge altercation because of the wife. Nothing was done.

“Then someone had the bright idea to have them partnered up, riding in the same sector,” the source said.

Two NYPD officers were caught having sex at the 79th Precinct parking lot in Bedford-Stuyvesant, according to police sources.
Paul Martinka
A male caller said “he hears a woman screaming in a parking lot where PO park their vehicles at,” the 911 report states.
Paul Martinka

The two cops were only made partners over the last few months, sources said.

An NYPD spokesman pointed out the 911 call did not include an allegation of sex, adding that, “nothing in the investigation that determined the police found anybody having sex.”

“That did not happen. There’s nothing that indicates that happened,” said Chief Kevin Maloney.

Sources noted, however, that the officers who responded to the scandalous call, a rookie and a cop with nearly two decades on the job, didn’t file a report or activate their body cameras, which is department policy for that type of call.

Within hours, news of the alleged precinct parking lot romp spread throughout cop circles on social media, according to sources.

The two cops were only made partners over the last few months, sources said.
Paul Martinka
It’s unclear what, if any, disciplinary steps the department has taken since.
Paul Martinka

“Someone leaked it and it spread like wildfire,” said a source, adding by Wednesday night, the Internal Affairs Bureau had shown up at the precinct asking questions.

The two cops were interviewed, but denied having sex, a police source said. The responding officers were also questioned, and denied interrupting a romp as well, the source said.

The woman officer allegedly involved joined the force in 2021, and the man in 2018, police records show. Neither had been placed on modified duty as of Thursday, Maloney said.

Earlier this month, two NYPD recruits were suspended after they were caught having sex in a bathroom, police sources said.

