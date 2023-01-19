ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilaria Baldwin spotted in NYC with kids ahead of ‘Rust’ ruling

By Georgett Roberts, Olivia Land
New York Post
 3 days ago

Hilaria Baldwin ignored questions about the anticipated announcement Thursday in the fatal “Rust” shooting — which could result in criminal charges against her hubby, Alec Baldwin — as she left the couple’s Manhattan home with some of their children.

Hilaria, 39, looked calm and focused as she braved the 8 a.m. rain in black leggings with a matching fuzzy jacket and slides.

The yoga enthusiast juggled a coffee cup and her phone as she loaded four of her children into a black SUV outside their swanky East 10th Street building.

When asked by The Post how she anticipated the day going, Hilaria glanced briefly over her large sunglasses but did not reply. She remained tight-lipped when she returned home — sans children — around 9:16 a.m.

Hilaria, who married Baldwin, 64, in 2012, has stuck by her husband in the months since the tragedy on the New Mexico set of “Rust” on Oct. 21, 2021.

Hilaria Baldwin and her children leave their apartment on East 10th Street.
Seth Gottfried
Hilaria loaded four of her children into a black SUV.
Seth Gottfried
Halyna Hutchins (center) was shot on the set of “Rust” by Baldwin (second from left) in October 2021.
Josh Hopkins/Instagram

According to official reports, Baldwin was rehearsing a cross-draw when his prop pistol fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

After over a year of speculation, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb released a written statement earlier this week confirming they would announce Thursday whether they plan to pursue criminal charges.

For his part, Baldwin has repeatedly denied that he pulled the trigger, despite FBI forensic evidence to the contrary.

Alec Baldwin was reportedly practicing a cross-draw when his prop pistol fired.
Santa Fe County Sheriff
Hutchins receiving emergency medical care on set in the wake of the shooting.
Santa Fe County Sheriff

The embattled Emmy winner and the other producers of the stalled Western settled a wrongful death suit with Hutchins’ family for an undisclosed amount last fall.

In an interview with “Extra” last month, Hilaria, who has seven children with the actor, said the entire family is struggling with the aftermath of the incident.

“We can’t be OK. No one’s OK,” she explained.

