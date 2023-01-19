ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Heroic dad drowns saving 11-year-old daughter on vacation in Australia

By Ben Cost
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

An Irish dad tragically drowned after attempting to save his 11-year-old daughter from drowning while on vacation in New South Wales, Australia, according to a report.

The accident occurred Thursday evening while the unidentified 45-year-old man was with his wife and three kids at the popular Seven Mile Beach, which was not patrolled at the time, 9News reported .

The children had been frolicking in the shallows, when, all of a sudden, their pre-teen daughter was swept out to sea on a bodyboard.

The petrified parent then ventured out into the tumultuous waters to rescue her but was unsuccessful in his attempt. Fortunately, the wife managed to brave the rough surf and bring her daughter back to shore, whereupon she alerted the authorities of her husband’s plight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YVPga_0kKAJXyZ00
The girl was swept out to sea while on her bodyboard.
9News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40SnVR_0kKAJXyZ00
The girl was rescued by her mother shortly thereafter.
9News

Two police officers, who arrived first at the scene, entered the water at around 6:30 p.m., but were unable to locate the Irishman, according to 9News. It wasn’t until a half hour later that rescuers with Surf Life Saving retrieved the man from the water.

Unfortunately, paramedics were unable to revive the dad and he died at the scene. Meanwhile, his now-widowed wife and daughter were treated by medics and sent home while the Irish consulate was informed of the incident, 9News reported.

This isn’t the first time a courageous parent has perished while attempting to save their child from drowning. Earlier this week, a pair of heroic parents in Brazil perished after jumping into the ocean to save their 13-year-old son. Last month, a heroic father sacrificed his life to save his son from drowning in a deadly current off the coast of Brazil.

Comments / 2

Related
New York Post

7-year-old Louisiana girl mauled to death in yard by neighbor’s pitbull

A 7-year-old Louisiana girl was mauled to death by a neighbor’s pitbull that ran into her family’s yard, authorities said. Sadie Davila was playing outside the East Baton Rouge Parish home at 6:30 p.m. Friday when the dog barreled onto the property and “viciously attacked her,” according to arrest documents obtained by the Advocate. A family member tried to ward off the dog by hitting it with a walking cane, but the animal couldn’t be deterred. The first-grader was taken to the hospital with multiple dog bites to her face and severe skull damage. She later succumbed to her injuries, police said. “My baby....
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
Maya Devi

Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation

A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
TheDailyBeast

12-Year-Old Girl Dies From Viral TikTok Trend

Argentinian authorities are investigating after a 12-year-old child reportedly hung herself on a video call with her classmates on Friday, inspired by a viral challenge circulating on the social media app TikTok. Milagros Soto, who lived in the Sante Fe town Capitán Bermúdez, was discovered dead in her room on Friday, according to an autopsy obtained by Argentinian newspaper El Litoral. “We are inconsolable [because] we gave her so much love,” said Soto’s aunt, Laura Luque, according to the New York Post, adding that the young girl was bullied in school over her blonde hair. “I believe someone encouraged her to do it.” Soto, who had allegedly attempted the banned “blackout” stunt at least twice before, is among dozens of children to die from the challenge, the majority of whom were aged 12 or under. TikTok, which has faced several lawsuits from bereaved parents over its platforming of the deadly act, has claimed little responsibility.Read it at New York Post
NEW YORK STATE
Fatim Hemraj

In 1997, a 17-year-old girl got ready for bed but by the next morning, she was gone. What happened to Kemberly Ramer?

17-year-old Kemberly Ramer was a popular honor roll student and cheerleader who lived in Opp, Alabama, with her father, Kenny. Her parents were divorced and her mother, Sue, lived 30 miles away in Walton County, Florida with Kemberly's 19-year-old sister, Kristin. Kemberly played on the women's softball team and she was excited to begin her senior year when she suddenly vanished.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WTRF- 7News

Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite

Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
167K+
Followers
74K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy