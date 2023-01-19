Heroic dad drowns saving 11-year-old daughter on vacation in Australia

An Irish dad tragically drowned after attempting to save his 11-year-old daughter from drowning while on vacation in New South Wales, Australia, according to a report.

The accident occurred Thursday evening while the unidentified 45-year-old man was with his wife and three kids at the popular Seven Mile Beach, which was not patrolled at the time, 9News reported .

The children had been frolicking in the shallows, when, all of a sudden, their pre-teen daughter was swept out to sea on a bodyboard.

The petrified parent then ventured out into the tumultuous waters to rescue her but was unsuccessful in his attempt. Fortunately, the wife managed to brave the rough surf and bring her daughter back to shore, whereupon she alerted the authorities of her husband’s plight.

The girl was swept out to sea while on her bodyboard. 9News

The girl was rescued by her mother shortly thereafter. 9News

Two police officers, who arrived first at the scene, entered the water at around 6:30 p.m., but were unable to locate the Irishman, according to 9News. It wasn’t until a half hour later that rescuers with Surf Life Saving retrieved the man from the water.

Unfortunately, paramedics were unable to revive the dad and he died at the scene. Meanwhile, his now-widowed wife and daughter were treated by medics and sent home while the Irish consulate was informed of the incident, 9News reported.

This isn’t the first time a courageous parent has perished while attempting to save their child from drowning. Earlier this week, a pair of heroic parents in Brazil perished after jumping into the ocean to save their 13-year-old son. Last month, a heroic father sacrificed his life to save his son from drowning in a deadly current off the coast of Brazil.